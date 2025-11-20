DOJ, FBI probing top Trump administration officials over investigations of president’s adversaries: Sources

DOJ, FBI probing top Trump administration officials over investigations of president’s adversaries: Sources

Sen. Adam Schiff departs a Democratic luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on November 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is probing the conduct of at least two top Trump administration officials for allegedly interfering with and potentially jeopardizing the ongoing criminal investigations of the president’s political adversaries, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Sources said the DOJ and FBI are scrutinizing whether U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte enlisted individuals outside the Department of Justice to probe allegations of mortgage fraud amid ongoing investigations of Sen. Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

At least one witness in the Schiff investigation has received a grand jury subpoena to hand over any correspondence with Martin’s associates as well as with Pulte himself, sources told ABC News.

In what would be an extraordinary breach of DOJ protocol, Martin is also believed to have shared sensitive grand jury information about the James case with at least one unauthorized individual as well as worked with another person from outside the federal government to examine potential evidence in the Schiff and James probes, sources familiar with the matter said.

At least one witness in the Schiff investigation has received a grand jury subpoena to hand over any correspondence with Martin’s associates as well as with Pulte himself, sources told ABC News.

Senior Trump administration officials have expressed concerns that the potential misconduct may have compromised the investigations and jeopardized the viability of the cases if they proceed to trial.

While Attorney General Pam Bondi tapped Martin as a “special attorney” for mortgage fraud, officials say the alleged rogue conduct — operating outside of the two U.S. attorneys’ offices investigating the cases and usurping the FBI agents assigned to the cases — violates DOJ guidelines and necessitates a full review of Martin’s conduct to determine what would need to be disclosed to defense lawyers.

FBI agents working on the Schiff case discovered the potential problem when they sought to interview Christine Bish, a California politician and realtor who first publicized the allegations of mortgage fraud against Schiff. When FBI agents first made contact with her, Bish expressed confusion about why federal investigators sought to speak with her again, telling agents that she had repeatedly spoken with a man she believed worked for the Department of Justice as Ed Martin’s lead investigator, sources said.

Bish told FBI agents that Robert Bowes — who has publicly claimed to be a financial fraud expert with the Office of Personnel Management assigned to work with the Department of Justice on mortgage fraud matters — reached out to her a month earlier via a direct message on X to request an interview, according to sources.

Without the knowledge of the FBI or Maryland prosecutors, Bowes spoke with Bish — who is thought to be a central witness in the Schiff case — on multiple occasions during which she provided information on the case, sources said.

A man named Scott Strauss — a private citizen who is believed to be working with Martin — also reached out to Bish to request that she send the documents about Schiff to a private email address, which she declined to do because the request appeared suspicious, the sources said.

Bish, sources said, also told investigators that Pulte had reached out to her directly in July to request the documentation related to her complaint — just days before President Trump shared some of the documentation on social media to claim that Schiff “should be prosecuted.”  Pulte has played a central role in the criminal investigations of Trump’s opponents — issuing criminal referrals against James, Schiff, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook — and recently dismissed Fannie Mae watchdogs who were probing how he obtained the mortgage records.

An aide to Martin referred ABC News to the Justice Department’s press office for comment.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department told ABC News, “Anonymous sources seeking to spin or influence ongoing processes do a disservice to the public and to the rule of law.”

Representatives for Pulte, Strauss, and Bish did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News. An attorney for Schiff did not respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for James declined to comment.

‘She knows I’m a lunatic’

The concerns about Pulte and Martin’s conduct come as the Department of Justice has accelerated its efforts to investigate and prosecute President Trump’s perceived political foes. Following a public pressure campaign from the president, a Trump-installed U.S. attorney indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey over the objections of prosecutors who sources said expressed serious concerns with both cases, sources said. Investigators in Maryland continue to probe Schiff for alleged mortgage fraud.

All three have denied all allegations against them, and Comey and James pleaded not guilty after they were charged. Defense lawyers have challenged the cases against James and Comey by arguing they would have never been brought had their clients not been vocal critics of President Trump.

James, speaking outside the courthouse following her arraignment, said the justice system under President Trump is being “used as a tool of revenge” and is nothing but a “vehicle of retribution.”

Attorneys for Schiff have called the investigation “politically motivated” and “unsupported by any evidence.”

Prosecutors have not publicly commented on the Schiff matter, but sources say investigators have so far struggled to identify a viable case, in part because the mortgage documents in question are well past the statute of limitations.

After a controversial tenure as the interim U.S. attorney in D.C. when he failed to secure enough Republican support to be confirmed to the permanent position, Martin has only further embraced his status as a partisan warrior for President Trump.

“Attorney General Bondi has been fearless in encouraging me. Like she knows I’m a lunatic — like a wild man — and she [says] keep going, keep going,” Martin recently said on a conservative radio show.

Holding four separate titles — pardon attorney, special attorney for mortgage fraud, associate deputy attorney general, and director of the DOJ’s ‘Weaponization Working Group’ — Martin has often suggested in interviews that he has the full backing of the DOJ leadership, though his self-described “name and shame” approach has resulted in multiple instances of him being privately rebuked by leadership or forced to retract his actions.

Earlier this year, Martin posed for a photoshoot with the New York Post outside the Brooklyn home of Letitia James. Days earlier, he sent a letter to James’ attorney to recommend she resign from office amid his investigation for “the good of the state and nation.” His photoshoot and social media post later earned Martin a rebuke from Attorney General Bondi, as previously reported by ABC News.  

In September, Martin sent a letter to a lawyer for an FBI agent who was among the first to respond to the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School to suggest he was under criminal investigation. No such investigation took place, and Martin was ordered to rescind the letter.

“If they can be charged, we’ll charge them,” Martin said before stepping down as the interim U.S. attorney in D.C. “But if they can’t be charged, we will name them. And we will name them, and in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are ashamed.”

‘I started digging’

While Martin was named the special attorney for mortgage fraud, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland have been leading the investigation into whether Schiff committed mortgage fraud related to the purchase of his home in Maryland.

The investigation itself began with a complaint from Bish — a Republican who is running to represent California’s Sixth District in Congress — who alleged that Schiff falsely listed his Maryland home as his “primary residence” on mortgage documents, despite declaring a condo in California as his primary residence.

“I started digging and pulled all of their mortgage documents,” Bish said in an interview last year with Mike Huckabee. “We start looking and seeing all the things that Adam Schiff has been doing, I had to pick the monster, and clearly that is Adam Schiff.”

Over the last two months, prosecutors have sought to corroborate Bish’s allegations by reviewing public records, issuing dozens of subpoenas, and scheduling interviews with key witnesses, including Bish herself.

Pulte first contacted her with a direct message on X in July to request the complaint she had previously filed, sources said.

On the same day that Pulte allegedly reached out to Bish, President Trump took to his social media platform to say that Schiff “needs to be brought to justice” based on the allegations first made in Bish’s complaint.

Just days after Pulte allegedly obtained the supporting documentation from Bish, Trump posted to social media a screenshot of the same materials — including Bish’s own highlighting.

Nearly two months after Pulte’s alleged outreach, Bowes — a former banker who now works for the Office of Personnel Management — contacted her over social media to request an interview. Bish spoke to Bowes on multiple occasions about the Schiff investigation, sources said. Bish said that she believed Bowes worked for the Department of Justice as a lead investigator for Martin, according to sources.

Bowes previously worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the first Trump administration and was nominated to be the Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. A former banker with no legal or prosecutorial experience, Bowes faced criticism following a Wall Street Journal article that reported he disclosed trading stocks and options totaling $671,000 and $3.2 million during his time in government service, and his nomination never came up for a vote in the Senate. Bowes told the Wall Street Journal that he made a mistake and that one year’s filing was too low to require disclosure.

Strauss is a former federal prosecutor who Martin, earlier this year, unsuccessfully attempted to hire to work at the Department of Justice. He spent two years working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida before being reassigned out of the office for attempting to pursue allegations of a voting fraud conspiracy related to the 2020 election. As of November, Strauss was not employed by the federal government.

The FBI has attempted to contact both Bowes and Strauss to understand the scope of their conduct, and prosecutors sent Bish a grand jury subpoena earlier this month to request all her communications with Bowes, Strauss, Pulte, and anyone who represented they were acting at the direction of Pulte or Martin, according to sources.

‘Fighters for justice and goodness’

Since he failed to secure enough support to be confirmed as the chief federal prosecutor in D.C., sources say that Martin has sought a foothold within the Department of Justice to lead the cases against adversaries of the president, including James, Schiff and Cook.

But the investigations of James and Schiff have been one step removed from Martin, who has virtually no experience as a prosecutor, and are instead led by federal prosecutors in Virginia and Maryland.

Earlier this summer, Martin sought to expand his role by recruiting experienced prosecutors from Virginia and New York to join his “Special Attorney Fraud Unit.” Martin sent DOJ officials an email titled “Help Wanted” to encourage prosecutors to join him to be “fighters for justice and goodness and the American way,” according to materials reviewed by ABC News.

“In a special way, the SAFU is called to hold bad actors accountable,” Martin said in his email. “After all, as New York, Attorney General Leticia [sic] James said, ‘Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.'”

But Strauss has not worked for the federal government since 2020 and lacks DOJ authorization to investigate a private individual, according to sources.

And Bowes — although he works for the Trump administration — lacks the authority to conduct the investigations or review sensitive investigative materials. Bowes is believed to have accessed and reviewed grand jury information related to the James case, sources told ABC News.  

Bowes has frequently taken to social media to comment on ongoing matters, including the Schiff case, writing in social media posts this summer that Schiff “violated” Fannie Mae guidelines and sharing a news report that Trump blasted “‘Scam Artist’ Adam Schiff over Possible Mortgage Fraud.” In 2023, Bowes also alleged that Schiff was a “proven liar” and suggested that Schiff engaged in witness tampering. DOJ guidelines prohibit officials from posting about ongoing investigations on social media.

After James pleaded not guilty to the indictment in her case last month, Bowes spoke with Lindell TV to opine on the case against James — in direct violation of DOJ guidelines — while representing himself as an OPM official assigned to the DOJ who worked directly on the James case.

During the interview, Bowes commented about the evidence gathered in the James case and appeared to reference grand jury material.

“She felt very confident [that] she could bend the rules, break the rules, and now it appears that she’s committed some felonies,” Bowes said.

Bowes also commented about what he believes would be an appropriate sentence and how James would fare in prison.

“The bigger they are, the harder they fall,” Bowes said. “No one is above the law.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Truck driver in country illegally was under influence of drugs in California crash that killed 3: Police
Truck driver in country illegally was under influence of drugs in California crash that killed 3: Police
KABC

(ONTARIO, Calif.) — The driver of a semi-truck that slammed into multiple vehicles, killing three people, on a California highway was allegedly under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

The driver — identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh — was booked for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs in connection with Tuesday’s chain-reaction crash on Interstate 10 in Ontario, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He is in the United States illegally and an immigration detainer has also been placed on him, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities said Singh was driving a Freightliner semi-truck and failed to stop in time when traffic in his lane had slowed or stopped Tuesday afternoon. Three people were killed and at least four others injured in the multi-vehicle crash, police said.

Dash camera footage of the crash showed the truck slam into multiple vehicles in a fiery crash, then veer off into the shoulder and ram into additional vehicles before coming to a stop.

Eight vehicles, including four commercial vehicles, were involved in the crash, police said.

“This is sadly a reminder of how precious life is and how fast it could be taken away at the hands of somebody who is driving irresponsibly, somebody who is impaired,” California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

Singh, of Yuba City, is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, online jail records show.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has also lodged an arrest detainer for Singh, according to DHS, which said he is in the U.S. illegally from India, entering through the southern border in 2022.

“This tragedy follows a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety,” DHS said on X.

When contacted for information on the truck driver’s commercial license, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told ABC News they are not releasing any further information on Singh at this time.

Singh has a valid commercial driver’s license that expires in October 2026, KABC reported, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reacted with outrage to the incident.

“This is exactly why I set new restrictions that prohibit ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS from operating trucks,” he said on X on Thursday.

Since taking office, Duffy has issued an order announcing new guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for commercial truck operators, following an executive order from President Donald Trump that reinforced English requirements for truck drivers.

Last week, Duffy said the Transportation Department will withhold $40 million from California after an investigation found it to be the only state failing to enforce English language requirements for truckers.

“This is exactly why @USDOT has withheld $40 MILLION from California for failure to comply with our rules to protect drivers,” Duffy said on X on Wednesday in response to the deadly crash. “We cannot allow our roads to be a dangerous place!”

The investigation came after a deadly Florida collision in August involving a foreign truck driver who authorities said made an illegal U-turn on a highway and caused a crash that killed three people. The driver was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Florida authorities have said the driver, who is from India, entered the country illegally from Mexico in 2018.

When interviewed, the driver did not speak English, according to DOT. He had been issued a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license by California in 2024, as well as a regular commercial driver’s license by Washington state in 2023, DOT said.

California officials said he had a valid work permit at the time.

In September, Duffy announced stricter eligibility requirements for noncitizens seeking non-domiciled commercial learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘It’s insane’: ACA policyholders say soaring health insurance premiums are jeopardizing lives
‘It’s insane’: ACA policyholders say soaring health insurance premiums are jeopardizing lives
Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images

Colorado mom Astrid Storey, a thyroid cancer patient with an autoimmune disorder, was recently notified that her monthly premiums under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will jump by nearly $500 in 2026. A naturalized U.S. citizen from Panama, she said she’s now contemplating what was once unthinkable: giving up her American dream and moving to a country with universal health care.

Nathan Boye of Orlando, Florida, has diabetes and said he’s been informed the monthly premiums for his ACA policy would soar from $28 to more than $700. The married father-of-three said he is now considering foregoing health insurance altogether.

And Doug Butchart, whose wife, Shadene, is living with the neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) said he doesn’t know how he’s going to pay for her medications. A retired mechanic from Elgin, Illinois, Butchart said he’s gotten a notice that the monthly premiums on his wife’s ACA policy will climb to $2,000. Combined with an annual deductible of more than $8,000 and $10,000 in out-of-pocket expenses, he said his wife’s health care costs will total more than his monthly Social Security check, which they both live on.

An estimated 22 million of the 24 million ACA marketplace enrollees are currently receiving enhanced premium tax credits to lower their monthly premiums, which were part of the original ACA legislation and expanded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic under the American Rescue Plan. But with the tax credits set to expire at the end of this year, many policyholders are learning the ACA, commonly referred to as Obamacare, will no longer be affordable unless Congress intervenes.

An extension of the tax credits was not included in President Donald Trump’s megabill, which was signed into law in July.

The issue has become a political football, prolonging the government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history.

The majority of Democrats have refused to vote to reopen the government until Republicans agree to extend the ACA subsidies. But GOP leaders say they won’t negotiate until a clean funding bill passes and the government reopens.

As both sides blame each other for the shutdown, millions of Americans who bought into the ACA marketplace find themselves caught in the crossfire of the stalemate.

Premiums set to rise even without the tax credits
Storey, a graphic designer and owner of a small business in Denver, said she doesn’t receive the ACA tax credits. But in a notice from her insurance provider, Blue Cross Blue Shield, which she shared with ABC News, her monthly premiums are set to rise from $1,400 to nearly $1,900.

“I have an autoimmune disease, and I also have thyroid cancer. So, I had very specific needs as to which doctors and which medicines I needed to have covered in this plan,” Storey said, adding that she has a $2,000 deductible and many out-of-pocket expenses.

Storey, 45, said she purchased her policy through Connect for Health Colorado, her state’s ACA portal, and has been working with a broker provided by the insurance carrier to help navigate the added costs.

Storey said her husband, Denis, who has been doing contracting work for her business, has taken a part-time job at a Starbucks to help make ends meet. But Storey said there is a limit to how much more she can pay for health care.

If her premium rises to $2,500 a month, she said that she and her family will sell all their belongings and leave the country. Storey said she also has citizenship in Panama and Spain, the latter of which has universal health care.

“I have a lot of feelings about being run out of my country because of health care costs,” Storey said. “The American dream is a disappointment when it comes to health care.”

In a statement to ABC News, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said that its ACA plan rates “reflect the care and costs we expect members to use next year. Like other insurers, we’re seeing higher utilization and more complex care among ACA members — particularly in emergency room visits, behavioral health and specialty pharmacy. For instance, ACA members use the ER at nearly twice the rate of those with employer-sponsored coverage.”

Laid off due to tariffs, now facing more than a 2,500% jump in premiums
Boye, from Florida, said he currently pays $28 a month for his ACA plan through Blue Cross Blue Shield, and that 90% of the medications he needs to control his diabetes are covered.

He was notified last month that the monthly premium is set to rise to $733 without financial help, a 2,518% increase.

Boye told ABC News on Thursday that after doing more research and reapplying through the ACA portal, he found a plan that has monthly premiums of $113 a month, contingent on a $620 tax credit.

Boye said he qualified for the ACA tax credits after he was laid off earlier this year as an operations manager for a company that imported medical supplies from China.

“We had to close down because of the tariff. It made it impossible to import,” Boye said.

While he has picked up part-time work, he said he enrolled at Valencia College in Orlando to finish his degree in business administration.

His wife, he said, has insurance through her job as a teacher’s assistant at the University of Central Florida, where she is also studying history. He said their three children, ages 11 to 16, are insured through Medicaid.

Boye said he won’t be able to pay the increase in his premiums, and is hoping Congress works out a deal to restore the ACA tax credits.

He said he has until mid-December to reenroll in his plan. But if the tax credits are not restored, Boye said he is contemplating making a radical change.

“I gave up on the idea of having health care,” Boye said.

Boye said he’s already started researching discount drug companies and cash-pay programs on how he can purchase on his own the two primary medications he uses to control diabetes. He showed ABC News an invoice he got in September indicating his insurance covered the $1,669 price of his primary medication, Jardiance.

Boye said his current predicament has left him feeling like a “tiny fish that does not matter.”

“Realistically, I have no control over any of this,” he said. “I’m just a person who has to navigate the waters and find a solution.”

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Florida Blue said that, next year, there will be “higher insurance costs for many, and government financial help (premium tax credits) will decrease if the enhanced premium tax credits expire, as they are planned to.”

The organization said it understood members’ concerns and is committed to supporting members, but added that premium increases “are an industry-wide issue, a necessary but concerning response to federal regulatory changes including the scheduled expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits at the end of 2025, as well as the rising cost and utilization of medical care and prescription drugs.”

‘It’s real people that all of this is affecting’
The Butcharts, from Illinois, traveled to Washington, D.C., this week with members of the Muscular Dystrophy Association to discuss their precarious situation with congressional leaders, including their two Illinois senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats.

The 67-year-old Doug Butchart said he wanted to show the lawmakers “that it’s for real, that it’s real people that all of this is affecting.”

Butchart said he has received notification, which he shared with ABC News, that the monthly premiums on his wife’s ACA policy through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois will rise from $603.82 to up to $2,000 without the tax credits in 2026. According to the notice he received, even with a tax credit estimated at $738, the monthly premium would be nearly $1,400.

“It’s insane,” Butchart told ABC News.

He said his 58-year-old wife was diagnosed with ALS eight years ago, adding that about 10% of ALS patients survive that long.

Butchart said his wife’s main medication, Radicava, costs about $15,000 a month, and another medication costs $4,000 for a three-month supply.

While insurance has covered most of their medical costs, Butchart said his wife’s out-of-pocket expenses last year were about $3,000.

He said that without the tax credits, and on top of the increased monthly premiums, his wife will have an $8,000 deductible in 2026, and her out-of-pocket expenses could top $10,000.

“That’s a lot of money, way more money than we get in a year,” said Butchart.

He said he and his wife live off his Social Security income and that she does not qualify for Medicaid or any disability income.

“I don’t want to put ourselves in a position where we’re in debt. I’m not 20 years old or 30 years old where I can go out and get a second job,” Butchart said.

In a statement to ABC News, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois said it “remains steadfast in its commitment to a stable health insurance market with competitive plan choices in the individual market, as we have since the inception of the ACA.”

“The rates for 2026 coverage include both new and current individual ACA-compliant plans and reflects industry-wide changes to the market, including the anticipated expiration of enhanced premium tax credits at the end of 2025. Plans are priced to reflect anticipated health care needs,” the company said.

But Butchart said the he still doesn’t see how the company can “justify” such increases in premiums.

“I wish the people who are making decisions and setting the prices were in the same position as we are,” Butchart said.

ABC News’ Kristopher Anderson contributed to this report.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles home where D4vd has stayed searched after body of teen found in singer’s Tesla: Sources
Los Angeles home where D4vd has stayed searched after body of teen found in singer’s Tesla: Sources
Police sources say a decomposing body was located in a Tesla in a tow yard in Hollywood, California, Sept. 8, 2025. KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — A Los Angeles home where D4vd had been living was searched overnight, law enforcement sources told ABC News on Thursday, as authorities investigate the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the 20-year-old singer. 

A search warrant was executed at a home in Hollywood Hills that the singer does not own but had been staying at, the sources said.

The development came after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the female body discovered last week in the trunk of a towed Tesla registered to the singer as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. The teen, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was reported missing last year, investigators confirmed to ABC News.

The body was discovered in the trunk of the Tesla on Sept. 8, two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.

The circumstances of how she died and ended up in the front trunk are unclear, investigators told ABC News.

The cause of death is still being determined. 

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the death investigation. The case is not a homicide investigation because authorities do not yet know how she died, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The case relies on the medical examiner determining a cause of death, which is proving difficult, the sources said.

No arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News on Thursday that they are following up on leads in the case as they try to move the investigation forward. 

Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood on Sept. 8 “for a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said.

The victim was about 5-foot-1 with wavy black hair and was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings, according to the medical examiner. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that said “Shhh…”

The vehicle is registered to David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior LAPD source. It is one of several vehicles owned by the singer, with many different people using any of the vehicles at any given time, the source added.

ABC News reached out to his representative and lawyer for comment but did not receive a response.

D4vd, who first went viral on TikTok, where he has 3.8 million followers, released his debut album in April. The singer, known for his indie, R&B and alt-pop sound, has been on tour since August. The tour’s stop in Seattle on Wednesday was canceled, with shows next set for San Francisco on Friday and Los Angeles on Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.