DOJ indicts voting machine company Smartmatic over allegedly bribing Philippines official

DOJ indicts voting machine company Smartmatic over allegedly bribing Philippines official

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Justice brought charges Thursday against the voting machine company Smartmatic, accusing it of allegedly bribing an official in the Philippines to win contracts, according to court papers filed in the Southern District of Florida.

The indictment accuses Smartmatic and a number of employees of bribing a Philippine official in order to retain business, specifically in relation to the purchase of voting machines in the 2016 Philippines election.

The charges come as Smartmatic is involved in a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Fox News, having accused the channel of “knowingly and intentionally” spreading false claims of voting machine fraud in the wake of the 2020 election, causing Smartmatic to lose business.

Fox has said they were covering newsworthy allegations made by President Donald Trump and others, and has accused Smartmatic of looking to profit off a lawsuit.

Thursday’s indictment alleges that the Philippine bribes exceeded $1 million.

“To finance the bribes, the co-conspirators allegedly created a slush fund by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine supplied for the 2016 Philippine elections,” a DOJ press release on the charges stated. “To conceal the corrupt payments, they used coded language, created fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements, and routed transactions through bank accounts in Asia, Europe, and the U.S., including within the Southern District of Florida.”

The superseding indictment comes after the Department of Justice previously indicted a number of Smartmatic officials, but not the company itself.

The charges filed Thursday against Smartmatic include conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering, among others.

Smartmatic in a statement said they “categorically deny those allegations” and called the indictment “wrong on the facts and wrong on the law,” adding that they believe the move was “targeted, political, and unjust.”

“We will contest the claims, and we are confident we will prevail in court,” the statement said.

Smartmatic also said the indictment was “more of the same” from the previous indictment last year, which they called “spurious.” The statement also claimed that the U.S. attorney in the case had been “misled and politically influenced by powerful interests, despite our extensive cooperation with the government.”

“Smartmatic will continue to stand by its people and principles,” the statement said. “We will not be intimidated by those pulling the strings of power.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Nearly 25 suspects rob California jewelry store, stealing million in merchandise
Nearly 25 suspects rob California jewelry store, stealing $1 million in merchandise
San Ramon Police Department

(SAN RAMON, Calif.) — A group of nearly 25 people ransacked a jewelry store in San Ramon, California, this week, stealing an estimated $1 million worth of merchandise, police confirmed to ABC News.

Seven suspects have been detained, so far, and some of the jewelry has been recovered, the San Ramon Police Department said.

The group looted Heller Jewelers, located at the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall, on Monday afternoon and was armed with at least three guns, according to police. Video obtained by ABC News’ San Francisco station ABC7 shows the masked mob storming the store and smashing displays with crowbars and pickaxes before being locked inside by automatic closing doors.

This is the second time in two years Heller Jewelers has been targeted in a massive heist, when a group of seven masked men similarly broke into the store on St. Patrick’s Day in 2023 and took $1.1 million worth of jewels. The suspects were later apprehended due to a GPS tracking device hidden inside a stolen Rolex, according to local reports at the time.

On Monday, a member of the group fired upon the door to escape before the thieves fled into six getaway vehicles in the valet area of the shopping mall — several of which were reportedly stolen, police said.

A representative of the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping mall declined to comment on the robbery to ABC News.

“When they went in, they basically took over the store,” San Ramon Police Department Lt. Mike Pistello told ABC7. “Taking whatever jewelry was available.”

Officers pursued the six getaway vehicles, but eventually ended the chase for public safety after the thieves exceeded 100 mph, Pistello said.

Since Monday, local police have arrested seven of the alleged culprits, including one juvenile. The suspects’ ages range from 17 to 31, and all are believed to live around Oakland, according to police, who say they believe the suspects are likely connected to other similar acts of robbery across the San Francisco Bay Area.

“This is not their first time doing something like this,” Pistello claimed.

Some of the jewelry and two of the firearms used in the crime have been recovered post hoc, according to authorities.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the suspects, but anyone with information is encouraged to call 925-733-7316.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Appeals court judges voice skepticism about legal basis for Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Appeals court judges voice skepticism about legal basis for Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A panel of appeals court judges on Thursday voiced deep skepticism with the Trump administration’s attempt to justify sweeping tariffs based on a national emergency.

As the clock ticks down to President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline for the resumption of reciprocal tariffs, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is hearing arguments Thursday over whether Trump’s sweeping tariffs are lawful.

A group of small businesses and a coalition of states are asking the appeals court to invalidate the bulk of Trump’s tariffs, arguing that Trump overstepped his power when he used a decades-old economic emergency statute to enact a flurry of tariffs in April.

“The President’s chaotic assertion of that purported authority, which changed by the day and wreaked havoc on capital markets and the economy, illustrates both the breadth of powers that the President claims and the danger of unlimited authority in this domain,” the coalition of states argued in their brief to the court.

At the start of Thursday’s hearing, judges on the appeals court panel questioned why Trump is relying on a law that has never been used to justify tariffs, saying that the law itself never mentions the word “tariffs” and voicing concern that the president justifying the unilateral action based on an emergency could amount to “the death knell of the Constitution.”

The hearing comes at a critical time for Trump, as he rushes to complete trade deals ahead of a self-imposed Friday deadline for dozens of reciprocal tariffs to restart. Lawyers for the Trump administration have argued that a court invalidating the tariffs would create a “foreign policy disaster scenario” as trade negotiations remain ongoing.

“To all of my great lawyers who have fought so hard to save our Country, good luck in America’s big case today,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Thursday morning. “If our Country was not able to protect itself by using TARIFFS AGAINST TARIFFS, WE WOULD BE ‘DEAD,’ WITH NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL OR SUCCESS.”

The legal authority for Trump’s tariffs was thrown into uncertainty in May when the New York-based Court of International Trade ruled that the president did not have the power to unilaterally impose his global “Liberation Day” tariffs, as well as the tariffs on China, Mexico, and Mexico that Trump imposed to combat fentanyl trafficking.

A federal appeals court quickly stayed the Court of International Trade’s decision before it could take effect, while the Trump administration’s appeal worked its way through the courts.

At issue is whether Trump had the authority to enact tariffs without authorization from Congress through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the power to impose tariffs under an “unusual and extraordinary threat.”

While the Trump administration has argued that the tariffs combat fentanyl trafficking and seek to settle the country’s trade imbalances, the Court of International Trade was unconvinced that the Trump administration demonstrated an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and that those tariffs “deal with the threats.”

In court filings, the Trump administration has argued that court’s decision is “riddled with legal errors” and “would significantly harm the United States if it were to take effect.” They have justified the tariffs by citing the country’s fentanyl crisis and the “grave threats to the United States’ national security and economy” stemming from trade imbalances.

“President Trump has found that America’s exploding trade deficit, the implications of that deficit for our economy and national security, and a fentanyl importation crisis that has claimed thousands of American lives constitute national emergencies,” lawyers with the Department of Justice have argued.

The Trump administration has also argued that invalidating the tariffs would “deprive the United States of a powerful tool for combating systemic distortions in the global trading system, thus allowing other nations to continue to hold American exporters hostage to their unreasonable, discriminatory, and sometimes retaliatory trade policies.”

The group of small businesses and state attorneys general have pushed back against those claims, arguing that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give Trump “unlimited tariff authority” and that he has failed to prove “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

“The President’s chaotic assertion of that purported authority, which changed by the day and wreaked havoc on capital markets and the economy, illustrates both the breadth of powers that the President claims and the danger of unlimited authority in this domain,” they wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘I was really just scared’: Man punched in viral Jacksonville traffic stop speaks publicly for 1st time
‘I was really just scared’: Man punched in viral Jacksonville traffic stop speaks publicly for 1st time
Photo attached: credit – Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — William McNeil, Jr., the 22-year-old Florida man whose violent arrest by Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies was caught in a viral video, addressed the incident publicly for the first time during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

McNeil began his brief remarks by thanking those who supported him, then turned to the Feb. 19 incident.

“I was getting pulled over, and I needed to step out the car, and I know I didn’t do nothing wrong. I was really just scared,” he said.

He was also asked by a reporter what he was taught about dealing with law enforcement.

“Basically, what I was taught is to, instead of fighting them on the street where we don’t have power, fight them in the courts,” McNeil said in response.

McNeil’s mother, Latoya Solomon, said during the press conference that watching the video was emotionally difficult for her and it took her months to watch it in its entirety.

“I’m thankful to God for protecting him, because I know what the outcome could have been,” Solomon said

His stepfather, Alton Solomon, was visibly emotional while reflecting on the incident.

“To see that video made me go back to the moment when I was 22. It hurt,” he said.

McNeil is student at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina, where he is also the leader of the marching band.

Speaking during the press conference, one of McNeil’s attorneys, Ben Crump, called for the firing of the deputy who punched McNeil during the incident.

“If you don’t terminate this officer and you condone this type of police excessive force, then it sends a message to all of the other police officers on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office team. It tells them, it is OK for you to treat citizens like this, it is okay to treat Black motorists like this,” Crump said. “In America, it is not OK.”

On Monday, attorney Harry Daniels told ABC News that his client plans to take legal action.

“We are planning to do everything we can do to secure justice,” Daniels said when asked if the legal team plans to file a lawsuit. “We are seeking all options to ensure accountability.”

The sheriff’s office said on Sunday that the agency launched an investigation into the incident after the 2-minute cell phone video captured by McNeil went viral. On Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters also released body camera footage from two deputies who were present on the scene of the arrest.

In the video, sheriff’s deputies are seen beating and punching McNeil during the traffic stop after he repeatedly questioned why he was being pulled over and refused to exit his vehicle. The deputy who broke McNeil’s window and punched him was identified by Waters as D. Bowers.

“Pending the outcome of this administrative review, Officer Bowers has been stripped of his law enforcement authority,” Waters said. It is unclear if other deputies involved in the arrest have been placed on administrative leave.

Waters also announced on Monday that “the State Attorney’s Office has determined that none of the involved officers violated criminal law,” but highlighted that the deputies’ actions are now being examined in an “administrative review,” which will determine if the deputies “violated [Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office] policy.”

ABC News has reached out to the Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit serving Clay, Duval, & Nassau Counties for further comment.

It is unclear if Bowers has retained an attorney. ABC News has reached out to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for further comment, but have not heard back.

“I will neither defend nor commend officer Bowers’ response to resistance until all the facts are known and the investigation is completed,” Waters said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.