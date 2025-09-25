DOJ official directs prosecutors to prepare probes of George Soros’ foundation

Financier and philanthropist George Soros attends the official opening of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture (ERIAC) at the German Foreign Ministry on June 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The Institute, which is an initiative of the European Council, the Open Society Fund and the Alliance for the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture, will have an administrative office in Berlin, gallery space in Venice and a liaison office in Brussels. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Multiple top federal prosecutors at U.S. attorney’s offices around the country received a directive Monday to prepare to launch investigations into the Open Society Foundations, a group funded by the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News. 

The order from Aakash Singh, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office, was sent to U.S. attorney’s offices in at least seven states, the sources confirmed, including California, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Maryland. 

The letter lists potential charges prosecutors could take under consideration as they prepare to investigate the Open Society Foundations, ranging from material support to terrorism, arson, wire fraud and racketeering, the sources said.

The directive comes as President Donald Trump and senior White House officials have ramped up their demands in recent week that the Justice Department and FBI more aggressively pursue groups on the left that they claim have fueled recent acts of political violence around the country. 

The New York Times was the first to report on Singh’s directive. 

Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance specifically singled out Soros in public comments since the killing of right wing influencer Charlie Kirk, with Trump saying in an interview with Fox News that Soros should be investigated for racketeering. 

WABC-TV
(PLAINFIELD, N.J.) — A huge line of severe weather passed through on Thursday night, killing at least three people in New Jersey and complicating travel for millions on the move for the Fourth of July weekend.
 

A deadly storm with winds topping 60 mph tore through central New Jersey, forcing one town to cancel its Fourth of July celebrations.

Thursday night’s severe thunderstorm killed at least three people: one in North Plainfield and two in Plainfield, about 30 miles west of New York, ABC New York station WABC reported.

The Plainfield fatalities were 79-year-old Rocco Sansone and 25-year-old Brian Ernesto Valladares, who died when a tree fell on their car, according to the city.

“Our hearts are heavy,” Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said in a statement. “We mourn with the families and stand ready to support them in every way possible.”

Plainfield is under a state of emergency, with the mayor saying the “devastating storm” left “deep scars.”

Homes and cars have been damaged and some houses are structurally compromised from fallen trees, city officials said. Over 80 trees were knocked down, including many that are blocking roads or are entangled with power lines, officials said.

“In light of this tragedy, we cannot, in good conscience, proceed with our Fourth of July parade, concert, or fireworks,” the mayor said in a statement overnight. “This is not a time for celebration. It is a time to regroup and focus all our energy on recovery.”

“There will be a time to celebrate again, to raise our flags and enjoy the joys of community,” the mayor said. “But right now, we must come together to clean up, to support one another, and to begin the work of rebuilding.”

ABC News

WASHINGTON — As federal authorities continue to crack down on the spread of fentanyl across the country, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning about a surge in the use of methamphetamine, with DEA officials expressing particular concern over meth-laced pills being sold as drugs like Adderall to college-age adults.

“What we’ve seen here recently, that frightens me,” acting DEA administrator Robert Murphy told ABC News’ Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas in an exclusive interview.

Murphy said the DEA expects its seizures of methamphetamine to nearly double this year compared to last year.

The DEA has so far seized about 70,000 pounds of the drug this year, already nearly matching the numbers reached in all of 2024, Murphy said.

“Methamphetamine is by far the most coveted drug,” Murphy said. “This is what people want.”

The DEA has become so concerned about the continuing boom of methamphetamine use that it’s planning to hold a press conference on Tuesday to draw attention to it.

“In the first six months of this year, we’ve already seen more than … what we seized last year,” Murphy told ABC News. “And we project … we’re going to double what we seized last year.”

Murphy said that one of the most disturbing things about methamphetamine is that “Mexican cartels control 100% of it.”

“They control production, the smuggling, the distribution in the United States, and obviously the actual collection of monies and getting the money back into Mexico,” he said.

And cartels are growingly increasingly creative in how they try to smuggle meth across the U.S.-Mexico border — from hiding packages of meth pills among green onions to disguising meth shipments as loads of celery.

In one location during the week of July 4, the DEA discovered hundreds of boxes of cucumbers that had been lined with several hundred pounds of meth, worth nearly $4 million.

And in May, with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, federal authorities arrested six people who were allegedly bringing liquid meth into the United States and driving it to Kansas by hiding it in the septic tank of a charter bus.

Authorities became suspicious after realizing that the bus rarely had any passengers.

“They’re only limited by their imagination,” Murphy said of the smugglers. “And they have a very broad imagination.”

Murphy called it “a cat and mouse game.”

He said cartels now have a “huge focus” on pills, which he said have less of a stigma than injectable drugs.

As a result, Murphy said, turning meth into pill form makes it more marketable, and therefore more easily sold as something it’s not, such as fake Adderall or fake MDMA — the active ingredient in ecstasy.

“[It’s] all of the drugs that that are wanted by our college-age kids, and younger,” he said. “They’re actually getting meth, and they don’t know this.”

According to the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, drug overdose deaths in the United States sharply decreased by almost 27% last year.

But while fentanyl and other opioid-related overdoses dropped the most — by more than a third — overdoses related to meth and other psychostimulants dropped the least — by nearly 22%.

“You’re buying a pill off the street nowadays, you’re taking your life in your own hands,” Murphy warned, saying that that “almost everything” the DEA is now seizing turns out to be “fake.”

“And as an investigator, our men and women have a hard time distinguishing between what’s real and what’s not,” Murphy said. “So there’s no way the average user is going to be able to do that.”

Facebook / Shelby Township Police Department

(DETROIT) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Michigan after a call for help suddenly cut off, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. when police in Shelby Township, near Detroit, received a 911 call from a man who immediately hung up the phone, according to a statement from police.

Officers were then sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of the occupants, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers were met at the door by Terrance Lamar Bowie, a 29-year-old male from Casco, Michigan,” authorities said. “Bowie made statements to officers indicating that there was a dead body located inside of the apartment.”

Officers then found the body a 27-year old woman in a bedroom. She has not been identified.

“Evidence gathered from the scene indicates that this was a homicide, and the suspect, Terrance Lamar Bowie, was placed under arrest,” police said.

Authorities confirmed that this “was not a random act of violence, as the victim and Bowie were both known to each other.”

Bowie was arraigned on Tuesday in district court and charged with second degree murder and scene tampering. His bond was set at $2 million by Judge Stephen Sierawski.

Bowie’s next court appearance will be in August, officials said.

“Think twice before committing a crime in Shelby Township. Our team is committed to the safety and security of our residents and business owners,” said Police Chief Robert J. Shelide. “However, if you commit a violent crime in Shelby Township, we will leave no stone unturned and pursue you until you are brought to justice.”

