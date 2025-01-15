DOJ pushes for select members of Congress to review Jack Smith’s classified docs report

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is continuing its push to release the remaining volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report to select members of Congress.

In an overnight court filing, Justice Department attorneys pushed back on Trump’s former co-defendants in his classified documents case, saying their argument seeking to block the release of that portion of Smith’s report “rests entirely on conjecture.”

Last week, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — who last year dismissed the classified documents case — temporarily blocked Attorney General Merrick Garland from making the volume available to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, and on Monday set a hearing for this Friday to consider Trump’s former co-defendants’ argument that the limited release would be prejudicial to their case as the government appeals Cannon’s dismissal.

Lawyers for the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe argued in the filing that co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira have failed to show how a federal judge in Florida has the right “to intrude on the Attorney General’s prerogative to manage the Justice Department’s interactions with Congress.”

Lawyers for Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, and De Oliveira, a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago staff, have claimed that they would be harmed by leaks of the report, but prosecutors highlighted that the few members of Congress permitted to see the report would be bound by confidentiality, and would be limited to an on-camera review of the report in which they would be prohibited from taking notes.

“[T]his argument rests entirely on conjecture and disregards the options available to the Court to protect the Defendants from prejudice were this speculative chain of events to come to pass,” the filing said.

Prosecutors added that similar precautions were used successfully when members of Congress reviewed FBI reports referenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. They also argued that the defense arguments about the constitutionality of special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment would not impact Garland’s ability to release the report.

“The Attorney General thus has authority to decide whether to release an investigative report prepared by his subordinates,” the filing said.

The Justice Department on Tuesday released the first volume of Smith’s report covering his election interference case against Trump, after Cannon ruled that its contents have no bearing on the evidence or charges related to Nauta and De Oliveira in their ongoing case.

Trump pleaded not guilty in 2023 to 40 criminal counts related to his retention of classified materials after leaving the White House. The former president, along with Nauta and De Oliveira, pleaded not guilty in a superseding indictment to allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump later pleaded not guilty to separate charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

Both cases were dismissed following Trump’s reelection in November due to a longstanding Justice Department policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

Smith, in his final report on the Jan. 6 probe, expressed his certainty that Trump would have been convicted on multiple felonies for his alleged efforts to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 election, had voters not decided to send him back to the White House in 2024.

Smith resigned as special prosecutor last week after wrapping up the cases and submitting his report to Garland.

Manhattan DA to propose next steps in Trump’s criminal hush money case
(NEW YORK) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to propose the next steps in Donald Trump’s New York hush money case Tuesday after the “unprecedented circumstances” of the former president’s election following his conviction on 34 felony counts earlier this year.

Trump’s sentencing in the criminal case is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 26, though defense attorneys have urged New York Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss the case ahead of Trump’s impending inauguration.

“The stay, and dismissal, are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern,” defense attorney Emil Bove told the court last week.

Since July, Trump’s attorneys have been pushing to have the conviction vacated and the case dismissed by arguing that prosecutors filled “glaring holes in their case” with evidence of official acts that the Supreme Court recently ruled off limits in its landmark presidential immunity decision.

Trump’s lawyers have also argued for a dismissal by citing the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, which urges government officers to take “lawful steps to avoid or minimize disruptions” to the presidential transition.

While prosecutors have argued that the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office has no bearing on Trump’s conviction, they haven’t publicly signaled a position on the upcoming sentencing since Trump’s election.

Prosecutors requested additional time to advise the court about the “appropriate steps going forward” based on the impact of Trump’s victory.

“The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told the court last week.

Following the joint request for additional time, Judge Merchan delayed his ruling on how the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision impacts Trump’s case, which he originally planned to release last week.

Trump was convicted in May of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence allegations about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

His conviction carries a maximum penalty of up to four years in prison, but first-time offenders would normally receive a lesser sentence.

Judge denies Jan. 6 defendant’s bid to delay case after Trump victory
(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory is already beginning to elicit requests from his supporters charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for delays in their cases due to the potential they could be pardoned after Trump’s inauguration.

Attorneys for Christopher Carnell, a 21-year-old defendant from North Carolina who was found guilty earlier this year of felony and misdemeanor charges over his participation in the Capitol assault, requested Wednesday morning that D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell delay a status hearing in his case scheduled for later this week, citing Trump’s past promises to pardon his supporters.

“Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made multiple clemency promises to the January 6 defendants, particularly to those who were nonviolent participants,” their filing said. “Mr. Carnell, who was an 18 year old nonviolent entrant into the Capitol on January 6, is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office.”

Judge Howell denied Carnell’s request to delay his status hearing in an order on Wednesday.

The filing had stated that Carnell’s attorneys reached out to Trump’s office to get further information “regarding the timing and expected scope of clemency actions relevant to his case.” 

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 1,500 people across the country in the last four years over their roles in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, part of what the Justice Department has described as one of the largest criminal investigations in its history.

The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office has continued to arrest individuals on a near-daily basis, many of whom have been charged with carrying out violent assaults on police protecting the building.

In addition to Trump’s promises to pardon many of those who participated in the attack, it’s widely expected the ongoing criminal investigation will be shuttered once Trump takes office.

Mattel apologizes for link to porn site on ‘Wicked’ movie doll boxes
(EL SEGUNDO, Calif.) — Mattel has apologized after boxes for some of its new dolls from the movie “Wicked” included a link to a pornographic website.

The packages for the dolls were printed with a web address to an adult film site with the same name as the upcoming movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Customers who noticed the mistake shared images of the toy boxes on social media.

Mattel has apologized for the boxes, describing the link as a “misprint.”

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” the toy company said in a statement.

“Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information,” the company added.

The movie comes out Nov. 22.

