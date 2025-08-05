DOJ set to seek hate crime charges in killing of Israeli Embassy staffers: Sources

Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department is set to seek hate crime charges and the death penalty against the alleged gunman who fatally shot two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News Wednesday.

Prosecutors are poised to request that a grand jury indict Elias Rodriguez, as soon as this week, sources said.

He has remained in custody since the fatal shooting of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim outside the Capitol Jewish Museum on May 21.

CNN first reported news of the expected charges.

Rodriguez was charged via criminal complaint with first-degree murder, murdering foreign officials and using a firearm to commit murder and a crime of violence, a day after the shooting. Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro emphasized at the time that the charges were only initial in nature.

“A young couple at the beginning of their life’s journey, about to be engaged in another country, had their bodies removed in the cold of the night in a foreign city in a body bag. We are not going to tolerate that anymore,” Pirro said during a press briefing on May 22. “Antisemitism will not be tolerated, especially in the nation’s capital.”

Early last month, prosecutors in Rodriguez’s case sought an extension for time to return an indictment against him, noting the complex and unusual nature of the charges he was facing.

Rodriguez was seen in videos shouting “Free, Free Palestine!” inside the museum just minutes after he allegedly shot Lischinsky and Milgrim dozens of times, and later allegedly told police upon his arrest, “I did it for Palestine.”

But to secure an indictment on the new charge that Rodriguez’s acts amounted to a hate crime, prosecutors would need to have evidence that his alleged actions were motivated by antisemitism and not just hatred toward Israel and the war in Gaza.

Rodriguez has not yet entered a plea in his case. A public defender representing him did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The complaint alleges that Rodriguez shot the couple in the back and then fired again at Milgrim as she tried to crawl away.

Lischinsky, 30, was a researcher in the political department of the Israeli Embassy, while Milgrim, 26, organized U.S. missions to Israel.

Woman found alive after being missing 3 weeks in California mountains speaks out
Woman found alive after being missing 3 weeks in California mountains speaks out
Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

(FRESNO, CA) — Tiffany Slaton, 28, said she has always had a love of foraging, gardening and outdoor adventures.

But her survival instincts and knowledge of nature were put to the test when she was lost in the mountains of Fresno, California, for nearly three weeks and was finally found alive on Wednesday.

Slaton spoke to reporters during a press conference on Friday about her experience that started out as a three-day solo camping trip and ended as a survival mission.

“I may never do a vacation longer than three days ever again,” she said on Friday.

Slaton, from Jeffersonville, Georgia, was first reported missing by her parents on April 29 after they had not heard from her for nine days, officials said.

At the start of her camping trip, she recounted to reporters how she had fallen off a cliff and became unconscious for two hours, injuring both of her legs in the process. Slaton, who is a trained horticulturist and “pre-Olympian” in archery, then proceeded to splint one of her legs and “pop another knee back into place,” she said.

Due to a recent avalanche, she was unable to get back onto the main road and was unsuccessful in reaching 911 due to a lack of cell service.

Thus, she began her “long arduous journey” of attempting to get back to civilization, which included fighting off animals, surviving on leeks and boiled snow, hiking peaks up to 11,000 feet high and suffering through 13 heavy snow storms, she said.

“Nature is quite terrifying. Once you start finding things that are scary for you, you do your best to keep moving and get over it.” Slaton said.

Although she began her “vacation” with a tent, two sleeping bags and her bicycle, she was only able to hold onto a lighter and a knife for most of her journey.

Throughout her time alone in the wilderness, she kept thinking she would rather “live than have to deal with my parents seeing that I failed in such a dumb way” and that she was determined to be reunited with her family before her birthday, which was on Thursday.

From May 6 to May 10, officials conducted search and rescue efforts looking for the 28-year-old, police said. But with a search spanning nearly 600 square miles and no confirmed sightings of her since April 24, police said they had decided on Tuesday to scale back their efforts.

Then on Wednesday, her parents, Bobby and Fredrina Slaton, received a phone call from none other than their daughter Tiffany, saying, “Dad, I’m alive.”

The missing camper had fought through a blizzard and found shelter in an unlocked cabin at a resort near Lake Edison, officials said.

Officials said resort owner Christopher Gutierrez had “left a cabin unlocked as a precaution for this exact situation where someone who is lost could seek shelter and increase their chances of surviving the outdoor elements and harsh weather.”

When she came across this cabin, Slaton said she thought she was hallucinating and that she had “managed to make it to the North Pole.”

“When the door opened, I saw the best sleeping bag in the world,” Slaton said.

Gutierrez discovered Slaton when he arrived at the resort to open up the place for the summer, he told reporters on Wednesday.

“As soon as I saw her, she didn’t say a word, just ran up and all she wanted was a hug. It was a pretty surreal moment,” Gutierrez said.

Slaton said, “If he hadn’t come that day, they would have found my body there.”

Gutierrez said he knew that there had been a missing hiker in the area and called the sheriff’s office to say he had found Slaton.

Slaton told Gutierrez that “all she wanted was a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”

Deputies confirmed the woman was Slaton, who was then examined by medics and treated for dehydration, according to officials.

Officials said that Slaton, who they described as a “fighter,” was found approximately 45 miles from where she was last seen.

Slaton, who was wearing sunglasses during the press conference, said she has experienced eye damage due to the snowy conditions along with a few minor cuts and burns. She also said she had lost about 10 pounds after being in the wilderness for 20 days, yet her blood work came back “perfect” due to her foraging skills.

Fredrina Slaton said she is “very proud” of her daughter’s survival, but “will be prouder when she gets a GPS.”

Tiffany Slaton will travel back home to Georgia with her family as she continues to recover. She said she journaled the whole adventure and plans on going through that documentation as she adjusts back to reality.

Boulder attack suspect charged with federal hate crime, said he ‘wanted to kill all Zionist people’: Court documents
Boulder attack suspect charged with federal hate crime, said he ‘wanted to kill all Zionist people’: Court documents
Chet Strange/Getty Images

(BOULDER, Colo.) — The man suspected of carrying out an “act of terrorism” during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, leaving eight people in the hospital, has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to court documents.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, told investigators “he researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them,” the court documents said.

Soliman allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” the document said. “SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”

He allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators at a pedestrian mall on Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, the FBI said.

The demonstration was a Run for Their Lives walk, which aims to raise awareness about the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and calls for their immediate release.

Eight victims, ranging in age from 52 to 88, were hospitalized with burns, police said.

Six of the eight have since been released from hospitals, a security source briefed on the situation told ABC News on Monday. Two victims remain in critical condition but are expected to survive.

Soliman was taken into custody and is being held on $10,000,000 bond, according to the Boulder County Jail, which listed a range of felony charges against him, including use of an incendiary device. The posted list of felony charges also appeared to include first-degree murder, although it was not immediately clear whether the charge was attempted murder. According to police, there have been no fatalities.

Soliman is due in court Monday afternoon.

Soliman is in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security. entered the U.S. in August 2022 on a B2 visa and he filed for asylum in September 2022, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

His B2 visa — which is typically a tourism visa — expired in February 2023, McLaughlin said.

Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.

President Donald Trump responded to the attack for the first time on Monday, writing on Truth Social that the crimes will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

“This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!” the president added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Multiple fatalities after small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood
Multiple fatalities after small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

(SAN DIEGO) — There have been multiple fatalities after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood of San Diego on Thursday morning, spewing jet fuel and starting a large fire that damaged at least 15 homes and multiple cars, fire officials said.

None of the residents in any houses were taken to the hospital and it appears all the fatalities are from the plane itself, San Diego Assistant Fire Chief of Emergency Operations Dan Eddy said at a press conference on Thursday. Officials do not yet know how many people were aboard the plane.

Multiple homes have been destroyed and there is one car fire that “will not go out no matter what we put on it,” according to Eddy, who said earlier the crash site looked “like a movie scene.”

Responders are currently searching for victims and parts of the plane as the response continues.

Residents were being evacuated to a nearby school and will be going home to home to find out if there is anybody inside, Eddy said.

“I was half-asleep and I saw a flash at the window and heard a bang,” said Jennifer Hoffman, who lives a couple blocks from the crash. “I thought it was lightning to be honest, I even checked the weather to see if it was raining out. And then I heard like bunches of pops and I was like, ‘That can’t be lightning.’ I went downstairs, I checked outside and I saw the neighborhood behind us was bright red. It was awful.”

The plane directly hit multiple homes and cars, setting them ablaze, before running down the street, Eddy said.

The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was flying from Wichita, Kansas, to San Diego’s Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.

“A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

There was no mayday call before this crash. The last communication was the pilot announcing on the radio that he was 3 miles out and landing. The tower was closed at the time and this is standard procedure.

Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

