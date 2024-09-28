DOJ sues Alabama election official for allegedly purging voters too close to the election

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Justice sued the State of Alabama and its top election official on Friday for allegedly removing voters from its election rolls too close to the November election.

Last month, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announced that he had begun inactivating the voter registrations of 3,251 people who had been previously issued noncitizen identification numbers.

The National Voter Registration Act prohibits states from removing voters from rolls within 90 days of a federal election, and Alabama’s voter roll maintenance commenced 84 days ahead of the November election, the Justice Department alleged.

“The right to vote is one of the most sacred rights in our democracy,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “As Election Day approaches, it is critical that Alabama redress voter confusion resulting from its list maintenance mailings sent in violation of federal law.

A Justice Department review of the purge also identified multiple native-born and naturalized citizens who were incorrectly identified as potential noncitizens during the voter purge. A coalition of voting rights groups separately sued Allen earlier this month over the move, alleging he illegally targeted and intimidated naturalized citizens.

The Justice Department seeks injunctive relief that “would restore the ability of impacted eligible voters to vote unimpeded on Election Day,” the department said in a statement.

It also seeks mailings to educate eligible voters concerning the restoration of their rights and “adequate training of local officials and poll workers to address confusion and distrust among eligible voters accused of being noncitizens.”

Alabama Secretary of State Allen declined to comment on the DOJ lawsuit but said in a statement, “I was elected Secretary of State by the people of Alabama, and it is my Constitutional duty to ensure that only American citizens vote in our elections.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

More FDNY members have died from World Trade Center illnesses than killed on 9/11
Rescue 1, Manhattan’s elite lifesaving unit, which was one of the first firefighting squads to reach the twin towers after last week’s terrorist attack lost all of its members at the World Trade Center, New York City, Sep. 12, 2001. (Todd Maisel/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Twenty-three years after Sept. 11, 2001, illnesses linked to the World Trade Center terrorist attack have now killed more members of the New York City Fire Department than were killed on 9/11 itself.

On the day the Twin Towers fell, 343 members of the FDNY were killed, according to officials.

In the 23 years since, more than 360 FDNY members have died of World Trade Center-related illnesses, the department said. Twenty-eight of those FDNY deaths were over the last year, according to the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association.

“Those insurmountable losses did not end at the World Trade Center site,” New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said. “Instead, we have seen our members become sick because of time they spent working in the rescue and recovery.”

Of the 2,753 people killed at the World Trade Center, about 40% — 1,103 people — remain formally unidentified. There has not been a new identification of remains since January.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum’s annual commemoration ceremony will take place on Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge agrees to push Hunter Biden’s sentencing in gun case to Dec. 4
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — The federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s conviction in Delaware on gun charges agreed Thursday to push back his sentencing date three weeks, from Nov. 13 to Dec. 4, granting a request by President Joe Biden’s son to allow more time for his attorneys to gather materials for his sentencing memorandum.

In their request this week to delay the sentencing, attorneys for Hunter Biden invoked the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5 as one reason for the request.

“Several people who plan to submit letters to both Courts as part of sentencing memoranda for Mr. Biden are short of time because they are presently involved in government work and travel with the current Administration, or are involved in the 2024 presidential campaign,” attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden also suggested that they may have “in-person witnesses” prepared to testify on his behalf, including some who “may not be available until after November 5 and the events that could occur right after that date.”

Prosecutors in special counsel David Weiss’ office had opposed the motion to reschedule sentencing.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June on three felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs.

Earlier this month, in a separate case, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax-related charges in Los Angeles, where he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harris, pressed on changing policy positions, says ‘my values have not changed’
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In her first in-depth interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN, when asked about her changing policy positions, that her “values have not changed.”

‘My values have not changed’

In a video clip that aired on CNN Thursday afternoon, anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash asked Harris about her shifting positions on climate change and other matters.

“How should voters look at some of the changes that you’ve made? Is it because you have more experience now and you’ve learned more about the information? Is it because you were running for president in a Democratic primary? And should they feel comfortable and confident that what you’re saying now is going to be your policy moving forward?” Bash asked.

“Dana, I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris answered. “You mentioned the Green New Deal. I have always believed – and I have worked on it – that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.

“We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America, and by extension the globe, around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as an example,” Harris continued.

“That value has not changed. My value around what we need to do to secure our border: that value has not changed. I spent two terms as the attorney general of California prosecuting transnational criminal organizations violations of American laws regarding the passage, illegal passage, of guns, drugs, and human beings across our border. My values have not changed,” she said.

Harris says she is open to naming Republican to Cabinet

Harris told Bash she would name a Republican to her Cabinet, in another clip released later Thursday afternoon. However, she said she did not have a particular person in mind.

“I’ve got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse,” she said. “I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican.”

‘Next question, please,’ Harris brushes off Trump’s race comments

Harris was asked to respond to former President Donald Trump’s comments at the National Association of Black Journalists convention where he appeared to question Harris’ race.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump said at the time.

When asked about the comments by Bash, Harris responded, “Same old, tired playbook. Next question, please.”

The CNN interview will air Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.