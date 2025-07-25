DOJ sues New York City over ‘sanctuary’ immigration policies

Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — The Justice Department filed suit Thursday against New York City, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials challenging the city’s sanctuary laws for undocumented immigrants.

The suit was filed in the Eastern District of New York.

The department argued the city’s sanctuary policies amount to an “intentional effort” to obstruct federal immigration enforcement and should be declared unlawful under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

“New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement announcing the suit. “If New York City won’t stand up for the safety of its citizens, we will.”

In addition to the mayor, the suit names the speaker of the New York City Council and the heads of a host of city agencies, including the Department of Correction, the Department of Probation and the New York City Police Department.

The suit cites a number of provisions of New York City code and other policies, including a 2011 provision that bars the Department of Correction from honoring civil immigration detainers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and rules governing the NYPD that limit police officers’ ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The suit also points to the recent shooting of an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent in a New York City park during an attempted robbery by an undocumented migrant with a lengthy criminal record and outstanding arrest warrants.

A spokesperson for Mayor Adams told ABC New York station WABC that the city is reviewing the lawsuit and said the the mayor believes the city council should “reexamine” its policies.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe also means making sure they feel safe, and Mayor Adams has been clear: no one should be afraid to dial 911, send their kids to school, or go to the hospital, and no New Yorker should feel forced to hide in the shadows,” the statement to WABC said. “That’s why the mayor supports the essence of the local laws put in place by the City Council – but he has also been clear they go too far when it comes to dealing with those violent criminals on our streets and has urged the Council to reexamine them to ensure we can effectively work with the federal government to make our city safer,” the statement went on to say. “So far, the Council has refused.”

DOJ has filed several other similar legal challenges in L.A., Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, as well as one targeting the state of New York, challenging state policies that that blocked immigration officials from arresting people at or near courthouses without a warrant signed by a judge.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors said no one from the state or federal government eavesdropped on a jailhouse phone conversation between accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione and his lawyer.

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo claimed at a court appearance last week that prosecutors at the Manhattan district attorney’s office had been “eavesdropping” on a call after federal prosecutors provided them with a recording.

Judge Margaret Garnett asked for an explanation, which federal prosecutors provided in a court filing.

“To be sure, no one at [the Manhattan DA’s office] or the Government ‘eavesdropped’ on the defendant on a live basis,” prosecutors said in the filing Tuesday. “Rather, consistent with well-known practice in federal and state jails, many of the defendant’s calls are recorded with notice of the recording provided to him and the person on the other side of any calls.”

Prosecutors said a paralegal inadvertently listened to a call between Mangione and Agnifilo but stopped as soon as it became clear it was a lawyer on the other end of the line.

Prosecutors reminded Agnifilo there are ways for attorneys to bypass recorded lines when setting up calls with incarcerated clients and told the judge no further action was needed.

Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel as Thompson headed to an investors conference on Dec. 4. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the assassination-style killing.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges. The federal charge of murder through the use of a firearm would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kena Betancur/VIEWpress

(ASBURY PARK, N.J.) — A lifeguard is in the hospital after she was impaled by an umbrella at a New Jersey beach on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman was found on the ground near the lifeguard stand with an umbrella stake that had pierced the front of her left shoulder and was sticking out the back of her arm by about 1 foot, Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy told ABC News.

She was being treated by her fellow lifeguards, Keddy said, and when the fire department officials arrived they took over and stabilized her. The fire department responders also cut the umbrella stake in the front and in the back to make the wound more manageable, he said.

Paramedics then responded and took the lifeguard to a hospital, Keddy said, adding she was conscious and alert the whole time.

“She’s a tough young woman,” the chief said.

The circumstances surrounding the impalement were not immediately clear, but Keddy said his advice to beachgoers is to always make sure umbrellas are placed securely in the sand and are carried with the point down.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(MCLEAN, Va.) — A non-fatal shooting was reported outside CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, Thursday morning, the Fairfax Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

“The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes,” a CIA spokesperson said. “Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”

Fairfax police said officers are in the area to direct traffic while the CIA conducts their investigation. There are no road closures at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.