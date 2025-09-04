DOJ sues SoCal Edison over Eaton Fire, seeking more than $40 million in damages
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is suing Southern California Edison over the Eaton Fire, seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages for alleged negligence it claims led to the deadly fire.
The January fire, one of the most destructive in California history, killed 19 people and burned over 14,000 acres, including nearly 8,000 acres of land in the Angeles National Forest, officials said.
A cause remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire. However, the DOJ alleges that the fire was ignited “from faulty power infrastructure owned, maintained, and operated” by Southern California Edison.
The Justice Department is also suing the utility company for damages caused by the 2022 Fairview Fire, which killed two people and burned over 28,000 acres, including nearly 14,000 acres within the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said.
State fire officials determined the fire started after a SoCal Edison power line came into contact with a Frontier communications messenger cable, creating an arc and causing sparks to fall and ignite the vegetation below.
“The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company’s mistakes,” acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. “We hope that today’s filings are the first step in causing the beginnings of a culture change at Southern California Edison, one that will make it a responsible, conscientious company that helps — not harms — our community. Hardworking Californians should not pick up the tab for Edison’s negligence.”
The DOJ said it is seeking over $40 million in damages from the Eaton Fire for costs incurred by the U.S. Forest Service, including fire suppression and rehabilitation. It is seeking to recover some $37 million for damages from the Fairview Fire, it said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — A panel of appeals court judges on Thursday voiced deep skepticism with the Trump administration’s attempt to justify sweeping tariffs based on a national emergency.
As the clock ticks down to President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline for the resumption of reciprocal tariffs, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is hearing arguments Thursday over whether Trump’s sweeping tariffs are lawful.
A group of small businesses and a coalition of states are asking the appeals court to invalidate the bulk of Trump’s tariffs, arguing that Trump overstepped his power when he used a decades-old economic emergency statute to enact a flurry of tariffs in April.
“The President’s chaotic assertion of that purported authority, which changed by the day and wreaked havoc on capital markets and the economy, illustrates both the breadth of powers that the President claims and the danger of unlimited authority in this domain,” the coalition of states argued in their brief to the court.
At the start of Thursday’s hearing, judges on the appeals court panel questioned why Trump is relying on a law that has never been used to justify tariffs, saying that the law itself never mentions the word “tariffs” and voicing concern that the president justifying the unilateral action based on an emergency could amount to “the death knell of the Constitution.”
The hearing comes at a critical time for Trump, as he rushes to complete trade deals ahead of a self-imposed Friday deadline for dozens of reciprocal tariffs to restart. Lawyers for the Trump administration have argued that a court invalidating the tariffs would create a “foreign policy disaster scenario” as trade negotiations remain ongoing.
“To all of my great lawyers who have fought so hard to save our Country, good luck in America’s big case today,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Thursday morning. “If our Country was not able to protect itself by using TARIFFS AGAINST TARIFFS, WE WOULD BE ‘DEAD,’ WITH NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL OR SUCCESS.”
The legal authority for Trump’s tariffs was thrown into uncertainty in May when the New York-based Court of International Trade ruled that the president did not have the power to unilaterally impose his global “Liberation Day” tariffs, as well as the tariffs on China, Mexico, and Mexico that Trump imposed to combat fentanyl trafficking.
A federal appeals court quickly stayed the Court of International Trade’s decision before it could take effect, while the Trump administration’s appeal worked its way through the courts.
At issue is whether Trump had the authority to enact tariffs without authorization from Congress through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the power to impose tariffs under an “unusual and extraordinary threat.”
While the Trump administration has argued that the tariffs combat fentanyl trafficking and seek to settle the country’s trade imbalances, the Court of International Trade was unconvinced that the Trump administration demonstrated an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and that those tariffs “deal with the threats.”
In court filings, the Trump administration has argued that court’s decision is “riddled with legal errors” and “would significantly harm the United States if it were to take effect.” They have justified the tariffs by citing the country’s fentanyl crisis and the “grave threats to the United States’ national security and economy” stemming from trade imbalances.
“President Trump has found that America’s exploding trade deficit, the implications of that deficit for our economy and national security, and a fentanyl importation crisis that has claimed thousands of American lives constitute national emergencies,” lawyers with the Department of Justice have argued.
The Trump administration has also argued that invalidating the tariffs would “deprive the United States of a powerful tool for combating systemic distortions in the global trading system, thus allowing other nations to continue to hold American exporters hostage to their unreasonable, discriminatory, and sometimes retaliatory trade policies.”
The group of small businesses and state attorneys general have pushed back against those claims, arguing that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give Trump “unlimited tariff authority” and that he has failed to prove “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”
“The President’s chaotic assertion of that purported authority, which changed by the day and wreaked havoc on capital markets and the economy, illustrates both the breadth of powers that the President claims and the danger of unlimited authority in this domain,” they wrote.
(NEW YORK) — The Justice Department filed suit Thursday against New York City, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials challenging the city’s sanctuary laws for undocumented immigrants.
The suit was filed in the Eastern District of New York.
The department argued the city’s sanctuary policies amount to an “intentional effort” to obstruct federal immigration enforcement and should be declared unlawful under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.
“New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement announcing the suit. “If New York City won’t stand up for the safety of its citizens, we will.”
In addition to the mayor, the suit names the speaker of the New York City Council and the heads of a host of city agencies, including the Department of Correction, the Department of Probation and the New York City Police Department.
The suit cites a number of provisions of New York City code and other policies, including a 2011 provision that bars the Department of Correction from honoring civil immigration detainers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and rules governing the NYPD that limit police officers’ ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
A spokesperson for Mayor Adams told ABC New York station WABC that the city is reviewing the lawsuit and said the the mayor believes the city council should “reexamine” its policies.
“Keeping New Yorkers safe also means making sure they feel safe, and Mayor Adams has been clear: no one should be afraid to dial 911, send their kids to school, or go to the hospital, and no New Yorker should feel forced to hide in the shadows,” the statement to WABC said. “That’s why the mayor supports the essence of the local laws put in place by the City Council – but he has also been clear they go too far when it comes to dealing with those violent criminals on our streets and has urged the Council to reexamine them to ensure we can effectively work with the federal government to make our city safer,” the statement went on to say. “So far, the Council has refused.”
DOJ has filed several other similar legal challenges in L.A., Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, as well as one targeting the state of New York, challenging state policies that that blocked immigration officials from arresting people at or near courthouses without a warrant signed by a judge.
(NEW YORK) — The past few months, several disappearances have occurred involving hikers setting out on multi-day excursions who are never seen again.
On Wednesday, search efforts were called off for a Minnesota man, who was last heard from in late July after planning a three-day hike through Wyoming’s Big Horn National Park.
“With weather conditions and other factors updated in our search models, we have to face the reality that the most optimistic survival odds have run out,” officials said.
Similarly, a New Jersey man has been missing since July 28 after reportedly hiking along one of the most challenging trails in the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service. Since the hiker’s disappearance, officials have not provided additional updates on his possible whereabouts or the search efforts.
“The overwhelming percentage of missing hikers and accidents and tragedies we see, I think, are probably preventable,” Cris Hazzard, a professional hiking guide and author, known as as “The Hiking Guy,” told ABC News.
Hazzard said these disappearances usually occur when people either “don’t know what they are getting into” or “they’re not prepared.”
So, here’s what Hazzard recommends the next time a hiker — whether they are a beginner or a frequent visitor of the trails — sets out on their next outdoor adventure.
Several minutes of ‘homework’ before embarking on hike Before even beginning a hiking trail or camping excursion, Hazzard said the hiker should check the park’s website, ensuring it is open and there are not any warnings in place.
“A lot of times people think, ‘Well, it’s not going to happen to me, I spent all this money to visit the Grand Canyon and you’re not going to take the hike away from me.’ I get it, but you need to take that stuff seriously,” Hazzard said.
Along with checking the individual park’s website, Hazzard recommends the AllTrails app, where other hikers can leave trail reports and see what others have been experiencing on specifics paths.
Be prepared with the proper gear, including satellite communication When putting together the essential materials for an extended hiking trip, Hazzard said people should ensure they have fitness clothes, a backpack, plenty of water (with electrolytes for warmer hiking conditions) and a rain jacket in case of thunderstorms.
But, Hazzard emphasizes one item that is the most important — an LED flashlight or headlamp.
“Think of a situation of when you’re on a hike and you sprain your ankle halfway through, and there’s a couple hours of daylight. Now you’re hopping back, and if you’re not comfortable hiking, or you don’t know the trail, you could be in the pitch dark, you could get lost and you can get into bigger trouble,” Hazzard said.
Any time issues like that come up, Hazzard said the LED headlamp is “going to bail you out of that.”
Other tools that could prevent tragedies are satellite communication devices that can send an SOS signal to loved ones or to local officials, Hazzard said.
A Garmin Inreach, which is like a “rugged outdoor instrument,” features SOS and non-emergency communication — so hikers can even let family members know when they are running a little behind schedule, Hazzard said.
Additionally, a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) allows a hiker to broadcast their location to government search and rescue teams with just the push of a button, Hazzard said. This device can share a hiker’s location every 10 minutes via satellite to create a “breadcrumb” trail — making it significantly easier for emergency personnel to find a stranded or injured individual along the trail, Hazzard said.
Not hesitating to ask for help If a hiker does end up getting lost, Hazzard emphasized people should not try to figure out a solution on their own, but instead reach out for help immediately, even if it’s just calling and asking for directions.
“Time is an asset in rescuing you. [Officials] much rather would know that you need help even if they don’t go out and pick you up with a helicopter, they can at least make sure that you’re safe,” Hazzard told ABC News.
Share hiking plans and estimated time of return with a trusted person Hazzard does not discourage hiking alone — as that is how he normally travels the trails — but he encourages those who are solo to share hiking plans with others before embarking on their excursions, since that individual could then give officials precise details in case of an emergency.
“The sooner you report somebody missing and you can give somebody at the park specific information about where that person was hiking, the better the chances of that person being found,” Hazzard said.
Overall, Hazzard said he hopes people remember that while hiking can “look like a very scary thing,” it can actually be safe — with the proper precautions.
“Going to the wilderness can look like climbing Mount Everest, and really it’s not. But it’s just that if you get in trouble, it’s not like going for a walk in a neighborhood or you call an Uber or call 911, you just have to prepare a little bit for it. If you look at it that way, it’s not so intimidating or so scary,” Hazzard told ABC News.