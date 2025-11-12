Domestic-related shooting in Axton: No charges filed

On November 11, 2025, at approximately 11:35 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a gunshot victim at 84 Sand Stone Court in Axton, Virginia.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with Henry County Public Safety, responded to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders located an individual who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim, Ronald W. McGugan, 46 years of age, was pronounced deceased at the scene following an argument with his brother and other family members.

Investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene for evidence and conducted multiple witness interviews. The Sheriff’s Office has consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and based on the evidence gathered at this time, no charges will be filed in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crime Stoppers line at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.