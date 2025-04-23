Dominic Sessa to star as Anthony Bourdain in biopic for A24

Dominic Sessa will star as Anthony Bourdain in a new biopic about the late chef’s life.

A24 confirmed the casting news for the upcoming film, which will be called Tony, by reposting a post from Variety about the casting news on the social platform X.

Antonio Banderas will also appear in the movie, though his role is being kept under wraps. The film will take place in 1976 and cover the life-changing experiences Bourdain had working and living in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Bourdain enrolled in culinary school in 1978, two years after the film is set. He was the executive chef of Brasserie Les Halles in New York City and penned the 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. Bourdain also received a posthumous Emmy for his work on the unscripted series’ No Reservations and Parts Unknown. He died in Strasbourg, France, in 2018 at age 61.

Matt Johnson is set to direct the biopic from a script written by Todd Barrels and Lou Howe. The project begins shooting in May.

Bourdain’s estate rep Kimberly Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the film.

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson are frenemies in the new trailer for the upcoming comedy Friendship.

The new A24 film takes Robinson’s signature cringe-style comedy to the big screen. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film follows suburban dad Craig, played by Robinson, who “falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor,” according to its official description. As Craig attempts to make an adult male friend, he threatens to ruin both of their lives.

The trailer finds Robinson’s Craig invited over to his neighbor’s house for a drink with some of his buddies. After a moment of bonding, the men break out into a rendition of “My Boo” by The Ghost Town DJ’s.

Just when Craig feels as though he’s made some new friends, he gets brought back down to earth.

“Look, we had a couple of really nice hangs, but I think it best that we go our separate ways. I don’t wish to continue this friendship,” Rudd says in the trailer.

Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer also star in the film, which makes its U.S. premiere on March 9. It hits theaters sometime in May.

Wednesday’s child is filled with woe, but this news will fill you with glee.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for Wednesday season 2. The streaming service has also revealed that the new season will be split up into two different parts.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 will fittingly debut on Wednesday, Aug. 6, while part 2 will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega returns as the young daughter of the Addams family in the new season, which promises even more supernatural adventures and spooky mysteries. This time around, she will be joined by her little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) at Nevermore Academy, while her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) will also be present on the school’s campus.

“This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school. How does it feel?” Morticia asks Wednesday in the trailer.

“Like returning to the scene of the crime,” she responds. “I already know where the bodies are buried.”

The trailer gives us glimpses of other returning characters, including Wednesday’s enthusiastic roommate, Enid (Emma Myers), and her former beau Tyler (Hunter Doohan), who was revealed to be the Hyde last season.

Also returning in season 2 are Joy Sunday as Bianca, Victor Dorobantu as Wednesday’s trusty friend (and hand) Thing, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Joining the cast this time around are Joanna Lumley as Morticia’s mother Hester Frump and Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort.

Notably, Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values, joins the cast as a series regular.

Tim Burton directs the series alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Twice Upon a Time in Hollywood.

David Fincher is set to direct Brad Pitt in a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino will write the script for the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film, as The Playlist first reported. ABC Audio reached out to Pitt’s team, who declined to comment at this time.

While the film does not yet have a title, it will be made for Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the film, for which he won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was written and directed by Tarantino. It was released by Sony Pictures in 2019. At the time, Tarantino negotiated a deal to return him ownership of the film’s underlying copyright after a certain number of years.

Not only is the sequel finding a shift in high-profile director, it’s a shift from a theatrical release to a streaming service release.

The film’s announcement comes after Tarantino has scrapped plans for The Movie Critic, which would have been his 10th film. Pitt had also been cast in that movie’s lead role.

Its story reportedly took place in the ’70s and was about a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. There were rumors Pitt would play a version of the Cliff Booth character in that film — now we know he will officially step back into those shoes in the upcoming sequel.

