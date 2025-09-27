Dominion, Rudy Giuliani reach ‘confidential settlement’ in $1.3B defamation case
(NEW YORK) — Voting machine company Dominion has settled its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani over false allegations surrounding the 2020 presidential election, according to the company.
The settlement came just days after the company said they reached another settlement with another one-time Trump attorney, Sidney Powell.
“The Parties have agreed to a confidential settlement to this matter,” a Dominion spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News about the Giuliani case.
A court filing in the ongoing civil case against Giuliani on Friday showed the parties seeking a voluntary dismissal of the matter. No details about the settlement were made available.
“Each party shall bear its own attorneys’ fees, expenses, and costs,” the filing stated.
The “confidential settlement” would bring an end to the case that spanned over four years, since Dominion first filed is $1.3 billion dollar lawsuit against Giuliani in January 2021.
The suit accused Giuliani of carrying out “defamatory falsehoods” about Dominion in the wake of the 2020 election in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast.
An attorney for Giuliani listed in the case did not immediately respond to ABC’s request for comment.
Dominion also sued Powell in January of 2021 for $1.3 billion, accusing her of leading a pervasive campaign to spread false election theories that gained currency with President Donald Trump.
Last week, a filing in the defamation case against Powell also showed the parties seeking voluntary dismissal.
A former federal prosecutor, Powell rose to become a close adviser to Trump in the closing days of his first term, meeting with Trump repeatedly as he mounted increasing attempts to overturn the outcome of an election he lost by more than 7 million votes.
Attorneys for Powell did not respond to ABC’s request for comment.
(NEW YORK) — Don’t be fooled by the lack of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin.
The peak of hurricane season is here, and activity could soon ramp up, despite the relative quiet currently occurring in the tropics, according to meteorologists.
The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October, on average, according to the National Hurricane Center. Historically speaking, about two-thirds of all Atlantic hurricane season activity occurs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10.
But the Atlantic Basin remains quiet with no tropical development expected over the next week.
“For the next seven days, things look pretty quiet,” David Zierden, the Florida state climatologist and head of the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University, told ABC News.
However, forecasters anticipate an increase in activity during the second half of the month as conditions become more favorable for tropical cyclone development.
The remainder of September and October will likely be active, Zierden said.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center long-range Global Tropical Hazards Outlook shows a rising probability of tropical development over the central Atlantic Ocean in the latter part of September, as large-scale environmental conditions gradually become more favorable for tropical cyclone activity.
Tropical weather experts at Colorado State University echo these predictions, saying overall atmospheric conditions, including wind patterns, will shift in a manner that supports a notable increase in activity.
In mid-September, the upper atmosphere and wind shear should become more favorable for the formation and strengthening of storms, Jennifer Francis, an atmospheric scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, told ABC News.
Last month, NOAA predicted above-normal activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The agency forecasted 13 to 18 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, including five to nine storms predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater and two to five storms expected to become major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.
The average number of named storms in the Atlantic Basin during one season is 14, with seven of them becoming hurricanes.
So far this season, there have been six named storms. Only one storm has formed into a major hurricane.
Hurricane Erin formed on Aug. 11 and intensified into a Category 5 storm less than a week later. While the hurricane brought a prolonged period of rough surf and dangerous rip currents to the northeastern Caribbean and the East Coast of the U.S., it remained offshore.
Separately, Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina in early July.
The next named storm will be called Gabrielle.
The Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively quiet so far due to hostile atmospheric conditions that discourage the formation of tropical cyclones as well as the dust blowing from the Sahara Desert, Francis said.
September and October often see some of the busiest activity for hurricanes because sea surface temperatures can be at their highest, Zierden said. Higher temperatures provide “ample fuel” for the formation and intensification of tropical cyclones, he added.
Currently, waters in the Gulf and Caribbean are “very warm,” Francis said.
“So when a disturbance does come along, it’ll have plenty of fuel,” Francis said.
During the two busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record — 2020 and 2005 — both years saw about half of the total number of named storms for the season occur after Sept. 3.
Hurricane activity in 2024 demonstrated how active late September and early October can be for tropical development.
Hurricane Helene, which caused devastating flooding in North Carolina, formed on Sept. 24, 2024, while Hurricane Milton, which caused widespread destruction in Florida, formed on Oct. 5, 2024.
During this time of year, tropical activity tends to develop in the Caribbean or Gulf, rather than near Africa, which also complicates response efforts, Francis said.
“That gives people less time to prepare,” she said.
(NEW YORK) — The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known victims, said it was outraged at comments made by President Donald Trump about her and Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate convicted of sex trafficking.
Trump on Wednesday told reporters that Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, may have been one of several employees at his Mar-a-Lago club who were “stolen” by Epstein.
“I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people,” Trump said of Giuffre. “He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”
Giuffre’s family in its statement rejected the characterization, saying she wasn’t “stolen” by Epstein.
“We would like to clarify that it was convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell who targeted and preyed upon our then 16-year-old sister, Virginia, from Mar-a-Lago, where she was working in 2000, several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out,” the family said.
Trump’s comments came amid growing calls for federal authorities to release records related to the Epstein case. Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday said they are attempting to force the release of those files through a little-known, decades-old law.
Giuffre’s family in their statement said it was “shocking” to hear Trump discuss Giuffre, saying he was aware of her being “stolen.” Their statement called into question whether the president knew at that time about Epstein and Maxwell’s actions.
“It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey ‘likes women on the younger side . . . no doubt about it,'” the family said in its statement, referencing a quote attributed to Trump in a 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein.
The family added, “We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this.”
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking. He died by suicide that August while in custody, federal authorities said.
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and sentenced the following year to 20 years in prison. The Department of Justice said she “assisted, facilitated, and participated” in Epstein’s abuse of girls between 1994 and 2004.
Giuffre had said that Maxwell recruited Virginia from Mar-a-Lago when she was 16 — and also accused Maxwell of abusing her. Maxwell denied the allegations levelled against her and claimed in a 2016 deposition that Giuffre had “lied repeatedly.”
Maxwell this month met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, answering questions for about nine hours over two days, sources told ABC News. Maxwell initiated those meetings with the Department of Justice, sources said.
Giuffre’s family in its statement said Virginia would be “most angered” by those meetings, adding that the “government is listening to a known perjurer. A woman who repeatedly lied under oath and will continue to do so as long as it benefits her position.”
The family described Maxwell as a “monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life.”
Trump was asked on Monday about whether Maxwell could be pardoned.
“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon,” Trump said. “But nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news, that — that aspect of it. But right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”