Donald Trump charged in superseding indictment in federal election subversion case

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump stands at the doorstep of his third nomination for the presidency with an advantage in trust to handle top issues in the election, yet challenges — including his felony convictions — that so far have prevented him from fully capitalizing on President Joe Biden’s missteps.
As reported Thursday, the two run evenly in the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, even as two-thirds of Americans say Biden should step aside given his debate performance, 85% say he’s too old for another term and Trump leads by wide margins in perceived mental sharpness and physical health.
Trump’s own shortcomings help explain why. Among them, 59% of Americans say he was rightfully convicted of 34 felonies in a New York court; many fewer, 38%, accept his claim that the convictions were unjust. Indeed, 49% think he should be sentenced to prison for those crimes, while 47% think not.
In a potential risk, 22% of Trump’s backers say that if he were jailed, they’d reconsider (16%) or drop (6%) their support for him. That said, about as many in April said they’d reconsider or give up on Trump if he were convicted of those felonies. He was; his support has held up regardless — but did not advance, even with Biden’s difficulties.
A criminal record isn’t Trump’s only problem in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, with fieldwork by Ipsos. He trails Biden in personal popularity, in being seen as honest and trustworthy, and, more narrowly, in “protecting American democracy.” And polarization is such that among people who don’t support Trump now, 90% say they wouldn’t consider doing so.
Biden faces essentially the same rejection among those who don’t back him already, and the level of discontent with both candidates is remarkable. Seventy-one percent of Americans say they’re dissatisfied with the choice of Biden or Trump as the major party presidential nominees. That blows away the number who were dissatisfied with the Trump-Hillary Clinton matchup in 2016, 58% — a race that then took the cake for unpopular candidates.
Strengths
Trump’s support is deeper than Biden’s — 57% of Trump supporters strongly favor him, while just 34% of Biden’s supporters strongly back their candidate. And Biden’s strong support is down 10 percentage points from April after his widely criticized performance in the June 27 debate.
Notably, three in 10 Biden supporters say they’re mainly motivated not by support for Biden but by dislike of Trump. In contrast, just 12% of Trump’s supporters mainly dislike Biden. Given that dislike can be a motivator, this result helps Biden counter Trump’s strong support.
To be sure, not all of Trump’s supporters are thrilled with the contest: Fifty percent say they’re dissatisfied with the choice of Biden or Trump. But among Biden’s supporters, dissatisfaction with the choice of candidates soars to 82%.
Issues
The long hangover from 2022’s 40-year high in inflation may be Trump’s best calling card. Forty-two percent of Americans say they’re in worse shape financially now than when Biden took office; only 17% are better off. Four in 10 or more have felt worse off steadily since February 2023 — the most, for the longest period, in available data since the Reagan years.
Given the inflation burn, 89% of Americans call the economy highly important in their vote, and 85% say the same about rising prices in particular, the two top issues out of 11 tested in this survey. Trump leads Biden by 10 points in trust to handle the economy, 11 points on inflation.
Trump also leads, by 14 points, in trust to handle immigration, though many fewer, 66%, cite this as a top issue; by 9 points in trust to handle the Israel/Hamas war (last in high importance) and 7 points on crime and safety.
Biden, for his part, leads by double digits on a single issue tested — 13 points on access to abortion, second to last on the importance list. He has 6-point leads on protecting democracy and handling health care and 4 points on appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Still, it’s notable that Trump did not improve on any of these measures in the aftermath of the debate two weeks ago. The only meaningful shift was in the other direction, on protecting American democracy — from a dead heat in April to Biden’s +6 now.
Methodology
This ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll was conducted online via the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel® July 5-9, 2024, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 2,431 adults. Partisan divisions are 32%-29%-27%, Democrats-Republicans-independents. Results have a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points, including the design effect, for the full sample. Sampling error is not the only source of differences in polls.
(WASHINGTON) — The White House said Tuesday it wants to “turn the page” on President Joe Biden’s debate performance last Thursday, which stoked renewed concerns about his age and mental fitness and set off alarm bells among some Democrats about his ability to carry on as the party’s nominee.
Biden has yet to take any questions from reporters on his politically disastrous debate showing against 2024 rival Donald Trump. That continued Tuesday as he visited an emergency operations center in Washington to discuss extreme heat and new workplace protections, where he largely read from a teleprompter and did speak off-the-cuff as many critics said would be a true test of his competence.
That will change on Friday when he sits for his first television interview since the debate with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.
The White House, seeking to change the narrative before then, also announced a flurry of campaign stops in the coming week that will get Biden on the road and in front of voters.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday that Biden will speak with Democratic lawmakers and governors on Wednesday to address their concerns before traveling to battleground states this weekend.
Biden will be in Wisconsin on Friday and Pennsylvania on Sunday, Jean-Pierre said, and will give a solo news conference during next week’s NATO summit that he’s hosting in Washington.
“We’re going to turn the page,” she said. “We’re going to get out there. Across the country, Americans are going to see him for themselves.”
But during the nearly hour-long briefing, Jean-Pierre faced a flurry of tough questions about the debate, the panic it’s caused among some Democrats and Biden’s overall fitness to serve.
“First of all, I want to say we understand the concerns,” Jean-Pierre said. “We get it. The president did not have a great night, as you all know.”
“But I will say this, and the president said this over the past couple of days, certainly right after the debate: He knows how to do the job,” Jean-Pierre said, “and he knows how to do the job not because he says it, because his record proves it.”
Jean-Pierre said “bad night” 13 times as she reiterated that Biden had a cold and that his record over the past three and a half years speaks for itself.
Still, some Democrats are continuing to express concern after the debate performance. Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday became the first Democratic member of Congress to call on Biden to withdraw as the party’s presidential nominee.
ABC News Senior Congressional Rachel Scott asked about former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments earlier Tuesday that it’s fair for people to ask whether Biden was facing “an episode or a condition.”
“Which one is it?” Scott asked.
“Well, what I can tell you is that he had a cold and a bad night. I would not see this as an episode,” Jean-Pierre responded. “I would see this as what it was and what we believe it to be, which is, it was a bad night. And he did, on top of that, he had a cold. And that is the reality of the situation.” She said he hadn’t been taking cold medication.
Jean-Pierre was also asked directly about the president’s health records and whether anything is being hidden from the public eye.
“Absolutely not,” she said.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said after Biden’s physical in February that he was a “healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”
Jean-Pierre was also asked repeatedly about whether Biden will release results from any mental acuity tests.
“The medical team said it is not warranted in this case. We have put forward a thorough, transparent, annual report on his health. So, they have said that is not warranted. It is not necessary. Again, we understand, we understand. We’re not taking away from what you all saw, what the American people saw. We understand, it was a bad night,” she said.
(WASHINGTON) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is said to be among the top candidates former President Donald Trump is considering as his pick for vice president, but there’s a major obstacle standing in his way: his Florida address.
Rubio is viewed as an individual who could help Trump attract Hispanic voters and has substantial experience in foreign policy as vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and the senior member of the Committee on Foreign Relations.
However, the 12th Amendment to the Constitution states that presidential and vice presidential candidates running on the same ticket “shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves.” Currently, both Trump and Rubio claim residency in Florida.
It boils down to electors — the party loyalists nominated by a state’s political party to pledge support to the nominee. The Electoral College is made up of 538 of these electors, and 270 electoral votes are needed for a candidate to clinch the White House. The number of electors apportioned to states is based on population — and Florida has a crucial 30 electoral votes.
The 12th Amendment was added to the Constitution in 1804 to modify the Electoral College process — specifically how the president and vice president are selected at once.
If Trump selected Rubio as his running mate, electors from Florida could not vote for both Trump and Rubio under the 12th Amendment. But it would be perfectly fine for electors from the other 49 states to vote for both. Most states give all their electoral votes to whichever candidate wins that state’s popular vote.
“So, it is not prohibited to have both candidates from the same state; it just sacrifices their chances of winning a full slate of electoral votes from their home state,” Thomas Berry, a legal fellow at the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies and the editor-in-chief of the Cato Supreme Court Review, told ABC News.
Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, told ABC News that in “concrete terms” this means that “none of Florida’s 30 electoral votes may be cast this December for both Trump and Rubio unless Rubio or Trump ‘ceases to be an inhabitant’ of Florida before Dec. 17, 2024,” which is when the electoral college votes.
It’s doubtful that Trump would change his residency from Florida, having made it his primary residence in 2019, changing it from New York. So, it would fall on Rubio to change his residency.
“Thus, it follows that Trump can’t select Rubio as his running mate without sacrificing those crucial 30 votes toward his needed 270, which he of course wouldn’t do unless Rubio abandons his Florida residence before the election,” Tribe said.
There is a precedent of a vice presidential pick changing their residency to secure their state’s electoral vote. In the 2000 presidential election, former Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney changed his residency from Texas to Wyoming to be on the ticket with former President George W. Bush.
Tribe also says that there is a possibility that Rubio could still maintain his Senate seat even if he does change his Florida residency.
“Article I, Section 3 merely requires that a senator ‘when elected’ be ‘an Inhabitant of that State for which he shall be chosen,’ and Rubio was indeed an inhabitant of Florida when elected to his current term, his third, in November 2022,” Tribe said.
“Despite the constitutional anomaly of someone serving as a senator of a state that he no longer inhabits, if Rubio could convince people that he no longer is a Florida resident, then Trump could legally pick him.”
Due to his ties to Nevada, that state has been rumored as a possible residency for Rubio to select. The Florida senator spent time in Nevada as a child when his family lived there for several years between 1979 and 1985.
The Trump campaign is also making a play for the state, a crucial battleground that went for the former president in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020.
In June, while campaigning in Las Vegas, Trump called for eliminating taxes on workers’ tips, a crucial source of income for those working in Nevada’s tourism industry.
However, Rubio has remained mum on changing his residency to secure a spot on Trump’s presidential ticket. Following the first presidential debate, ABC News asked Rubio if he would change his residency.