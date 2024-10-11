Donald Trump to visit Aurora, Colorado, after pushing misleading narratives about migrants

Alex Wong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is set to visit Aurora, Colorado, for a campaign rally on Friday after weeks of pushing misleading narratives about the city’s migrant population.

In the final weeks of his campaign, Trump has continued to focus on the issue of immigration, escalating his rhetoric on undocumented immigrants he often paints as violent criminals.

Specifically, the former president has used Aurora and Springfield, Ohio, to emphasize his point, both examples stemming from viral online stories he’s been quick to promote, often without proper context.

His false narratives on Aurora began last month when a video of armed individuals roaming around an apartment complex in Aurora went viral among right-wing social media influencers.

Trump, who has shared that video himself, has repeatedly claimed that members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang have “taken over” apartment complexes and “overrun” the city, despite the Aurora Police Department refuting allegations of the apartment complex being run by a Venezuelan gang.

Aurora’s Police Chief Todd Chamberlain has directly refuted Trump’s claims, saying in a press conference late last month that, “This is not an immigration issue. This is a crime issue.”

“We are not, by any means, overtaken by Venezuelan gangs,” he added.

The City of Aurora also provided clarity on the situation in a post on its official X account, stating that while there was a concern about a “small” presence of the Venezuelan gang members in Aurora, the city is taking the situation seriously. The city stressed that Aurora is a “safe community” and that reports of gang members are “isolated to a handful of problem properties alone.”

Still, Trump has continued to amplify these debunked stories to his supporters throughout the country as a rallying cry as he attacks the immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

In the press release announcing Friday’s event, the Trump campaign described Aurora as a “war zone,” arguing people were crossing the border and descending upon the city “bringing chaos and fear with them.”

Similarly, Trump has repeatedly amplified debunked claims that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Springfield.

Trump’s visit is one that he has been wanting to make for a while to bring more attention to the country’s immigration policies. At recent campaign rallies, Trump has become more vocal about his desire to visit Aurora and Springfield.

While the Republican mayor of Springfield, Rob Rue, discouraged visits from candidates on both sides of the aisle, Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has presented the trip as a learning opportunity for the former president.

“The reality is, Donald Trump continues to tell economically damaging and hurtful lies about Aurora,” Polis said in a statement to ABC affiliate Denver7 amid ongoing discussions of a potential visit. “If former President Trump does visit, he will find the city of Aurora is a strong, vibrant, and diverse city of more than 400,000 hardworking Coloradans and a wonderful place to live, run a business, raise a family, and retire.”

Trump has launched attacks on the local and state officials on the campaign trail, often making baseless claims that Republican Mayor Mike Coffman and Polis are “petrified,” saying Coffman “doesn’t know what the hell he’s doing” – and even claiming they don’t want to raise the immigration issue because they want to be “politically correct.”

Campaigning in Uniondale, New York, last month, Trump, while declaring that he planned to visit Aurora and Springfield soon, suggested that he might not make it back out after his visiting those places due to unspecified crime.

“I’m going to go there in the next two weeks. I’m going to Springfield, and I’m going to Aurora,” Trump said in Uniondale. “You may never see me again, but that’s OK. Got to do what I got to do. Whatever happened to Trump? ‘Well, he never got out of Springfield.’”

Trump’s visit to Aurora also comes as he’s pledged on the campaign trail to begin his promise of mass deportations in Springfield and Aurora.

“We’re going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country,” Trump said as he took reporter questions in Los Angeles, California, last month. “And we’re going to start with Springfield and Aurora, [Colorado].”

“We’re going to take those violent people, and we’re going to ship them back to their country, and if they come back in, they’re going to pay a hell of a price,” Trump also said.

Springfield has many Haitian residents who are either legally authorized to live and work in the U.S. or are protected from expulsion by law.

Trump responds angrily to Harris' DNC speech in posts on social media platform
Republican Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border on August 22, 2024, south of Sierra Vista, Arizona. — Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump responded angrily to Vice President Kamala Harris even as she was delivering her nomination acceptance speech to the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, posting more than 40 times on his social media platform as she spoke, attempting to clarify his stance on issues that Harris brought up as well as launching into critiques about Harris’ address.

“She’s done nothing for three and a half years but talk, and that’s what she’s doing tonight, she’s complaining about everything but doing nothing!” Trump posted on Truth Social as Harris was wrapping up her speech.

“She should leave the Speech right now, go to Washington, D.C., close the Border, allow fracking in Pennsylvania and other places, and start doing the things she’s complaining about aren’t done!” he continued.

The former president called into Fox News following Harris’s speech where he again reiterated that he felt Harris was complaining too much.

“She’s got four and a half, five months left. She can go there right now. She can do all of the things, many of the things that she’s talking about and complaining about. “It was a lot of complaining,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Early in Harris’ speech, Trump kicked off his reaction posts with personal attacks on her speaking style, saying she said “thank you” too many times and that she spoke about her childhood too much.

During her speech, Trump grew especially irate when Harris started to highlight Trump’s legal battles as well as his actions as a pro-Trump mob was breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?” the former president responded in all caps.

Trump went on to defend himself and Jan. 6 rioters as Harris talked about the day the U.S. Capitol was attacked by his supporters.

In one of his longest posts of the night, Trump defended his position on abortion, birth control and IVF as Harris accused him of wanting to sign a national abortion ban. Trump said Democrats are lying when they say he wants to limit birth control and IVF, claiming he does not want to do so.

“These are all false stories that she’s making up,” he continued about his support for birth control and IVF, writing in all caps as he got increasingly irritated.

Trump also tried again to distance himself from Project 2025 after Harris drew connections between the controversial blueprint for a conservative president’s second term and former Trump administration officials involved in it. He then tried to separate himself more in his appearance on Fox.

“Well, she knows I have nothing to do with Project 25,” said Trump. “A group of people got together. They did a thing. I haven’t even seen it. I don’t want to see it. I told them specifically I don’t want to see it. People know where I stand.”

Throughout Harris’ speech, Trump also attacked her with claims about Social Security, the economy, border security and crime.

Georgia election board approves controversial rule change requiring ballots be hand-counted
ilbusca/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — The Republican-led Georgia State Election Board on Friday passed a major rule change just a few weeks before the November election requiring the hand-counting of all ballots, prompting fears from both sides of the aisle of potential long delays in the reporting of election results.

The rule, passed 3-2 with the Republican members leading the way, now requires the hand counting of ballots at each precinct in addition to the customary machine count.

Under the new rule, poll workers would need to unseal and remove ballots from the machine scanners and three poll officers would need to independently hand count the total number of ballots in stacks, arriving at the same total.

Proponents of the rule change downplayed fears of delays and concerns about breaks in chains of custody, during a heating hearing and argued the change would bring more integrity and transparency to the state’s election procedures.

“You’re pulling them out of a pile and you’re strictly going to go to the corner and you’re just going to count those ballots. Now, how difficult is that? That is not a big deal. I mean, in my opinion, that’s not a big deal,” Sharlene Alexander, who helped present the measure to the board, said.

Former President Donald Trump has publicly praised the push from the Republican members to implement additional measures. He continues to claim fraud in the 2020 election and that he won Georgia without any legitimate evidence.

During an Atlanta rally in August, Trump called the Republican board members who have pushed the changes “pit bulls fighting for victory.”

He also specifically praised the proposal that would require the independent verification of ballots from three different election workers, asking the crowd, “Who could be against that? Who could be against it?”

“My last comment is this vote, this board voted to have on the record that we’ll be going against the advice of our legal counsel by voting in the affirmative. We will have no further discussion,” Chairman John Fervier, who was appointed Chair by Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, said Friday as he strongly criticized the board’s decision.

Many state officials have already raised concerns about the feasibility and legality of the last-minute changes, and during the meeting election workers spoke up about the burdens this rule change would have on election workers.

“What I do in my county is not what my neighboring county does. They do not have the resources to do that. So, to say that it would not cause delays on election night is not true or accurate. It will cause delays for certain counties,” Rebecca England, an election worker from Greene County, said during a discussion about the burden the change would put on election officials.

The election board rejected a proposal that would have required hand-counting during early voting, which begins on Oct. 15.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, opposed the rule changes and his office issued a warning to the board ahead of today’s meeting, specifically laying out how approving the hand-counting proposal likely violates state law warned the board that it may not be lawful.

“There are thus no provisions in the statutes cited in support of these proposed rules that permit counting the number of ballots by hand at the precinct level prior to delivery to the election superintendent for tabulation,” his office wrote in a letter to the election board Thursday.

“Accordingly, these proposed rules are not tethered to any statute- — and are, therefore, likely the precise type of impermissible legislation that agencies cannot do,” the letter continued.

An attorney for Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, who was allegedly pressured by Former President Donald Trump not to certify the 2020 election, also sent a letter to the board warning the board not to go through with the changes at such a late stage.

While raising concerns about potential delays, Raffensperger assured voters that he “fully anticipate[s]” election results will be certified by Nov. 12, in compliance with state law.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other groups have filed lawsuits against the changes contending that they will cause disruptions to the certification process.

Uncommitted movement declines to endorse Harris, but encourages against Trump, third-party votes
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Uncommitted movement, the pro-Palestinian group critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Gaza, announced Thursday that it will not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, but also does not recommend a third-party vote in November.

The group made the announcement as Harris campaigns Thursday in Michigan, home to sizable Arab American and Muslim populations that could hold outsized sway this year in the crucial swing state. The movement was founded to push voters to vote “uncommitted” on primary ballots rather than punch a ticket for Biden to register their discontent with his tight support for Israel amid the bloody war in Gaza.

The group said in a statement that “Harris’s unwillingness to shift on unconditional weapons policy or to even make a clear campaign statement in support of upholding existing U.S. and international human rights law has made it impossible for us to endorse her.”

Still, the group added that it “opposes a Donald Trump presidency, whose agenda includes plans to accelerate the killing in Gaza while intensifying the suppression of anti-war organizing” and “is not recommending a third-party vote in the Presidential election, especially as third party votes in key swing states could help inadvertently deliver a Trump presidency given our country’s broken electoral college system.”

“We urge Uncommitted voters to register anti-Trump votes and vote up and down the ballot. Our focus remains on building a broad anti-war coalition both inside and outside the Democratic Party,” the group said.

The statement comes before Harris campaigns in Detroit, where she’ll both rally with supporters and hold an event with Oprah Winfrey.

Uncommitted has remained a thorn in the Democratic Party’s side since the war in Gaza kicked off last year following Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began.

The group repeatedly criticized Biden, and Uncommitted votes in Democratic primaries raised concerns about cracks in the president’s base of support, even before a ruinous June debate tanked his campaign. Uncommitted netted more than 100,000 votes in the primary in Michigan, where Trump won by about 11,000 votes in 2016.

The movement has demanded that Harris meet with Palestinian-American families who have lost family members in Gaza, as well as support an immediate cease-fire (which she has done) and an arms embargo on Israel (which she has said she opposes). Uncommitted activists also waged a sit-in at the Democratic National Convention after the party refused their demand to have a Palestinian speaker make an address.

The Harris campaign has said she will continue to meet with leaders from Palestinian, Muslim, Israeli and Jewish communities.

Harris, for her part, has sounded a more empathetic tone than Biden about the civilian death toll in Gaza but has insisted on Israel’s right to defend itself and refused to make the kind of policy shifts from Biden that the Uncommitted movement sought.

Harris’ campaign sounded a similar note in a statement, with a spokesperson vowing that she would “work to earn every vote, unite our country, and to be a President for all Americans” and “will continue working to bring the war in Gaza to an end in a way where Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination.”

Uncommitted organizers have also remained vociferously opposed to Trump, who has bear-hugged Israel and used “Palestinian” as a slur.

The war in Gaza has loomed large in Michigan given its electorate and tight statewide margins.

A super PAC affiliated with Republicans is running ads in Michigan ZIP codes with heavy Muslim or Arab populations highlighting Harris’ support for Israel and second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s Judaism, a seemingly back-handed attempt to hurt support for the Democratic ticket there. Harris’ campaign is also running digital ads targeted to heavily Arab neighborhoods in and around Detroit emphasizing her statement that she “will not be silent about human suffering in Gaza.”

In a sign of how contentious the war has been, critics of the administration’s approach to Gaza have been in turn critical of each other.

“Translation: We can’t endorse Kamala, even though we’d like to, because the community we claim to represent would tear us apart. So instead, we’re going to publicly state that we don’t support her while also not endorsing any alternative, effectively helping her win,” Abandon Harris, another group that wants the U.S. to take a tougher stance in its relationship with Israel, said in a statement.

Still, Michigan Democrats touted Uncommitted’s statement, particularly urging against third-party votes, as the best-case scenario for Harris given that the policy shifts they were asking for would have been difficult for the vice president to swallow.

Jim Ananich, the former Democratic state Senate leader in Michigan, dubbed the statement “close to a win.”

Josh Hovey, a Michigan communications strategist, added that “the best case would have been a full endorsement because the margin of victory will likely be very close again this year and Harris needs to win this state if she’s going to win the Electoral College.”

But “this is the second-best scenario and sends a message to Harris that they need her to do more on this issue while also recognizing that her victory is the one that is most likely to result in the U.S. taking a stronger approach to addressing the humanitarian crisis,” Hovey added.

