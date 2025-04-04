Dow closes down 2,200 points, Nasdaq enters bear market amid tariff fallout

Dow closes down 2,200 points, Nasdaq enters bear market amid tariff fallout
(lvcandy/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed down significantly on Friday after a continued selloff amid fallout from President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2,230 points, or 5.5%, while the S&P 500 plunged 6%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 5.8%. The decline put the Nasdaq into bear market territory, meaning the index has fallen more than 20% from its recent peak.

The trading session on Friday marked the worst day for U.S. stocks since 2020. The second-worst day for U.S. stocks since that year happened on Thursday, a day earlier. Over the past two days, the S&P 500 dropped more than 10%.

Corporate giants that rely on supply chains abroad were among the firms that continued to see shares fall. Apple fell 7% and e-commerce firm Amazon slid 4%.

Shares fell for each of the so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped 5%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 7%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined more than 10%.

On Friday, China said it will impose 34% tariffs on U.S. goods in response to the levies issued by Trump earlier this week.

In a social media post hours later, Trump signaled a commitment to the tariff policy.

“TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump later criticized China in a different social media post, saying, “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!”

Trump’s Wednesday announcement of tariffs on nearly all American trade partners sent U.S. and foreign markets alike into a tailspin.

All three major American stock markets closed down on Thursday, marking their worst day since June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NASDAQ fell 6%, the S&P 500 4.8% and the Dow Jones nearly 4%

Global markets gave early signals of the difficulty to come on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei index lost 3.5% on Friday, while the broader Japanese Topix index fell 4.45%.

In South Korea, the KOSPI index was down 1.7%, with the country grappling with both Trump’s tariffs and the news that South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Indian investors joined the sell-off on Friday, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes both falling more than 1%. India’s stock markets had previously performed better than others thanks to lower tariffs than competitors like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Australia’s S&P/ASX, meanwhile, continued its slide into Friday with another 2% drop taking the index to an 8-month low.

In Europe, too, stock markets fell upon opening. Britain’s FTSE 100 index dropped more than 1%, Germany’s DAX fell 0.75%, France’s CAC lost 0.9% and Spain’s IBEX slipped 1.4%.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff, Max Zahn, Victor Ordoñez and Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU champagne, other alcohol products
Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU champagne, other alcohol products
Makoto Honda / 500px/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on champagne and other alcohol products from the European Union, escalating a global trade war that has roiled markets and stoked recession fears.

The move came a day after the EU announced plans to slap tariffs on $28 billion worth of U.S. goods, including a 50% tariff on whiskey. Those tariffs marked a response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump called on the EU to drop its tariff on whiskey, saying the U.S would otherwise “shortly place” a tariff on alcohol products from the EU.

Trump sharply criticized the EU, describing the organization as “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World.”

In a statement a day earlier, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that the EU “must act to protect consumers and business.”

Stock futures turned lower early Thursday morning, erasing some gains in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures showed a continuation of losses incurred on Wednesday.

Markets have plunged since Trump last week announced 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, some of which he soon delayed.

The tariff threats on Thursday mark the latest skirmish in a global trade war. In response to U.S. duties on steel and aluminum, Canada announced retaliatory tariffs applied to $20.7 billion in U.S. goods, government officials said. The U.S. imports more steel and aluminum from Canada than from any other country.

The Trump administration last week slapped a 10% tariff on China, doubling taxes on Chinese imports to 20%. In response, China imposed retaliatory duties on U.S. agricultural goods, deepening a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The trade tensions triggered recession fears on Wall Street. Goldman Sachs last week hiked its odds of a recession from 15% to 20%. Moody’s Analytics raised its gauge of the probability of a recession to 35%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Americans’ credit card debt reaches new record high: New York Federal Reserve
Americans’ credit card debt reaches new record high: New York Federal Reserve
Adam Gault/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Americans’ household debt — including credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and student loans — is at a new all-time high $18.04 trillion, according to a report released Thursday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Overall debt grew by $93 billion in the last three months of 2024 — and about half of that increase was new credit card debt.

Americans’ total credit card balances now stand at a record-high $1.21 trillion.

On a call with reporters Thursday, New York Federal Reserve researchers said credit card debt typically goes up at the end of the year when consumers do their holiday shopping. Researchers said they expect balances will decline at the start of this year as shoppers start to pay down that debt.

High interest rates are another factor behind elevated credit card debt levels, the researchers said. They added that income levels have been going up as debt is increasing, a positive sign for the health of the economy.

Delinquencies — reflecting missed payments on credit card bills — also ticked up in the fourth quarter.

The report highlighted higher delinquency rates for auto loans, too. Americans hold nearly $1.7 trillion in auto loan debt.

New York Federal Reserve researchers said higher new and used car prices in the wake of the pandemic are a key reason why some Americans are behind on their auto payments.

“While mortgage delinquency rates are similar to pre-pandemic levels, auto loan delinquency transition rates remain elevated,” said Wilbert van der Klaauw, economic research adviser at the New York Federal Reserve. “High auto loan delinquency rates are broad-based across credit scores and income levels.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks slide on the eve of Trump’s tariff announcement
Stocks slide on the eve of Trump’s tariff announcement
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Tuesday, just a day before President Donald Trump’s expected announcement of sweeping new tariffs, which threatens to escalate a global trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.45%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.3%.

Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday that he had settled on a course of action for the fresh round of tariffs, though he declined to offer details.

Additional U.S. tariffs could elicit countermeasures from trade partners, exacerbating global trade tensions that erupted in response to a previous set of tariffs issued by the Trump administration last month.

Europe has a “strong plan” to retaliate against Trump’s planned tariffs, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a speech on Tuesday.

“We will approach these negotiations from a position of strength. Europe holds a lot of cards, from trade to technology to the size of our market,” von der Leyen said.

Days earlier, Trump told reporters over the weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”

“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.