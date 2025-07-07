Dow closes down 420 points as Trump unveils new tariffs
(WASHINGTON) — Stocks closed down significantly on Monday after President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on seven countries and threatened to impose new levies on others.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 422 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.9%.
Tesla, the electric-vehicle company led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, fell 6% after the CEO reignited a feud with Trump by announcing plans to launch a political party.
The selloff interrupted a weekslong market surge propelled in part by strong economic data and expectations of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve.
On Monday morning, Trump unveiled 25% tariffs on South Korea and Japan that would take effect at the beginning of August. Within hours, Trump announced fresh tariffs on five additional countries, including South Africa and Malaysia.
Trump plans to sign an executive order on Monday setting Aug. 1 as the new start date for so-called “reciprocal tariffs,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. Those levies had targeted dozens of countries with a range of tariffs as high as 50%.
Trump delayed the country-specific tariffs in April, vowing to strike roughly 90 trade deals in 90 days. That pause had been set to expire on Wednesday.
So far, the White House says it has reached trade agreements with only the United Kingdom and Vietnam, as well as a preliminary accord with China.
On Monday, Trump also threatened to place an additional 10% tariff on countries that align with BRICS nations, suggesting he had not backed off his commitment to use levies as a diplomatic policy tool.
BRICS nations, which recently voiced “serious concerns” about unilateral tariffs, are made up of founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China, among a few others.
Key measures of the economy have proven resilient in recent months, defying fears of resurgent inflation and a possible economic downturn. The stock market has also surged, hitting fresh record highs and eliciting cautious optimism from some Wall Street analysts.
(NEW YORK) — Nearly two million student loan borrowers are at risk of having their wages garnished next month, credit-reporting agency TransUnion said on Tuesday.
Fresh data shows a sharp increase in the number of delinquent student loan borrowers in recent months, following the end of a pandemic-era pause on student debt payments.
Student loan borrowers are considered delinquent if they fail to make a loan payment for 90 days. When late payment stretches on for a total of 270 days, then the borrower falls into default.
Roughly 6 million student loan borrowers entered delinquency between February and April, TransUnion said, estimating that about one-third of those borrowers could enter default in July.
When a federal student loan enters default, the government can send it for collections, garnishing wages or even taking money from Social Security payments or tax refunds.
The Trump administration started collecting defaulted student loan payments in May, lifting a pause initiated in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We continue to see more and more federal student loan borrowers being reported as the 90+ days delinquent, making a larger number of consumers vulnerable to entering default and the start of collections activities,” Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion, said in a statement.
Some borrowers’ credit scores have also suffered. Student loan holders who have entered delinquency in recent months have suffered an average credit-score reduction of 60 points, TransUnion data showed.
Roughly one in five of the newly delinquent borrowers held relatively strong credit ratings of prime or above.
“This underscores the fact that student loan borrowers of any credit risk tier can find themselves falling behind in their payments and at risk for default, even during a time in which we’ve seen most consumers are managing their debt relatively well,” Joshua Turnbull, senior vice president and head of consumer lending at TransUnion, said in a statement.
The risk to borrowers’ credit scores dates back to policy decisions made when former President Joe Biden’s administration resumed federal student loan payments after a period of relief that had been enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Biden administration lifted the pause in the fall of 2023, the White House set in motion a 12-month moratorium. The administration did not count late payments toward delinquency. That moratorium ended in October, meaning borrowers could be considered delinquent if they didn’t make payments for more than 90 days, returning to the way the process worked pre-pandemic.
In all, some 42 million borrowers owe more than $1.6 trillion in student debt, the Department of Education said in April.
Despite the surge in newly delinquent borrowers, many of the loan holders still have time to avert garnished wages. Just 0.3% of the newly delinquent borrowers have already entered default, TransUnion said.
(NEW YORK) — The United States dollar is suffering its worst start to a year in more than five decades, likely triggering a price hike for some everyday items and a jump in expenses faced by travelers abroad, some analysts told ABC News.
The greenback has fallen more than 10% in value this year relative to a group of foreign currencies that belong to top U.S. trading partners.
Investors have fled U.S. dollars out of fear inflation could devalue the currency, especially as Congress has moved forward with a large spending bill set to worsen a decades-long trend of ballooning U.S. debt, analysts said.
Even more, they added, President Donald Trump’s fluctuating trade policy and sharp criticism of the Federal Reserve have prompted uncertainty about the nation’s economic stewardship, eroding trust in the dollar as the world’s preeminent “safe haven” asset.
Here’s what to know about the weakening of the U.S. dollar and what it means for you:
Why has the U.S. dollar weakened this year?
The value of the U.S. dollar – like most assets – is set by supply and demand.
For decades, the U.S. dollar has garnered eager demand due to the strength and stability of the U.S economy, which offers foreign investors a safe place to park their funds. In periods of global economic or political crisis, the U.S. dollar often receives a burst of interest from asset holders.
As a result, the value of the U.S. dollar has proven robust for generations.
The unusually sharp decline at the outset of this year owes in part to concern about a resurgence of inflation, which would reduce the spending power of the dollar and put downward pressure on its value, analysts said.
Trump’s tariff policy has stoked worry about price increases, since importers typically pass along a share of the tax burden in the form of higher prices. A potential increase in the national debt could also push up inflation, as the U.S. issues bonds to cover the cost burden.
“If I’m a central bank holding half a trillion dollars of U.S. Treasuries, essentially the value of that would decline with more inflation if I don’t take action now. If I think it might happen, I might shift to other assets like gold or the [Japanese] yen.”
Investors’ faith in the continued stability of the U.S. economy has also diminished, analysts said, pointing to growing U.S. debt, fluctuating tariffs and Trump’s attacks on the central bank.
Paolo Pasquariello, a professor of finance at the University of Michigan, attributed the decline of the dollar to “the recent erratic policy making by U.S. authorities.”
U.S. Treasuries, Pasquariello said, are no longer viewed as quite as safe an asset, meaning investors are less likely to “park their money during normal times and especially during times of distress.”
What does a weaker U.S. dollar mean for you?
A weaker U.S. dollar could result in higher prices for imported goods and steeper costs for travelers abroad, analysts said.
The anticipated rise in prices for U.S. consumers stems from the uptick in costs faced by importers paying for goods in U.S. currency. A foreign firm would likely demand a higher price since the dollars paid by a customer carry less purchasing power than they previously did, analysts said.
“If you’re buying light fixtures from a firm in India and they’re taking dollars, and they get fewer rupees for those dollars, they’re going to start to charge more dollars,” Richard Michelfelder, a professor of professional practice at Rutgers University, told ABC News.
The potential surge in the price of imports could compound the inflation risk posed by tariffs, analysts said, but the dollar-related price hike would hit just about every import entering the U.S.
“If you go online and buy a product that doesn’t come from the U.S., the price is likely to go up,” Michelfelder said.
A weaker dollar also means U.S. travelers abroad are likely to face higher costs since what’s in their pocket will exchange at a lower rate with foreign currencies, analysts said.
“If it takes more dollars to buy a euro and you’re going to Europe, everything you buy will cost more,” Michelfelder said.
The decline in the dollar does deliver some benefits, however. Foreign buyers face lower prices for purchasing U.S. goods, meaning exporters could receive a boost as their products become more competitive on the global market.
The favorable outcome for exporters could improve employment in industries like car manufacturing or advanced technology, while the relative strength of foreign currencies could bring additional tourists and expand the hospitality sector, Michelfelder said.
(NEW YORK) — Tesla’s profits fell 71% over the first three months of this year, a company earnings release on Tuesday showed. The company’s performance fell short of analysts’ expectations.
The decline coincided with a sales slump and stock woes at the electric carmaker, and comes amid worldwide protests against CEO Elon Musk over his role in the Trump administration
Total revenue decreased by 9% from one year earlier, to $19.3 billion, while revenue derived from car sales plunged 20% over the first three months of 2025 compared to a year ago, the earnings showed.
In a statement, Tesla cautioned about business impacts as result of the “current tariff landscape,” saying the company is “taking actions to stabilize the business in the medium to long-term and focus on maintaining its health.”
“Uncertainty in the automotive and energy markets continues to increase as rapidly evolving trade policy adversely impacts the global supply chain and cost structure of Tesla and our peers,” Tesla added.
The announcement holds implications for Musk, the world’s richest person, who derives much of his wealth from his Tesla holdings.
The new financial details arrive as some shareholders have called on Musk to step down from his White House role and return full-time to the helm of Tesla.
Musk, whose temporary status as a government employee expires next month, will likely face questions about his plans during a conference call with analysts after the earnings release.
“We view this as a fork-in-the-road time,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush and a longtime Tesla booster, said in a memo to investors on Sunday.
Tesla shares have dropped in value by roughly half from an all-time high in December. Most of those losses have come since President Donald Trump took office and Musk began his controversial governmental cost-cutting efforts as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Tesla remains a top electric carmaker but the company faces growing competition, especially from Chinese firms such as BYD.
Deliveries of Tesla vehicles over the first three months of 2025 dropped about 13% compared to the same period a year ago, the company said earlier this month.
When Tesla announced the decline in deliveries, the company made no mention of its CEO but did say that a “changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1,” but added that “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”
As rivals have challenged Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market, the company has promised a future revenue stream from autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis.
Musk announced in late January that the company would roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June. But within days, China-based competitor BYD unveiled advances in self-driving technology, which the company said was set to be included in models costing as little as $9,600.
Tesla boasts a more complete domestic supply chain than its rival U.S. carmakers but the company remains vulnerable to auto tariffs of the type President Trump imposed earlier this month, according to Musk.
“To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk said in a post on X in late March.
Gordon Johnson, CEO and founder of data firm GLJ Research, who is bearish on Tesla, voiced concerns about the company in a memo to investors on Monday, saying that the automaker faces a mix of “operational, financial, and reputational challenges.”
“Is Tesla facing an existential crisis?” Johnson added.