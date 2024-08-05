Dow falls 1,000 points as recession fears fuel calls for interest rate cut
(NEW YORK) — Stocks plummeted on Monday as markets worldwide reckoned with a disappointing jobs report last week that fueled concern of a possible recession.
The major stock indexes in the U.S. fell more than 2% in early trading. The S&P 500 fell about 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell roughly 1,000 points, or nearly 3%.
The market downturn triggered calls for a large interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in September. Some investors voiced an even more urgent request for a rare emergency rate cut as soon as this week.
Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index dropped more than 12%, its worst day of trading since 1987.
In early U.S. trading, chipmaker Nvidia plunged more than 14%. Apple fell more than 8%.
“Investors are feeling massive pain globally,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, said in a note to clients.
U.S. markets, he added, are “trading heavy in the red across the board.”
Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs added, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Friday showed. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.
The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.
On Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists raised the probability of a U.S. recession in the next year from 15% to 25%.
(NEW YORK) — Boeing will be subject to sanctions for disclosing non-public information about an investigation into how a door plug blew out of one of its 737 Max 9 planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.
Officials accused the airplane manufacturer of “blatantly” violating a signed agreement with the NTSB, under which the company has party status to investigation information that hasn’t otherwise been made public.
“During a media briefing Tuesday about quality improvements at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, a Boeing executive provided investigative information and gave an analysis of factual information previously released,” the NTSB said in a press release.
The released added, “Both of these actions are prohibited by the party agreement that Boeing signed when it was offered party status by the NTSB at the start of the investigation.”
NTSB officials opened an investigation in January after a door plug fell off an Alaska Airlines plane, a Boeing 737 Max 9, shortly after the aircraft took off from Portland International Airport.
The company will retain its party status, but will no longer have access to investigation details, NTSB said.
During a media event on Tuesday, company executives said the NTSB investigation amounted to a search for the person who was responsible for the faulty door plug, according to the NTSB.
“The NTSB is instead focused on the probable cause of the accident, not placing blame on any individual or assessing liability,” officials said in the press release.