‘Downton Abbey’ creator Julian Fellowes embraces ‘change’ for ‘Grand Finale’

The cast of ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.’ (Rory Mulvey)

After six seasons on TV and two movies, Downton Abbey is saying goodbye with a third and final film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Series creator and writer Julian Fellowes says there’s a good reason he decided the story needed one more film.

He tells ABC Audio that after the last movie, where they said goodbye to Maggie Smith‘s Dowager Countess of Grantham, he felt that after 15 years fans needed a goodbye to the rest of the cast.

“I felt they were entitled to have a clearer idea of where they were all headed,” he says, “and that’s what I hope we’ve given them in this film.”

The movie is set in the 1930s, and as the times change, the family and the staff are going through some major changes themselves. Fellowes says he wanted fans to know they were all going to be OK in this new era and were going to “make a place for themselves.”

And while it may have been bittersweet saying goodbye to these characters, Fellowes believes it was the right time to do so.

“Knowing when it’s time to bring something to an end, whether it’s a romance or a TV show, it’s something that, on the whole, it’s good to accept, that everything earthly is finite and the end will come,” he says.

And Fellowes hopes fans come away with a simple message from the film.

“I hope what they take away is that what we all have to do is accept that we must deal with change and that if we can do that, we may be OK. But if we dig in, and refuse to accept change, we won’t be OK.”

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is in theaters now.

Marvel shares first look at Tom Holland’s new ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ suit
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fans of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man have been treated to their first look at his brand-new suit.

Marvel shared a video showing off the new Spider-Man suit to Instagram on Friday. The quick video, which is less than 10 seconds, shows off some of the suit’s details, such as raised black webbing and a sharp red color that contrasts against it.

“Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay,” the post’s caption reads.

Aug. 1 is National Spider-Man Day, so it was an apt way for Marvel to celebrate.

The new Spidey suit appears to be what Holland will wear in his upcoming fourth film in the series, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

‘Severance’ leads 2025 Emmy nominees
CBS

Severance dominated the 77th Emmy nominations.

Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in LA on Tuesday.

It was Severance that received the most nominations overall with 27. The drama series from Ben Stiller found its leads Adam Scott and Britt Lower nominated for lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, while the show was nominated for outstanding drama series.

The other shows recognized in the outstanding drama series category are Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.

The Penguin received the second-most nominations overall with 24, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series.

As for comedy shows, it was The Studio that came out on top with 23 nominations. This includes recognition for Seth Rogen in the lead actor in a comedy series category and a nod for outstanding comedy series.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Among the first-time Emmy acting nominees this year are big names like Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, Javier Bardem, Jason Isaacs, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti, Zoë Kravitz and Aimee Lou Wood.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 live on CBS. The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Here’s a look at the nominees for the 2025 Emmys:

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lead actor in a comedy series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding drama series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

In brief: Dakota Johnson stars in ‘Splitsville’ trailer and more
The trailer for Splitsville has arrived. The NEON film, which arrives in select theaters on Aug. 22 and everywhere on Sept. 5, follows a married couple deciding to open up their marriage. Their short-lived happiness is quickly overshadowed when a serious line is crossed. Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino star in the film, which Covino directed …

Scarlett Johansson puts on a British accent in the trailer for My Mother’s Wedding. The film, which was helmed by Kristin Scott Thomas in her directorial debut, arrives in theaters on Aug. 8. Johansson stars alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in the film. The three women play sisters who journey to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, played by Thomas …

Sterling K. Brown stars in the trailer for Washington Black. The Hulu series, which is based on the bestselling novel, follows the story of George Washington “Wash” Black and his scientific mind, which sets him up for his destiny. All the episodes of the series start streaming on July 23 …

