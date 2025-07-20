Dozens of Palestinians killed while seeking aid, Gaza health officials say
(ZIKIM, Israel.) At least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while trying to get access to food, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Another 150 people were injured, Gaza health officials said.
The majority of those killed were gathered near the Zikim border between Gaza and Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces said a review is ongoing. In a statement, it said that its troops fired near crowds “in order to remove an immediate threat posed to them,” though it wasn’t specific. The IDF added that it was aware of reports of casualties but said that a “preliminary review indicates that the reported number of casualties does not align with existing information.”
(KHARKIV, Ukraine) — One person was killed and at least 27 others, including three children, were injured in Russian strikes overnight in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
The fatality was in Odesa, Zelenskyy said. Emergency responders were searching the rubble of apartment buildings that were hit in Kharkiv, he added.
Moscow targeted regions across Ukraine with some 101 drones, Zelenskyy said. Russia on Friday had launched its largest overnight strike of the war, firing 539 drones and around a dozen missiles, according to Ukraine’s air force.
“In total, over the past week, there were around 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and nearly a thousand guided bombs,” the president said on Monday.
Zelenskyy added that air defense “remains the top priority for protecting lives.”
“We are also actively advancing agreements on investing in our domestic weapons production, including all types of drones,” he said. “Special focus is on interceptor drones. We are contracting at full capacity. I thank all partners who are helping.”
(LONDON and DELHI) — More than 26 people were killed and dozens more were injured overnight in Pakistan by Indian aerial attacks, Pakistani officials said.
The Pakistani military said the assault amounted to a “blatant act of aggression,” a characterization disputed by an Indian official, who said it was a “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.”
The strike, which followed Tuesday’s missile assault, came amid rising tension as India continued to blame Pakistan for a deadly attack in April in the disputed Kashmir region, a claim that Pakistan denies. That militant attack, known as the Pahalgam incident, left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir.
Pakistani military officials on Tuesday had vowed to respond from the “air and ground.” Officials this morning repeated that warning, saying it “reserves the right to respond, in self-defense, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing.” A statement released by the Pakistan National Security Commitee after a meeting of the committee says “the Armed Forces of Pakistan have duly been authorized to undertake corresponding actions in this regard.”
The Indian Army confirmed New Delhi’s latest strikes on Wednesday, saying in a statement that its forces were “responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India’s strikes overnight amounted to a preemptive action, saying Pakistan did not take sufficient steps against “terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control.”
Two military officials also described the attack, which they said involved nine locations and lasted about 25 minutes. The officials claim the targets were destroyed and that the Indian military is prepared to respond to what she characterizes as “Pakistani misadventures” that would “escalate the situation.”
Pakistan said the airstrikes hit numerous locations in Pakistan, not just in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan also claimed that India hit a hydroelectric dam in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
At least 46 people were injured in Pakistan, military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a press conference on Wednesday. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned India’s top diplomat in Pakistan.
The attack “constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding, “The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.
John Prevost told “Good Morning America” he was able to speak with his younger sibling on Thursday for about 30 seconds to congratulate him.
He said that if their parents were still alive they would be feeling “extreme joy” and “extreme pride” about their son, but they would also be concerned as to how he would handle his new role because “it’s a heavy weight on his shoulders.”
“I’m concerned,” John Prevost told “GMA” on Friday. “It is quite a responsibility that he’s going to face now because he’s got the task of trying to bring the world’s Catholics together. I think we’re splitting apart quickly. Maybe he can do something to bring it back. People are leaving the church. There are factions in the church. … I think he’s got to face those things and somehow talk about it and bring people together to talk about it, to get worldwide opinion.”
Before he was Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost grew up the youngest of three brothers in the South Chicago suburb of Dolton.
He always wanted to be a priest, his older brother, John Prevost, told ABC News outside his home in Illinois on Thursday.
“He knew right away. I don’t think he’s ever questioned it. I don’t think he’s ever thought of anything else,” John Prevost said.
As a child, Pope Leo XIV “played priest,” John Prevost said. “The ironing board was the altar.”
The pope is a White Sox fan, his brother confirmed. “He’s a regular, run-of-the-mill person,” he said.
Leo started to emerge as a front-runner for the papacy in the days before the conclave began, according to the Rev. James Martin, a papal contributor to ABC News.
John Prevost said he also spoke to his brother on Tuesday, before the cardinals went into the secretive conclave, and told his younger brother that he also believed he could be the first American pope. At the time, his younger brother called it “nonsense” and “just talk,” saying, “‘They’re not going to pick an American pope,” John Prevost said.
“He just didn’t believe it, or didn’t want to believe it,” John Prevost said.
John Prevost said he expects his brother will follow in the late Pope Francis’ footsteps as a voice for the disenfranchised and poor.
“I think they were two of a kind,” John Prevost said. “I think because they both were in South America at the same time — in Peru and in Argentina — they had the same experiences in working with missions and working with the downtrodden. So I think that’s the experience that they’re both coming from.”
Louis Prevost, the eldest of the three Prevost brothers, was feeling under the weather and lying in bed at his home in Florida when the big moment came.
“My wife called to tell me there’s white smoke from the chapel,” he said.
Louis Prevost said he tuned in to the live broadcast of the Vatican announcement.
“They started reading his name, and when he went, ‘blah, blah, blah, Roberto,’ immediately I knew — that’s Rob,” he said. “I was just thankful I was still in bed lying down, because I might have fallen down.”
Louis Prevost said he got out of bed and started “dancing around like an idiot.”
“It’s just incredible,” he said. “I’m suddenly wide awake and feeling wonderful.”
He described his brother as “down to earth,” someone who has a good sense of humor and is “smart as a whip.” He loved his work as a missionary in Peru and being with the people, and through his work with the Vatican has traveled the world, Louis Prevost said.
“I thought I had done traveling in the Navy, but, my God, he blew me away,” he said.
His brother surmised that global experience may have stood out to the other cardinals in electing him pope.
Louis Prevost said his brother seemed to always know his calling, and that as young as 4 or 5, the family knew he was destined for great things in the Catholic Church. When his brothers were playing cops and robbers, Leo would “play priest” and distribute Holy Communion with Necco wafers, Louis Prevost said.
“We used to tease him all the time — you’re going to be the pope one day,” he said. “Neighbors said the same thing. Sixty-some years later, here we are.”