Draco, Lucius Malfoy and more cast in ‘Harry Potter’ HBO series

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Even more wizards have joined the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

HBO has announced nine more actors to join the show, including those playing the Malfoy family members and Molly Weasley.

Newcomer Lox Pratt will play Draco Malfoy, while Emma actor Johnny Flynn has been cast as Lucius Malfoy.

Additionally, Katherine Parkinson has been cast as the Weasley family matriarch, Molly, while A Small Light actress Bel Powley and Eric & Ernie actor Daniel Rigby will play Harry’s guardians Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

Rounding out the announcements are Bertie Carvel cast as Cornelius Fudge, while Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah have been cast to play Hogwarts students Seamus Finnegan, Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown, respectively.

These actors join the previously announced golden trio cast of Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The show is described to be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling, who also executive produces the series. Multiple seasons are planned to bring all of Harry’s adventures to the small screen. They will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Related Posts

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC
The Conners: After more than three decades on TV, the final chapter in the Conners’ story debuts with the show’s season 7 premiere.

Apple TV+
The Studio: Hollywood plays itself in the new Seth Rogen series.

Prime Video
Holland: Nicole Kidman stars in the new film about a homemaker whose picture-perfect life is flipped upside down.

Netflix
The Life List: A young woman conquers her grief as she works through her life’s goals in the new film.

Movie theaters
Death of a Unicorn: Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega accidentally run over a unicorn in the A24 film.

The Woman in the Yard: A mysterious woman haunts a grief-stricken family in the horror movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘Zootopia 2’ teaser trailer shows Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps solving a new case
Disney

The teaser trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Disney released the teaser trailer for the animated sequel on Tuesday, which finds Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, voiced by Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin, hanging out with a new character named Gary De’Snake. He is a mysterious pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

“Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

ABC Audio spoke with Goodwin at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where she said it was amazing to get to return to the character of Judy Hopps.

“She’s the best,” Goodwin said. “I can’t generally watch myself. I think a lot of actors are like this. Zootopia‘s one I can watch again and again, and had to, having children. And I have to say, that made it easier to slip right back in, because I was like, oh, I really get who this character is now. I’ve seen the movie a hundred times.”

Disney Animation chief and creative officer Jared Bush wrote and directed Zootopia 2. He promises a larger world for fans to explore.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia,” Bush said. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

Shakira returns to voice Gazelle in the sequel, while Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson join the cast.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 26.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks celebrate 37th wedding anniversary
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are celebrating 37 years together.

The actors, both 68, shared Instagram tributes to one another on Wednesday.

“Happy 37th Anniversary my love!!!” Wilson captioned a photo of her and her husband bundled up in hats and jackets.

Hanks, meanwhile, shared a warm-weather selfie his wife took of them while out for a swim.

“37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs. -Mr.THanks,” Hanks wrote, capitalizing the first two letters in “thanks” as a play on his own initials.

Back in 2013, Hanks opened up about his marriage to Wilson in a CNN interview, calling “every day” with her a “blast” and “fun.”

“I must say that when I met Rita, I thought, ‘Oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like when you are married to somebody,” Hanks said. “It’s supposed to be this carefree and easy and, you know, oddly enough, weighty.”

Over the years, Wilson has expressed her gratitude for Hanks as well, writing in a 2019 Instagram post that her song “The Spark” was inspired by her relationship with her husband.

“In any long term relationship, if you’re lucky, you started with a spark, that beautiful glimmer that ignites into a lasting love,” Wilson wrote in part. “Fires need to be tended to, stoked, added to, watched. As long as there is a spark you’ll always have a fire. I love you, Tom.”

Hanks and Wilson married on April 30, 1988, and share a blended family: their sons Chester “Chet” Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks, and Tom’s son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks, whom he shares with ex-wife Samantha Lewes.

