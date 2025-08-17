Draft of new ‘MAHA’ report suggests RFK Jr. won’t target pesticides
(NEW YORK) — The draft of an upcoming government report suggesting ways to improve the health of American children does not recommend severe restrictions on pesticides and ultra-processed foods, according to a copy of the document obtained by ABC News.
The draft’s language, if left unchanged, would constitute a win for the agriculture industry and a potential setback for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) allies, who have railed against the use of chemical additives in America’s food supply, arguing that they harm children.
A person familiar with the draft cautioned that the language could still change before it’s released to the public.
“Unless officially released by the administration, any document purporting to be the MAHA report should be dismissed as speculative literature,” White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai said in response to ABC News’ request for comment.
An HHS spokesperson declined to verify the document’s authenticity.
The New York Times first reported details of the new draft report.
The report will be the second “MAHA” report released by the Trump administration following one published in May. Both were composed by officials in the White House and across different federal agencies, including Kennedy’s HHS.
The May report detailed the factors officials said were worsening the health of American children and called for a second report, within 100 days, to recommend policies to address those factors.
The earlier report — which was dogged by the revelation that some studies it cited were nonexistent — cited damning statistics about the effect of chemical food additives, tying them to cancer and developmental disorders.
The draft of the new report does not signal any intention to eliminate pesticides from America’s food.
Instead, the draft calls for “more targeted and precise pesticide applications” and research programs that would “help to decrease pesticide volumes.”
The report also stated the Environmental Protection Agency “will work to ensure that the public has awareness and confidence in EPA’s robust pesticide review procedures and how that relates to the limiting of risk for users and the general public.”
Regarding ultra-processed foods, the new report states only that HHS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration would work to develop a “government-wide definition for ‘ultra-processed food.'”
In his January confirmation hearing, Kennedy declared that “something is poisoning the American people, and we know that the primary culprits are changing food supply, a switch to highly chemical intensive processed foods.”
Meanwhile, some “MAHA” influencers have loudly demanded changes to the country’s food supply, putting their faith in Kennedy to leverage his position of power to uproot the agriculture industry.
But this summer, agriculture groups lobbied intensely against the inclusion of anti-pesticide recommendations in the new report.
They appeared to find an ally in Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who indicated to reporters this month that the upcoming report would spare pesticides.
“There is no chance that our current system of agriculture can survive without those crop protection tools,” she said at a press conference in a Washington. “I feel very confident that his, and our, commitment to make sure that farmers are at the table remains paramount, and that the report will reflect that.”
Victims and first responders may suffer physical injuries from natural disasters, such as floods, but psychologists and disaster experts say such events can also exact a heavy mental health toll – and the resources to address that cost may not always be available.
“We don’t talk about mental health in general enough and mental health services, in general, are under-resourced. So, when it comes to disasters, we’re already strapped for resources,” Reggie Ferreira, a professor at Tulane University’s School of Social Work and director of the university’s Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy, told ABC News.
“I would definitely say, especially for decision makers, to prioritize mental health because, at the end of the day, you can have wonderful community-based programs,” he continued. “But if your community’s mental health is not taken care of first, these infrastructure programs don’t mean a lot in the long run.”
Mental health impact of natural disasters
A 2013 review of mental health responses to community disasters, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, stated that one-third or more of individuals severely exposed to a natural disaster can develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other disorders.
Another 2023 meta-analysis found a connection between natural disasters and a deterioration of mental health. implying an increase in mental illness soon after extreme weather events.
Ferreira said every individual is unique, and so everyone may have a different response to a natural disaster, but there are common signs of trauma to look out for.
“Fear, disbelief, numbness, guilt as well,” he said. “You know, ‘Why am I experiencing this?’ Or, if someone has passed away, there’s a [survivor’s] guilt element that comes in. Longer term, there’s definite symptoms that [arise] such as depression, anxiety; post-traumatic stress disorder can come about.”
He continued, “There might just be a trigger that comes about, a particular smell or seeing an image or just recalling a particular event that happened with them during a disaster. This … results in cascading effects for people.”
Ferreira said some of those affected may turn to substance abuse as a result of the trauma, or experience conflict in relationships.
Climate scientists have said that climate change is likely to make extreme weather events, similar to those experienced in Texas, occur more frequently and with more intensity . This means “there will definitely be an increase in mental health symptoms as it relates to our changing climate,” according to Ferreira.
If you need help, Ferreira said it’s important to be aware of hotlines that are available, such as the American Red Cross’ Disaster Distress Helpline. It’s also helpful for people in an affected community to provide social support, if they can.
“If you were not impacted directly by the disaster, it’s important if you can get someone a meal or replace some of their daily tasks for them,” Ferreira said. “That social support in the long run really does have an impact on mental health outcomes.”
Effects on children
Natural disasters, like the floods in Texas, also can take a mental and emotional toll on children.
Marni Elyse Axelrad, clinic chief of the psychology division and a pediatric psychologist at Texas Children’s Hospital, said there are two groups of children to be concerned about: those who were severely affected and lived through the event, and those experiencing it via the news, on social media, or who know someone affected by the event.
For the children who were directly affected, “in the short term, we worry about seeing things like increased irritability and anger, loss of interest in things children were previously interested in, more or less sleep, changes in appetite, physical complaints and exacerbations of previous difficulties,” Axelrad told ABC News.
In the long term, the affects could lead to anxiety, depression, disruptive behavior and symptoms of PTSD, Axelrad said.
Children who were not directly affected can experience similar symptoms, Axelrad said, but noted that they can be lessened to varying degrees by reducing the child’s exposure to coverage of the natural disaster.
Axelrad said that there’s no right way or wrong way for a child to respond in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster. However, it’s important to reestablish familiar routines for children as soon as possible. It’s also important for parents and other adults to validate a child’s feelings, as well as to spend extra time with them and to set a good example of coping skills through their own behavior. It also important to validate the feelings of children who were not directly affected by the natural disaster, she added.
“Making sure that we’re not invalidating a child’s feelings, [that] we’re not saying, ‘Stop crying, you weren’t a part of this. You’re so lucky that it wasn’t you,'” Axelrad said. “Those aren’t very helpful things to say. Rather, saying, ‘I also saw those images and they were really scary. I hear that you’re scared, and I want to reassure you about your safety’ is very important.”
“I think that sometimes we try really hard to minimize the negative feelings in our children and these negative feelings are normal and to be expected,” Axelrad added.
(WASHINGTON) — Several major medical organizations filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday over what they are calling “unlawful, unilateral vaccine changes.”
The six groups — including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) — as well as a pregnant woman filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
The organizations, representing pediatricians, infectious disease physicians and public health professionals, accused the HHS and Kennedy of intentionally taking away vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, and unjustly replacing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) entire vaccine advisory panel.
The lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions to enjoin Kennedy’s new COVID vaccine recommendations and a declaratory judgment pronouncing the change as unlawful.
Kennedy “has been on a warpath. It’s gotten to the point that we are going to … ask the court to put a stop to it,” Richard H. Hughes IV, a partner at Epstein Becker Green and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, told ABC News. “This decision to unilaterally overturn the COVID recommendation based on a history of bias — it was an arbitrary, capricious decision. They didn’t make any effort to follow any ordinary processes.”
Hughes said the HHS violated the Administrative Procedure Act, a U.S. federal law that establishes procedures federal agencies must follow when making rules.
In response to a request for comment, an HHS spokesperson told ABC News, “The Secretary stands by his CDC reforms.”
Additionally, the agency said it would allow vaccine manufacturers to conduct large studies to assess the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines in children and younger, healthy adults.
At the time, an HHS spokesperson told ABC News, “The COVID-19 public health emergency has officially ended, and we are entering a new phase in our response to the virus. A rubber-stamping approach to approving COVID boosters in perpetuity without updated clinical trial data under the Biden administration is now over.”
About a week later, Kennedy cut COVD-19 vaccine recommendations for “healthy children and pregnant women” without a vote from the committee and posted the announcement on X rather than through official federal channels, in a break with tradition and stunning doctors.
In the video posted X, Kennedy claimed there was no clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy for children.
The anonymous pregnant woman, who is also a plaintiff, has been unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine since Kennedy made the announcement, the suit states. The woman is a physician in a hospital, which could place her at high risk for exposure to infectious diseases, according to the lawsuit.
“Secretary Kennedy’s changes to vaccine recommendations have frustrated our members’ ability to effectively counsel patients regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and compromised the standard of care,” Dr. Sindhu K. Srinivas, president of the SMFM, said in a statement.
The statement went on, “Every second the Secretary’s dangerous and unsupported decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines stay in effect, the Directive is putting up barriers for our members’ high-risk pregnant patients to access the COVID-19 vaccine, which is increasing the risk of serious infection and illness and eroding patient trust in all recommended vaccinations.”
The plaintiffs also expressed alarm over Kennedy’s move last month to remove all 17 members from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and appoint seven new members. Kennedy originally appointed eight members, but one of them dropped off the panel shortly after.
At the time, the HHS put out a press release justifying the removals, with Kennedy saying. “A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.”
Kennedy previously told ABC News that the replacements for ACIP would not be “anti-vaxxers.” However, some of the new members have previously espoused anti-vaccine sentiments, especially around COVID-19 vaccines and mRNA technology.
During the first ACIP meeting featuring the new members, the chair, Martin Kulldorff, said two new work groups would be established, one focusing on the cumulative effects of children and adolescents receiving all recommended vaccines on the schedule and another reviewing vaccines that haven’t been examined for more than seven years.
The latter group may discuss whether the hepatitis B vaccine is necessary at birth before a baby leaves the hospital, according to Kulldorff. Infectious disease experts have said vaccinating babies at birth has been key to virtually eliminating the virus among children.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics is alarmed by recent decisions by HHS to alter the routine childhood immunization schedule,” Dr. Susan J. Kressly, president of the AAP, said in a statement. “These decisions are founded in fear and not evidence and will make our children and communities more vulnerable to infectious diseases like measles, whooping cough and influenza. Our immunization system has long been a cornerstone of U.S. public health, but actions by the current administration are jeopardizing its success.”
ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Prior to becoming Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had espoused the idea of “medical freedom,” the ability of people to make personal health decisions for themselves and their families without corporate or government coercion.
It’s an idea supported under Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement to reduce the prevalence of chronic disease in the U.S. by making healthier lifestyle choices.
On topics, such as vaccines, Kennedy has said he wouldn’t prevent children from being able to receive vaccines but would leave the choice up to parents.
“I’m a freedom-of-choice person,” Kennedy told Fox News host Sean Hannity during an interview in March. “We should have transparency. We should have informed choice, and if people don’t want it, the government shouldn’t force them to do it.”
Some public health experts told ABC News, however, that the HHS has been limiting choices on some products for many Americans despite Kennedy’s talk about “freedom of choice.”
Just last week, Kennedy announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups.
Additionally, Kennedy has called on states to ban recipients of food stamps from being able to use them to purchase soda. He has also praised states for banning fluoride from public drinking water and indicated he will change federal guidance on recommending adding fluoride.
The public health experts said Kennedy’s actions are setting up a dichotomy on public health.
“I think that RFK Jr. has done a really good job of identifying some of the problems [in public health], but it’s the solutions that are problematic,” Dr. Craig Spencer, an associate professor of the practice of health services, policy and practice at Brown University School of Public Health, told ABC News. “What you’re seeing with RFK Jr. and his approach to health is an individualization of public health. It’s this idea that you can make decisions for your health, and that’s always been true.”
He went on, “We need to be able to follow their guidance, not just have them tell us, ‘Follow your own science.’ As the focus shifts from community to individuals, we’re losing a lot of that underpinning, which has led to a lot of the gains in public health.”
Limiting access to COVID-19 vaccines
Kennedy has repeatedly stated that he is not anti-vaccine and that he supports vaccination.
Shortly after Trump’s election, Kennedy said in an interview with NBC News that “if vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.”
During his confirmation hearings, Kennedy said he supported the childhood vaccination schedule and that he would not do anything as head of HHS that “makes it difficult or discourages people from taking vaccines.”
Separately, in an opinion piece Kennedy wrote for Fox News in March on the nationwide measles outbreak, he said the measles vaccine helps protect individuals and provides “community immunity” but also called the decision to vaccinate a “personal one.”
However, last week, Kennedy announced the removal of the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC’s immunization schedule for “healthy children and healthy pregnant women.”
The CDC’s immunization schedule is not just a guide for doctors but also determines insurance coverage for most major private plans and Medicaid expansion programs. Following Kennedy’s announcement, the schedule was updated noting all children would be eligible for COVID vaccines, but now under a shared-clinical decision-making model — allowing parents to choose whether their children are vaccinated alongside advice from a doctor.
“Regarding the vaccines, HHS is restoring the doctor-patient relationship,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told ABC News in a statement. “We are encouraging those groups to consult with their health care provider to help them make an informed decision. This is freedom of choice.”
“If you restrict access, you necessarily restrict choice,” Dr. Matthew Ferrari, a professor of biology and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University, told ABC News. “Those two things are antithetical. You can’t do both. You can’t say you’re allowing choice if you’re restricting access.”
Ferrari said the idea of “medical freedom” is catchy, but public health recommendations are made based on how to protect the most vulnerable individuals.
“If you look at the outcomes, if you look at the consequences of that movement, it has been to disproportionately restrict access to — and restrict support and infrastructure to allow people to access — preventive medicine,” he said. “It’s sort of easy to say, ‘Well, take the vaccine away. But [vaccines] prevent a future outcome of illness for yourself and for others in the community.”
Traditionally, the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices decides if there is a benefit to a yearly vaccine and who should get it. The independent advisory committee then makes recommendations to the CDC, which has the final say. The committee was set to meet in late June to vote on potential changes to COVID vaccine recommendations.
Spencer said Kennedy’s bypassing of traditional avenues when it comes to changing vaccine recommendations is also taking away choice from people.
“This did not go through the normal process that it should have, and he basically just made a decision for people while at the same time saying that he’s going to let people make a decision,” Spencer said.
Restricting foods under SNAP
Kennedy has also campaigned to prevent Americans from using food stamps — provided under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — to buy candy and soda.
“It’s nonsensical for U.S. taxpayers to spend tens of billions of dollars subsidizing junk that harms the health of low-income Americans,” Kennedy wrote in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal last September.
At a MAHA event in late May, Kennedy said the governors of 10 states have submitted waivers to the United States Department of Agriculture requesting permission to ban SNAP recipients from using benefits to buy candy and soft drinks.
“The U.S. government spends over $4 trillion a year on health care,” Nixon said in a statement. “That’s not freedom — it’s failure. Secretary Kennedy is unapologetically taking action to reverse the chronic disease epidemic, not subsidize it with taxpayer dollars. Warning Americans about the dangers of ultra-processed food isn’t an attack on choice — it’s the first step in restoring it.”
Nutrition experts agree that sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) are unhealthy. Frequent consumption of SSBs is linked to health issues such as weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease and kidney diseases, according to the CDC.
Kristina Petersen, an associate professor in the department of nutritional sciences at Pennsylvania State University, told ABC News there is a crisis of diet-related diseases in the U.S., which increase the risk of disability and reduces lifespan.
However, she said there needs to be strong evidence of the benefits of restrictive policies if they are to be put in place.
“In terms of limiting people’s choices, it is important to consider all the different roles that food plays in someone’s life, and so obviously we want people eating nutritious foods, but also we need to acknowledge that food is a source of enjoyment,” Petersen said. “A lot of social situations revolve around food. So, when we’re thinking about reducing people’s access to given foods, we need to think about the consequences of that.”
One unintended consequence could be an eligible family not signing up for SNAP benefits because of the restrictions, she said.
Even if a ban on buying candy and soda with SNAP benefits does occur, Petersen said she is not aware of any evidence that shows banning certain foods leads to healthier diets.
She added that the nation’s dietary guidelines are written to emphasize healthy foods like fruits and vegetable rather than telling people to avoid or restrict less healthy foods.
“All foods can be consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern. It’s really just the amount and the frequency that determines whether that pattern is helpful overall or less helpful,” Petersen said. “People can have small indulgences, but really, we’re interested in what is their pattern over a period of time.”
Providing incentives for purchasing healthier foods may be more effective and still allow people to have choice, Petersen said.
A 2018 study used a model simulation to study the effects of food incentives, disincentives or restrictions in SNAP.
One of the simulations involving incentives for foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish and plant-based oils found to have the most substantial health benefits and be the most cost-effective.
“Things like fruits and vegetables, they do tend to be more expensive, so if you incentivize them by providing more benefits … that’s making the dollar go further, and it’s kind of making the economic piece of this a bit stronger,” Petersen said. “A lot of this is framed around personal choice. Rather than restricting access to, how can we give people more access to healthy foods? I think that’s going to have the greatest benefit here.”
ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud and Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.