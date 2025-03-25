Drake Bell, Josh Peck on the abuse on ‘Drake and Josh’ set: ‘The monster was there’

Jordin Althaus/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images

It’s a Drake and Josh reunion.

Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter’s podcast, Good Guys.

On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children’s TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there,” Bell said of Brian Peck.

The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.

Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, ‘Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'” Josh Peck said.

Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.

“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side … it was me and my mom,” Bell said.

The second part of Josh Peck’s interview with Bell will drop Thursday.   

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bruce Willis’ wife, daughters celebrate him on his 70th birthday
Kris Connor/FilmMagic

Bruce Willis‘ family members are his biggest supporters.

The actor turned 70 on Wednesday, and to celebrate the milestone, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and three of his daughters — Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis — shared celebratory messages for him.

In her post, Heming Willis shared a photo of her husband on a four-wheeler and wrote, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan.”

She added, “So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”

Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared two separate posts about him. In the first, she shared a black-and-white photo of him from a film set and called him her “favorite friend.”

In her second post about him, which had a photo of the both of them, Tallulah reflected on what it’s been like to be the actor’s daughter over the years.

Rumer shared a video of her dad and her mom, Demi Moore, dancing. “To the King…I love you Daddio,” Rumer Willis captioned the post. “Happy 70th Birthday papa”

Scout also took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of her dad.

“Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time,” she captioned the post. “Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Bruce shares the three daughters with ex-wife Moore. He is also the father to daughters Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, whom he shares with Heming Willis.

The actor’s family revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where the brain’s ability to understand or express language is impaired, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The following year, they announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a type of dementia that impacts one’s personality and may cause behavioral changes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since then, his family has supported him and shared updates about the actor’s diagnosis on social media.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harris Dickinson on possibly playing John Lennon: ‘It would be splendid’
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson is once again talking about the possibility of playing John Lennon in Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics on The Beatles, although it sounds like he really doesn’t want to.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dickinson reportedly groaned when he thought the interviewer was about to ask about the Lennon role and said, “Don’t ask me about that,” although the journalist writes that he was actually going to ask Dickinson if he was going to be on the YouTube series Hot Ones.

But during a follow-up interview, Dickinson did eventually offer up a few words on the possibility of playing Lennon, although he still didn’t confirm or deny he has the role.

“Okay, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon, and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t know. It would be splendid.”

Dickinson previously commented about playing Lennon back in December, telling Variety, “It would be amazing to do that. I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool.”

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Previous reports have claimed that Paul Mescal will be playing McCartney, Barry Keoghan has been cast as Ringo and Joseph Quinn will be playing Harrison, although so far there’s been no official word on casting.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ renewed for season 3 at Prime Video
Prime Video

It’s official — Prime Video is headed back to Middle-earth.

The streamer has renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season, it confirmed Thursday. In fact, season 3 is currently in preproduction and will begin filming this spring at its new production home, Shepperton Studios in England.

Additionally, Prime Video announced three directors helming this new season, including returning directors Charlotte Brändström and Sanaa Hamri. Stefan Schwartz will mark his first involvement with the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, said. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

According to the official logline, season 3 will feature a time jump. “Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last,” the logline reads.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Aug. 29 and finished dropping episodes on Oct. 3. The show stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete and Markella Kavenagh.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.