‘Dreamgirls’ revival set to hit Broadway in fall 2026

The cast of Broadway’s ‘Dreamgirls,’ from left, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Deborah Burrell and Loretta Devine in New York City. (Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Dreamgirls is making its Broadway return.

A new revival of the hit 1981 musical is set to debut in New York City in fall 2026, four producers announced in a press release on Monday.

The show, which focuses on a young Black female singing trio’s rise to stardom, will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, who did choreography for Alicia Keys‘ musical, Hell’s Kitchen.

The production team will turn to the public in order to fill out the cast for the trio of women at the heart of the show, according to the release from Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue WagnerJohn Johnson and LaChanze Productions.

“Seeking talented women of all shapes and sizes, the auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris,” reads the release.

Dreamgirls, which starred Sheryl Lee RalphJennifer HollidayLoretta DevineDeborah Burrell and more, debuted on Broadway in 1981, and scored 13 nominations and six wins at the 1982 Tony Awards. Ben Harney won for best lead actor, Holliday won for best lead actress, and Michael Bennett and Michael Peters shared the award for best choreography.

The show also scored two Grammys the following year for best cast show album and best female R&B vocal performance for Holliday.

The musical also saw success beyond New York, scoring praise for its 2016 showing on London’s West End.

Director Bill Condon adapted the musical into a 2006 film starring Jennifer HudsonJamie FoxxBeyoncéEddie Murphy and more. Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress for the film.

Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly say 'Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires' is 'bigger and better'
Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly say ‘Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires’ is ‘bigger and better’
Disney/Matt Klitscher

Zed and Addison are back in the new film Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

The movie, which premieres Thursday on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+, stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as the couple who brought the human and monster-kind together in their hometown of Seabrook.

This time, the pair are traveling on a summer road trip when they take an unexpected detour and find themselves in the middle of another monster rivalry between Daywalkers and Vampires.

Manheim and Donnelly caught up with ABC Audio at the 2025 Disney Upfront, where they spoke about what fans of the franchise can expect from the new film.

“This soundtrack is so incredible,” Donnelly said. “The music is so great. It’s very nostalgic.”

Specifically, Donnelly says the music will sound nostalgic for those who grew up with the popular Disney Channel musicals from the early aughts.

“I’m sure if you heard ‘[The] Place to Be,’ it’s kind of like that Camp Rock, High School Musical vibe, which we grew up on. And so it coming back around is really cool and really new, because we haven’t had that in the Zombies franchise at all,” Donnelly said.

Manheim said Zombies 4 hasn’t even been released yet, but “it feels nostalgic when you’re watching it.”

“It does feel bigger and better, and I feel like we’ve said that about every Zombies movie, because it’s been true,” Manheim said. “It feels like the start of something new.” 

Dylan O'Brien on playing identical twins in new film 'Twinless'
Dylan O’Brien on playing identical twins in new film ‘Twinless’
Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney in ‘Twinless.’ (Lionsgate)

Dylan O’Brien plays identical twin brothers in Twinless.

The new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by James Sweeney, who also co-stars. O’Brien told ABC Audio the idea of playing identical twins wasn’t something he would have been drawn to if it wasn’t for Sweeney’s script.

It was “a concept that I was really emotionally struck by, telling the story of such a unique experience on this earth and a unique loss on this earth I really found compelling,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien knew he had to be a part of Twinless because he felt like “this could be something so special” where he could really “go on the journey with these characters that I felt such a connectivity to in hands that I trusted so much,” referring to Sweeney.

Sweeney himself is not a twin, though he says, “I am still waiting to be running into a forest one day and bump into it.”

The writer-director-actor said he was always fascinated by the idea of having a twin.

“I think it does represent the soulmate ideal of a best friend who wants to do all the things you want to do, can share the mundanities of life together,” Sweeney said. “Now, having done a lot more research, I understand twin relationships can be very complicated. No twins are alike. It’s not a monolithic experience, but I think there is an inherent beauty in being able to share your life with somebody.”

Trailer for Kanye West documentary reveals his 'raw, unfiltered' side + mental health battles
Trailer for Kanye West documentary reveals his ‘raw, unfiltered’ side + mental health battles
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I’m off my meds for five months now,” Ye begins in the new trailer for In Whose Name?, a documentary that shows the “raw, unfiltered” side of his life with bipolar disorder, according to the film’s YouTube description.

The trailer released Wednesday shows Ye’s mental decline and its effect on his marriage to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who tells him, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

The preview also shows Ye experiencing a few mental breakdowns, and discussing his faith and his anti-medication stance.

In Whose Name? marks the directorial debut of 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros, who followed Ye over the last few years as he coped with mental health struggles, capturing 3,000 hours of raw footage.

“What began as a silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth,” the synopsis of the documentary reads. “In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions.”

The film also gives a “rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power,” as well as the way it’s “handled – or left unspoken – among the weight of visibility and vulnerability.”

It “reveals a side of Ye the world was never meant to see – raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power,” the synopsis concludes.

The trailer for In Whose Name? is now available to watch on YouTube; the film arrives on Sept. 19.

