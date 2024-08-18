Driver allegedly kills innocent bystander while trying to mow down domestic partner: Police

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — A driver could face a possible murder charge after he allegedly struck and killed an innocent bystander on a sidewalk in Houston early Sunday while attempting to mow down his domestic partner, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 3 a.m. after patrol officers in the city’s Midtown area responded to what they initially thought was a gunshot and found the mortally injured victim on the sidewalk, Robert Ementich, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, said during a news conference.

“It’s my understanding that the victim, the decedent, was actually the manager of one of the nightclubs and was preparing to go home,” Ementich said.

Witnesses, including the alleged intended target, told police the suspect and his domestic partner were involved in an altercation at a nightclub and left the establishment, Ementich said.

“Upon leaving the establishment, the male got into the vehicle and started driving around and struck multiple vehicles,” Ementich said.

Ementich said the driver’s domestic partner alleged to investigators that the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, intended to strike her with the vehicle when he hit the innocent bystander.

“She was able to get out of the way,” Ementich said of the suspect’s companion. “Unfortunately, an innocent bystander who was walking on the sidewalk was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.”

Ementich said the Houston Fire Department administered first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman killed was being withheld by police pending an autopsy and notification of her relatives.

Ementich said it was not immediately clear if the suspect’s domestic partner was his wife or girlfriend.

With help from witnesses, police officers located the suspect several blocks away and took him into custody, Ementich said.

Ementich said police and prosecutors are looking into possibly filing a murder charge against the suspect, alleging it was an “intentional act” to try to hit his partner.

“It’s kind of like if he were to pull out a gun and try shooting his wife and missed. It was still his intention to use a deadly weapon,” Ementich said. “Instead of a 160-grain bullet, he used a 4,000-pound motor vehicle as his weapon of choice.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 killed, 10 hurt in mass shooting at grocery store in Arkansas
3 killed, 10 hurt in mass shooting at grocery store in Arkansas
ABC

(FORDYCE, Ark.) — Three people were killed and 10 were injured in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday, authorities said.

The suspect, who was shot by law enforcement, will be charged with capital murder, Arkansas State Police said.

Police responded to the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, at about 11:30 a.m., police said.

Three civilians were killed and eight civilians were hurt, and some are in extremely critical condition, police said.

Two law enforcement officers were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to the 13 people killed or injured, the lone suspect was shot by law enforcement and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect — identified by Arkansas State Police as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, of New Edinburg — is being held at the Ouachita County Detention Center. He will be charged with three counts of capital murder, with additional charges pending, police said.

The situation is contained, police said.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she’s been briefed on the shooting.

The FBI said it is sending personnel to the scene to help state and local police.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and his team will continue to keep him updated.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Highland Park parade shooting suspect rejects guilty plea deal, crushing victims’ families: ‘Evil and manipulative’
Highland Park parade shooting suspect rejects guilty plea deal, crushing victims’ families: ‘Evil and manipulative’
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

(HIGHLAND PARK, Ill.) — The suspected Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooter declined to change his plea to guilty at a Wednesday hearing, crushing victims’ families who watched on in the courtroom.

Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens of others in the mass shooting at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Crimo was expected to plead guilty to seven counts of murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm at the hearing, according to The Associated Press. Instead, the 23-year-old rejected the agreement, which would have sentenced him to life.

Crimo is scheduled for trial in February 2025.

“We came to court today in hopes that we could put this out of our mind,” Leah Sundheim, whose mother, Jacquelyn Sundheim, was killed, said at a news conference Wednesday.

“We have Fourth of July coming up and it will be two years,” she said. “All I wanted was to be able to fully grieve my mom without the looming trial, knowing that he was going to spend the rest of his life in jail. And instead, we were yet again shown [Crimo’s] complete and blatant disregard for humans.”

“[Crimo] is evil and manipulative, and brought us here today probably knowing what he was going to do,” she said. “I think that he has very little control, and he will exercise every bit he has — and does not care who he hurts.”

Tony Romanucci, an attorneys for some of the victims’ relatives, added, “This was a calculated effort on his part to continue the suffering that our clients are going through.”

Also among those killed were Highland Park residents Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, who were at the parade with their 2-year-old son.

Lance Northcutt, an attorney for the McCarthy family, said Wednesday’s hearing revictimized the families.

Crimo “came to court today with one goal in mind: to continue the terror that began on July 4, 2022,” Northcutt said.

But Karina Mendez, whose dad, Eduardo Uvaldo, was killed, said she’ll be “patient with the court system,” adding that’s what her father would be telling her to do.

“It’s hard just to come in here and see the person that took my dad,” Mendez said. “I was hoping for closure — that was the goal for today, to be done with this.”

“My dad was somebody who loved his family. And we’ve stuck together through all this — we’re gonna keep sticking together,” she said.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart made a brief statement after Wednesday’s hearing. He said prosecutors will continue to support the survivors and the victims’ families, adding, “We will be ready for trial.”

ABC News has reached out to Crimo’s attorneys for comment.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., pleaded guilty last year to reckless conduct, admitting to signing the Firearm Owner’s Identification card for his son to apply for gun ownership.

The younger Crimo was 19 at the time and and too young to get a FOID card on his own. Illinois at the time required people ages 18, 19 or 20 to have parent or guardian authorization.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woman found dead on picnic table at park pavilion
Woman found dead on picnic table at park pavilion
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) — A 19-year-old woman has been found dead on a picnic table under a pavilion at a park in North Carolina, police say.

The woman was found on Sunday at approximately 7:27 p.m. when officers from the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Haig Street after a caller expressed concern about “a person lying on a picnic table under a pavilion in the park at that location,” according to a statement from the Greensboro Police Department detailing the incident.

“The caller advised that the person was not moving. The caller said they had heard what they thought were fireworks about an hour earlier,” the statement said. “On closer inspection, the caller reported that the person was not breathing and had injuries that the caller described as gunshot wounds.”

Responding officers immediately went to the scene where they located the victim — later identified as 19-year-old Jakala Marie Goode — and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating Goode’s death as a homicide but did not disclose any potential motives or suspects in the case.

This is the 22nd homicide in Greensboro this year and police are asking for anybody with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.