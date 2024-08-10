Drone attack on US base in Syria, no injuries reported
(NEW YORK) — A United States military base in eastern Syria was attacked by a one-way drone, according to a U.S. defense official.
Initial reports do not indicate there were any injuries in the attack, but the official said that medical evaluations and a damage assessment following the attack were ongoing.
“On Aug. 9 at about 5 p.m. ET, there was an attack using a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system (OWAUAS) against U.S. and Coalition forces at Rumalyn Landing Zone in Syria,” said the defense official.
The attack is the latest indication that Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria may have resumed attack on bases in both countries following a monthslong pause.
Social media posts have indicated that a fire may have resulted from the attack.
Earlier this week, five Americans were injured when two rockets struck the sprawling Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq. The Pentagon has blamed that attack on Iranian-backed militia groups but has not determined specifically which group is responsible.
There are currently about 900 American military personnel still operating in Syria where they support local Kurdish forces in preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State. There are about 2,500 U.S. military personnel in Iraq also participating in a counter-ISIS mission.
Since Oct. 18, there have been close to 170 attacks taking place on a nearly daily basis as Iranian-backed militia groups target U.S bases in Iraq and Syria, supposedly in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war.
Those attacks largely stopped after Feb. 4 following large-scale U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria and a drone strike that killed a top-level leader of the Kataib Hezbollah militia group that the U.S. held responsible for the attacks.
However, there have now been a small number of attacks on U.S. bases since mid-July that had not resulted in any damage or casualties until this week’s injuries in the attack on the base at Al-Asad.
U.S. officials have indicated that Iran may enable its proxy groups in the region to resume attacks on U.S. bases as part of a plan to retaliate for the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Tehran last week that Iran blames on Israel.
Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that the U.S. was putting in place force protection measures “to protect our troops and also make sure that we’re in a good position to aid in the defense of Israel if called upon to do that. So you’ve seen us do a number of things to strengthen our force posture.”
“So we’ll see how this evolves, but I won’t speculate on any specific action by Iran or any other Iranian-backed group going forward,” he added.
(MILWAUKEE) — The Republican National Convention is set to kick off in Milwaukee on Monday — just two days after Donald Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday evening.
Despite the shooting, the gathering of more than 50,000 attendees, including an expected 2,400 Republican delegates, is slated to maintain its original programming as a time to bring the party together — but now newly energized by Trump’s amazing survival and raised-fist show of defiance.
Here’s how the news is developing:
1st session of the day concludes The first session of the day has concluded. The proceedings will re-start at approximately 6:45 p.m. ET, according to RNC Chair Michael Whatley.
-ABC News’ Jacob Steinberg
Moment for victims of Trump rally shooting Connecticut RNC committeewoman Leora Levy, delivering the benediction, began with a call to prayer for the victims in the attempted assassination at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“We pray for Corey Comperatore and family. May his memory always be a blessing,” Levy said. “We pray for the two patriotic Americans who were wounded and for their speedy, complete recovery.”
-ABC News’ Tommy Barone
Trump-Vance ticket announced House Speaker Mike Johnson has formally announced Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance as the Republican Party’s 2024 ticket to a big round of applause in the convention hall.
-ABC News’ Jacob Steinberg
Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno takes next step to further Vance nomination Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno made a procedural motion to further Vance’s nomination.
“I know firsthand that my dear friend J.D. is a selfless and brilliant fighter,” Moreno said. “He is a patriot who loves America. He loves Ohio, he loves his family. He’s a great father. He’s a great man, and that’s what we need in this nation today.”
-ABC News’ Tommy Barone
Ohio lieutenant governor takes stage to nominate Vance Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted took to the stage to formally nominate his home-state senator for vice president.
“Are we ready, are we ready to nominate the vice president?” Husted said, addressing the Ohio delegation.
Chants of “J.D.” broke out near the Ohio delegation section.
Husted said Vance is the “embodiment of the American dream.”
-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler
JD Vance enters convention floor, stops for selfies J.D. Vance has been introduced to a big round of applause, with people in the arena rising to their feet.
He stopped for selfies upon entering the convention floor to the Merle Haggard song “America First” with his wife, Usha Vance, by his side.
-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler
JD Vance got a 20-minute heads-up on VP pick: Source Trump called JD Vance with the news that he was selecting the senator as his running mate roughly 20 minutes before announcing it on Truth Social, a source familiar with the call told ABC News.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott
Roll call results in House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that Trump has received 2,387 delegate votes — a unanimous result for the former president — following the conclusion of the convention roll call.
-ABC News’ Jacob Steinberg
McConnell booed as he awarded Kentucky’s delegates to Trump When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky would award its delegates to the former president, the tone in the convention center changed from its celebratory mood.
McConnell was joined by his wife, Elaine Chao, Trump’s former transportation secretary who resigned in the wake of Jan. 6, 2021.
The reception to McConnell’s delegate announcement was in marked contrast to the cheers of Trump allies as the party introduced a new-look platform and nominated a man McConnell said had morally failed the nation and invited the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, is stepping down from his position this fall.
‘Fight, fight, fight!,’ delegates chant Chants of “fight” popped up during the roll call — a nod to Trump, who could be seen mouthing “fight” and pumping his fist as he was taken off the stage following Saturday’s assassination attempt.
Following Delaware’s pledging of their votes to Trump, members of its delegation raised their fists in the air and chanted “fight, fight, fight!”
Wyoming delegates have done the same.
Idaho Republican Party chairwoman Dorothy Moon, while announcing delegates for Trump, led delegates in chanting “fight, fight, fight!”
-ABC News’ Jacob Steinberg and Tommy Barone
Trump clears threshold to lock in nomination Trump has officially cleared the numerical threshold at which he has locked in the nomination, with a pause in the roll call for celebration.
Florida, his adoptive home state, put him over the edge as his son, Eric Trump, announced the delegates.
-ABC News’ Tommy Barone
Donald Trump Jr. encouraged Vance choice, calls him the ‘American dream’ Donald Trump Jr. played a key role in his father picking Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.
Sources tell ABC News the former president’s son “led a strong push” for him behind the scenes and that Trump made his decision in the last few hours.
Trump Jr. told ABC’s Rachel Scott on the RNC convention floor he was “incredibly excited.”
“J.D’s become a really good friend … his story is an incredible one, the American dream.”
“I know the man, I know the character,” Trump Jr. said of his friend, J.D. Vance.
-ABC’s John Santucci and Rachel Scott
Roll call vote underway The roll call vote to select Trump as the nominee is in progress, after the former president was formally nominated by Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufman and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.
“We want to remind all our delegates, alternates and guests that maintaining order during the roll call is extremely important,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.
In his speech, Kaufman said that over the next four days, they will hear about Trump’s “broad and inspiring vision for our country.”
“This is not a program just for Republicans, but one for all Americans,” he said.
In his speech, McDonald played up Trump’s support for eliminating taxes on tips — a policy that plays well in the service-industry-dependent swing state of Nevada.
“In Nevada, a state that is resilient on service industry. President Trump has proposed to eliminate taxes on tips on day one,” McDonald said. “Unlike the Biden-Harris administration and the Democrats that increased taxes on tips.”
As Iowa cast its votes, Iowa GOP chair Kaufman gave a shoutout to basketball star Caitlin Clark, while Sen. Mike Lee of Utah shouted out JD Vance — Trump’s just-revealed VP pick — as he announced the state’s delegates for Trump.
-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim
Trump announces Vance as his running mate Trump announced Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance will be his running mate, writing on Truth Social that the Ohio Republican is “the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States.”
The decision caps off months of speculation and sees Trump elevate a 39-year-old first-term senator whose roughly year and a half tenure in the Senate has seen him emerge as a staunch ideological ally of the former president.
GOP party platform passes The Republicans have passed their party platform, despite dissent from the evangelical wing over softened language on abortion that better matches Trump’s current posture. A fair amount of “nayes” were heard in the convention hall, but not enough for the vote to fail.
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told delegates that the “platform was personally approved by President Donald J. Trump.”
“It’s a different kind of platform,” said platform co-chair Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., as she presented the platform for a vote.
“It is not a laundry list of special interests’ wishes, but a succinct, clear agenda and a promise to the American people.”
Before the overwhelming voice vote in Milwaukee, the platform had passed 84-14 by the platform committee.
-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd, Tommy Barone and Jacob Steinberg
Burgum told he is not Trump’s running mate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has been told he is not Trump’s running mate pick, three sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
Trump’s pick is expected to be announced at some point Monday.
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott, Rick Klein, Katherine Faulders
RNC officially underway The Republican National Convention is underway. A live rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” filled the convention center in Milwaukee. Groups of delegate were seen before and during these opening ceremonies pumping their fists and chanting “fight, fight, fight,” taking up former President Trump’s gesture after the shooting at his rally as a symbol for the party’s nominating convention.
Crowds continued the chant during “God Bless the USA” ahead of a vote on the party’s platform.
RNC co-chair Michael Whatley gaveled the convention to order and asked for a moment of silence to honor the shooting.
As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was announced as an honorary co-chair, audible boos were heard from the crowd. The Senate leader, who will step down from his perch atop the GOP conference, has had a frosty relationship with the former president since Jan. 6, 2021. -ABC News’ Jay O’Brien
Rubio told he is not Trump’s running mate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has been told he is not former President Donald Trump’s running mate pick, five sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
Trump’s pick is expected to be announced at some point Monday.
-ABC News’ John Santucci, Katherine Faulders, Rachel Scott, Rick Klein
Trump has made his VP selection Trump has selected his running mate, a senior campaign official told ABC News.
-ABC News’ John Santucci
Vivek Ramaswamy recounts ‘anger’ after Trump shooting, calls for unity Vivek Ramaswamy, speaking with reporters after his speech at the Heritage Policy Fest, joined Trump in stressing unity after the shooting at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally.
ABC News asked Ramaswamy for his response to Republicans like J.D. Vance going after Democrats and President Joe Biden in the wake of the attempted assassination attempt.
“Look, I think that there is a lot of understandable anger. I was … my first reaction was anger,” Ramaswamy said. “And the reason my first reaction was anger was that the only thing more tragic than what happened on Saturday is that if we’re being really honest with ourselves, all of us, it wasn’t totally a shock, actually. And that, that is maddening. And that … makes me angry as a citizen of the United States of America. But the question is, how do we channel that anger?”
Ramaswamy said Republicans have a “second chance that Lincoln didn’t have: to unite a country that this time didn’t have to fight a civil war, but avoids one.”
“If that bullet hit Donald Trump, we’d be in a very different place now,” he said. “And the fact that we’ve been given that chance, I think it’s our responsibility to step up and seize it not by compromising on our principles, but by actually reviving the principles that unite all of us. And by seeing the enemy as the ideology that we’re up against, rather than our fellow neighbors as our enemy combatants, and that’s what I call on not only the Republican Party but every American to do in the wake of what happened on Saturday.”
-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler
Pre-planned group of 1,700 National Guardsmen and other troops supporting RNC security As part of a plan that predates the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, roughly 1,700 National Guardsmen and several active-duty troops will assist other agencies with security at the Republican National Convention, according to Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.
“In regards to the Republican National Convention, approximately 1,700 National Guard and a small number of active-duty personnel will be providing support to civil authorities from July 13 through 19. These personnel are supporting the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Milwaukee Metro Police Department for 24/7 operations,” Singh said.
Singh emphasized that this support was pre-planned, and not related to the shooting at Trump’s rally over the weekend, nor was the force augmented as a result.
-Matt Seyler
Trump says he will announce VP pick today Former President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday morning that he will announce his pick for vice president on Monday.
The decision will come after months of speculation about who his running mate will be.
There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.
Trump in Milwaukee as RNC set to begin The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has thoroughly altered the stakes and tone of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off Monday, just two days after a shooter opened fire at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, grazing Trump’s ear and leading to a spectator’s death.
Trump arrived in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, ahead of the RNC’s start on Monday.
In a social media post Sunday, Trump indicated that he was going to delay his trip, but decided he wouldn’t allow a “shooter” to change his scheduled plans to head to the RNC.
U.S. Secret Service and other officials said Sunday there are no plans to expand the security perimeter and that there are no known threats. Ahead of the shooting at his rally, the GOP convention was gearing up to be an extravagant event centered around symbolic, Trump-era Republican ideas and party unity, sealed on Thursday with the third nomination of the former president.
-ABC’s Brittany Shepherd, Kelsey Walsh and Isabella Murray
Trump says he’s scratching planned speech to stress unity instead As the Republican National Convention begins, the atmosphere will feel entirely different following former President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination.
A day after being grazed by a bullet, Trump indicated he plans to take advantage of the moment and deliver a message of unity.
The former president said he is scratching his original convention speech from rallying his base against President Joe Biden to now attempting to draw the country together, according to an interview he did with the Washington Examiner conducted as he boarded his flight to Milwaukee Sunday evening.
During the first official session, delegates — nearly 2,400 from across the nation — must approve the committee platform and formally designate a presidential ticket. The ticket will include Trump’s vice president who he has yet to name. The evening session’s theme is “Make America Wealthy Again.” Speeches will include issues focused on beating inflation, rising costs and creating more jobs.
(WASHINGTON) — The Senate passed two key pieces of legislation aimed at keeping children safe on the internet Tuesday afternoon, marking a major step in Congress’ ongoing effort to regulate massive tech companies.
The two bills, which beef up privacy protection for children and limit targeted advertisements toward them, passed with overwhelming support by senators from both sides of the aisle, 91-3.
The Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and Teens Online Privacy Protection Act have been years in the making as advocates — including parents who have lost their children to suicide, drug use, viral challenges and more — have argued there needs to be more guardrails for children and teens on social media.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives where it will face further consideration.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet committed to bringing it up for a vote but has signaled a willingness to consider it.
“I am looking forward to reviewing the details of the legislation that comes out of the Senate. Parents should have greater control and the necessary tools to protect their kids online. I am committed to working to find consensus in the House,” Johnson said in a statement to ABC News.
The package, if signed into law, would create a “duty of care” that mandates that companies must take reasonable measures to prevent and mitigate harms to children and teens, and gives parents and guardians more control over how their children use social media platforms. They also create privacy protections for those under 17, prohibit targeted advertising for young people and allow parents the power to erase content.
It has been more than a decade since Congress enacted meaningful legislation to protect children on the internet. Federal laws on the books were written before Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok were even invented.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bills “perhaps the most important updates in decades to federal laws that protect kids on the internet” during floor remarks on Monday afternoon.
“Too many kids experience relentless online bullying. Too many kids have their personal data collected and then used nefariously,” Schumer said. “And sadly, sadly, too many families have lost kids because of what happened to them on social media.”
Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., have championed the legislation in the Senate and have been fighting for its passage for years. At a press conference last week, the two were flanked by parents holding photos of their children who have lost their lives due to interactions they had via social media.
One mother, Julianna Arnold, shared the story of her daughter passing after an Instagram drug dealer sold her counterfeit drugs. Another parent, Todd Minor, shared the story of his son who died while participating in a viral challenge he saw on TikTok. Both parents are advocates with ParentsSOS, an organization that advocates for safety for kids and teens online.
Blackburn was in tears addressing parents, telling them she is “happy to be a part” of changing the outcome for families like theirs.
Blumenthal, who has helmed a number of hearings about regulating tech, said the legislation is necessary in part because large tech companies have shown that their products cause harm.
“We’ve seen from their own documents, their own files, their own evidence that their business model is to get more eyeballs for longer periods of time, so they get more advertisers and more dollars knowing that those profits are derived from destroying lives, destroying lives of your children,” he said.
Leading tech companies such as Snap, X and Microsoft have all publicly endorsed the legislation.
“The safety and well-being of young people on Snapchat is a top priority. That’s why Snap has been a long-time supporter of the Kids Online Safety Act. We applaud Senators Blackburn, Blumenthal and the 68 other co-sponsors of this critical legislation for their leadership and commitment to the privacy and safety of young people,” Snap said in a statement.
Several tech lobbying groups, however, chastised the bill.
NetChoice called the Kids Online Safety Act “unconstitutional.”
“Parents need solutions that are legal and meaningful, but KOSA is neither. KOSA’s data privacy, cybersecurity, censorship, and constitutional risks remain unaddressed. NetChoice hopes to work with lawmakers in the House to protect minors and families from KOSA’s many issues,” Carl Szabo, NetChoice’s vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.
Internet lobbying group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) echoed concerns the legislation could result in tech companies implementing policies that restrict free speech.
“The Senate just passed a bill that will let the federal and state governments investigate and sue websites that they claim cause kids mental distress. It’s a terrible idea to let politicians and bureaucrats decide what people should read and view online,” Joe Mullin, EFF’s senior policy analyst, said in a statement.
Google, which owns YouTube, declined to comment to ABC News. It has said it supports “several important bipartisan bills focused on online child safety,” but not specifically KOSA.
And while Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said in a statement, “We support the development of age-appropriate standards for teens online, and appreciate KOSA’s attempt to create a consistent set of rules for the industry to follow.”
“However, we think there’s a better way to help parents oversee their teens’ online experiences: federal legislation should require app stores to get parents’ approval whenever their teens under 16 download apps,” Meta added.
TikTok declined to comment to ABC News.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who voted against the bill, also gave a speech on the floor before the vote, during which he raised concerns about the bill potentially limiting freedom of speech.
“The bill they’ve written promises to be Pandora’s box of unintended consequences,” Paul said. “It is perhaps understandable that those who sit in this body might seek a government solution to protecting children from any harms that may result in spending too much time on the internet. But before we impose a drastic first-of-its-kind legal duty on online platforms, we should ensure that the positive aspects of the internet are preserved. That means we have to ensure that the first amendment rights are protected,” Paul said.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also said voting against the legislation, citing concerns that the bill could restrict certain kinds of speech.
“Unfortunately, KOSA’s improvements, while constructive, remain insufficient. I fear this bill could be used to sue services that offer privacy-enhancing technologies like encryption or anonymity features that are essential to young people’s ability to communicate securely and privately without being spied on by predators online. I also take seriously concerns voiced by the American Civil Liberties Union, Fight for the Future, and LGBTQ+ teens and advocates that a future MAGA administration could still use this bill to pressure companies to censor gay, trans and reproductive health information,” Wyden said in a statement.
Advocates for the legislation challenge those concerns.
“There are endless myths and misconceptions that have been spread,” Blumenthal said. “There’s no censorship in this bill, it is about product design. There is no invasion of privacy in this bill, we have chosen not to collect information from kids.”
(WASHINGTON) — The House Judiciary Committee plans to take the first step toward holding President Joe Biden’s ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, in contempt of Congress, two sources familiar with the committee’s plans tell ABC News.
The committee plans to hold a “markup” on the contempt resolution on Thursday, which would be followed by a committee vote, the sources said. The move would pave the way for a floor vote in the House to hold Zwonitzer in contempt.
The news of the committee’s plans was first reported by ABC News.
In March, Republican House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed Zwonitzer after he failed to turn over documents, including transcripts, audio and video recordings of his interviews with Biden for the president’s two memoirs, “Promises to Keep” and “Promise Me, Dad.”
In a copy of the resolution obtained by ABC News, Republicans point repeatedly to special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Hur’s report stated that Biden relied “extensively on the notebooks’ notes he took during his vice presidency” in the writing of “Promise Me, Dad” and referred to the notebooks during interviews with Zwonitzer.
“Mr. Biden told Zwonitzer that some of the information in the notebook may be classified. Some of these entries remain classified up to the Top Secret level,” Hur stated in his report.
The report suggested that Biden was not consistent in how he handled classified information, stating he appeared to have sometimes “stopped at or skipped over the potentially classified material” while also stating that at other times, Biden “read his notes from classified meetings to Zwonitzer nearly word for word.”
According to Hur’s report, Zwonitzer deleted recordings of interviews he conducted with Biden after he learned of the special counsel’s investigation but voluntarily turned over his notes and devices. Hur decided not to pursue charges against Biden or Zwonitzer.
House Republicans insist Zwonitzer’s failure to fully comply with the House Judiciary Committee has “hindered” their own investigation.
“Zwonitzer continues to withhold all documents and materials in his possession that are responsive to the subpoena from the Committee,” the resolution states. “The materials requested from Zwonitzer are crucial for the Committee’s understanding of the manner and extent of President Biden’s mishandling and unlawful disclosure of classified materials, as well as Zwonitzer’s use, storage and deletion of classified materials on his computer.”
ABC News has reached out to Zwonitzer’s attorney for comment.
The move comes after the House of Representatives voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over the audio of Biden’s interview with Hur to the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. The DOJ later said it has declined to prosecute Garland for contempt, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.
House Speaker Mike Johnson called the vote to hold Garland in contempt “a significant step in maintaining the integrity of our oversight processes and responsibilities.”