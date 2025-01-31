Drone operator charged for hitting ‘super scooper’ plane during Palisades Fire: DOJ

Drone operator charged for hitting ‘super scooper’ plane during Palisades Fire: DOJ
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

(CALIFORNIA) — A California man has agreed to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and faces up to a year in federal prison for operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the early days of the Palisades Fire, prosecutors announced Friday.

Peter Akemann, 56, of Culver City, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft for the Jan. 9 drone collision, which damaged the Canadian “super scooper” and took it out of commission for several days amid the devastating fire, according to federal prosecutors in Los Angeles.

According to the plea agreement, filed Friday, Akemann admitted his reckless operation of the drone interfered with the firefighting aircraft’s operations and “posed an imminent safety hazard” to the two-person crew.

The impact of the collision caused an approximately 3-inch-by-6-inch hole in the aircraft’s left wing, prosecutors said. The aircraft, which is designed to scoop water from bodies of water and drop it on fires, was able to land safely and was taken out of service for approximately five days for repairs, prosecutors said.

“We’re in the largest wildfire ever to hit Southern California. We need all the planes that we can have at the time. And now we have one down for five days,” acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said during a press briefing on Friday. “That has a real impact on operations.”

Investigators recovered parts of the damaged drone and were able to trace that to a specific drone, which led them to Akemann, prosecutors said.

Akemann launched the drone from the top of a parking garage in Santa Monica out of curiosity to observe the wildfire damage, but lost sight of it after it flew about 1.5 miles, according to McNally.

The Federal Aviation Administration had issued temporary flight restrictions at the time that prohibited drone operations near the Los Angeles County wildfires.

There is no evidence that the collision was intentional, according to FBI Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis.

McNally said the message to the public is “deterrence.”

“If you fly a drone around wildfires and you do so recklessly, law enforcement is going to find you and we’re going to hold you accountable,” he said.

Akemann has not yet entered a guilty plea. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

“Mr. Akemann is deeply sorry for the mistake he made by flying a drone near the boundary of the Palisades fire area on January 9, 2025, and for the resulting accident,” his attorneys, Vicki Podberesky and Glen Jonas, said in a statement to ABC News. “He accepts responsibility for his grave error in judgment and is cooperating with the government in effort to make amends.”

As part of the plea agreement, Akemann has agreed to pay full restitution to the government of Quebec, which supplied the super scooper, and the company that repaired the plane — estimated to be at least $65,169.

He has also agreed to complete 150 hours of community service in support of the Southern California wildfire relief effort, prosecutors said.

The misdemeanor offense carries a prison sentence of up to one year in federal prison. Any prison sentence will ultimately be determined by a judge, McNally said.

“I’ll highlight the fact that he has agreed to plead guilty and accept responsibility, which I think is important here,” McNally said.

Akemann’s attorneys said there are a “number of mitigating factors” that will be brought up in court, including his “reliance on the DJI Drone’s geo fencing safeguard feature and the failure of that feature.”

The Palisades Fire ignited on Jan. 7 and has burned more than 23,400 acres in Los Angeles County. It is now 98% contained, according to Cal Fire. Nearly 8,000 structures are estimated to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘So beautiful and full of life’: What we know about the victims of the New Orleans attack
‘So beautiful and full of life’: What we know about the victims of the New Orleans attack
nazarethman/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — A young mother teaching her son to read. A former college football player “on top of the world” living in New York City. An 18-year-old aspiring nurse. A father of two remembered as the “life of the party.”

Family members and friends have begun identifying the 15 people who died in the truck-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was allegedly “hell-bent” on killing as many people as possible when he steered a pickup truck around barricades and plowed into a crowd of people ringing in the New Year, according to New Orleans Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Kareem Badawi

Kareem Badawi was identified as one of the victims killed in Wednesday’s attack in a statement from the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, from which he graduated last year.

A fellow alumnus was critically injured and is hospitalized, the school said.

Badawi was attending the University of Alabama, according to a statement from the university president.

Tiger Bech, 27

Tiger Bech’s death was confirmed to ABC News by his mother, Michelle Bech.

Michelle Bech said her son, 27, played football at Princeton University and moved to New York City after graduating in 2021 to work for Seaport Global, a capital markets firm.

She told ABC News that her son lived life to the fullest and was “on top of the world.”

She said her son was in Louisiana for a long weekend of hunting and fishing, two of his favorite activities, with college friends from Princeton. He was scheduled to fly back to New York City Wednesday afternoon.

His younger brother, Jack Bech, is a wide receiver for Texas Christian University Football. Michelle Bech said Tiger Bech frequently flew down from New York City over the past two years to attend his brother’s games.

In a statement to ABC News, Princeton’s football coach Bob Surace described Tiger Bech as “a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend.”

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18

Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux’s death was confirmed to ABC News by her mother, Melissa Dedeaux.

Melissa Dedeaux remembered her 18-year-old daughter as a kind and outgoing young woman who was excited to attend nursing school this year.

“She was a sweet person. She was outgoing, she was very loved,” said Melissa Dedeaux, who said goodbye to her daughter for the final time Tuesday night.

Melissa Dedeaux said she begged her daughter not to go to Bourbon Street for New Years’ Eve like she had done the year prior.

Melissa Dedeaux said she was worried about the danger of the area, and she needed her daughter to pick her up from her overnight shift at work at 7:30 a.m.

When another family member picked her up from work, she said she sensed something was wrong. She said her brother-in-law broke the news to her once she got home.

Melissa Dedeaux said she hopes others remember her daughter as a kind person.

“She was a good person, and even though she was loved by many, it can happen to anybody,” she said.

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21

Huber Gauthreaux, 21, was identified as a victim in Wednesday’s attack in a statement from the Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, Louisiana, from which he graduated in 2021.

“It is with great sorrow that we share that alum Hubert Gauthreaux, Class of 2021, was tragically killed in the senseless act of violence that occurred early this morning in the French Quarter,” a statement from the school said. “He was 21 years old.”

Reggie Hunter, 37

Reggie Hunter’s death was confirmed by his first cousin, Shirell Jackson.

“He did not deserve this,” she told ABC News’ Diane Macedo. “It’s senseless; it’s cruel. …I wish none of this had ever happened.”

Jackson said Hunter, 37, leaves behind two sons, 11-year-old Landon Hunter and 18-month-old Christian Hunter. She described her cousin as the “life of the party” with a big heart who was funny, loving and caring.

“This is hurting all of us differently and on so many levels,” she said. “We were expecting so much life to live with our cousin … Just a beautiful person who did not deserve this and had so much more life to live.”

Nicole Perez, 27

Nicole Perez, 27 was confirmed as one of the victims by Kimberly Usher-Fall, her employer and family friend.

Usher-Fall said Perez had recently been promoted to a manager at one of her stores and she was really excited about the position.

She said Perez brought her 4-year-old son, Melo (Melvin), with her to work and she was helping him learn how to read.

“She was a great mother,” Usher-Fall told ABC News’ Diane Macedo. “She just was a really exciting little young lady and she was getting herself together.”

Usher-Fall said Perez was out with her friends for New Year’s Eve when she was struck by the truck. She was taken to University Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Usher-Fall has previously shared the news of Perez’s passing Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe page.

“She was so beautiful and full of life. Her son Melo is now without his momma, and we are without our friend and dedicated employee. I’m hoping to get some help for her burial expenses and to help her son with expenses he will need to transition into a new living situation.”

Matthew Tenedorio, 25

The death of Matthew Tenedorio, 25, was confirmed to ABC News by his parents, Louis and Cathy Tenedorio.

Tenedorio worked as a fiber optics and video professional at the Superdome and Smoothie King Center, according to his parents, who said they felt he had a boundless future.

Cathy Tenedorio described her son as the “life of the room” whose warmth and humor was treasured by his friends. Asked what she would miss about her son, she answered, “Everything. His beautiful face, laugh. ‘I love you mom.’ You know he was just a wonderful son.”

The Tenedorios last saw their son at dinner on New Year’s Eve before he departed for a night out with friends on Bourbon Street.

They both qualms about him staying out late on New Year’s Eve.

“But all I did was just hug him and tell him, ‘I love you. Happy New Year. Please text me when you get home.’ And that text never came,” Cathy Tenedorio said.

The Tenedorios began trying to contact their son Wednesday morning, attempting to piece together his last steps by asking his friends. They described a scene of chaos and carnage that caused the group to split up. By the time the shooting stopped, they couldn’t find Matthew, his parents said.

“By noon, I had a good idea that something terrible happened to my son,” Louis said.

Louis and Cathy recounted calling hospitals and reporting their son missing and then eventually going to a family reunification center at the University Medical Center hospital.

“I heard parents screaming and crying this afternoon. It just broke my heart,” Cathy Tenedorio said, describing the agony of waiting to learn their son’s fate.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Parents of Idaho college murder victims speak out on 2-year mark of gruesome crime
Parents of Idaho college murder victims speak out on 2-year mark of gruesome crime
Courtesy Goncalves Family

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — Parents of the University of Idaho victims are speaking out on the two-year mark of the gruesome quadruple homicide as they await the trial for their children’s suspected killer.

For victim Kaylee Goncalves’ parents, one of the devastating milestones this year is Kaylee’s younger sister, Autumn, turning 21 — the age Kaylee was when she was killed.

“Early on, [Autumn] just said, ‘What am I going to do when I’m older than Kaylee?'” Kristi Goncalves recalled. “You should never be older than Kaylee, but yeah, you will be and, and that’s coming.”

“It should be an exciting, fun time for her to go out with all of her sisters and go do something fun. But somebody does this to your family, it robs you of all kinds of different things. And birthdays are a huge part of that,” Steve Goncalves told ABC News on Tuesday.

For the mom of 20-year-old victim Ethan Chapin, two years “seems like a long time ago,” but “also feels like yesterday.”

Ethan Chapin was a triplet and his sister, Mazie, and brother, Hunter, also attend the University of Idaho.

“The two will graduate college in May, and we could not be prouder of everything they’ve accomplished,” Stacy Chapin said in a statement.

“We continue to heal and miss Ethan as we work diligently to find the silver linings in the worst circumstances,” she said.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle at the girls’ off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Chapin, Kernodle’s boyfriend, was sleeping over at the time.

Kohberger, who was a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested in December 2022. His trial date has been pushed back to Aug. 7, 2025.

For the Goncalves, the last two years felt like a “standstill” in the courts.

Two months ago, Kohberger’s trial was moved from Latah County, where the crime took place and the defense argued jurors wouldn’t be as impartial, to Idaho’s capital city, Boise.

Kristi Goncalves said, “I feel like now that we’ve moved it down to Boise, as much as we didn’t want that, that was the right choice. And I’m glad that it, you know, in hindsight that it happened, and I feel like things are going to start moving, although it still seems very slow.”

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty, though his defense is arguing for the death sentence to be taken off the table.

The Goncalves family said they support the death penalty in this case, highlighting the limitations that sentence would pose on Kohberger’s life in prison.

“It’s more about, honestly, the 23 hours of confinement, and not being able to be enrolled in college education and being able to further his career and his influence on society,” Steve Goncalves said.

On Wednesday night, the University of Idaho community will gather for a vigil to honor the four slain students.

“Together, we’ll honor their legacy by sharing memories, writing notes, and gathering in a place dedicated to all Vandals we’ve lost,” the student government said.

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

California wildfire forecast: Los Angeles under critical fire risk with gusty winds, extreme dry conditions
California wildfire forecast: Los Angeles under critical fire risk with gusty winds, extreme dry conditions
An ABC News graphic shows the fire forecast in Southern California on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Via ABC News.

(LOS ANGELES) — Another round of Santa Ana winds is forecast to sweep into Los Angeles on Thursday night into Friday morning, putting most of the region under a critical fire risk, as emergency responders battle to contain five quickly spreading wildfires.

The wind in the region relaxed overnight as the low pressure, which was helping enhance the wind, is moving away into Texas.

But high pressure is building from the north and that will help to tighten the pressure gradient over Southern California, producing more gusty winds.

Those winds may help spread the five sprawling wildfires that are spread around the Los Angeles area and that emergency responders are attempting to contain.

Thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed and more than 100,000 people evacuated as uncontrolled infernos spread.

Red flag and high wind warnings have been issued through Friday afternoon for wind gusts 40 to 60 mph, with 70 mph possible in the mountains surrounding the California city.

Relative humidity could drop to as low as 5% for Southern California.

Because of the dry and windy conditions anticipated, a critical fire risk has been issued for much of the area for the next 24 hours.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Southern California, including Los Angeles, due to thick wildfire smoke and dust being blown around.

Smoke is forecast to engulf most of the Los Angeles basin.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.