Drone sighting temporarily shuts down runways at New York airport
(NEW YORK) — A frustrated Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for federal assistance after the latest drone sighting temporarily shut down an airport Friday night, the latest in a series of mysterious occurrences taking part across the country.

Officials at Stewart International Airport, located roughly 60 miles north of New York City, said they shut down their runways for an hour after the Federal Aviation Administration alerted them that a drone was spotted in the area around 9:30 p.m.

“There were no impacts to flight operations during the closure,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement.

Hochul said in a statement Saturday that the incident is the latest drone sighting in the state since mid-November and expressed her frustration.

“This has gone too far,” she said.

Hochul said she has called on the New York State Intelligence Center to probe the drone sighting incidents but called on the federal government to do more.

Specifically, she called on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act, which would strengthen the FAA’s oversight of drones and give more authority to state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the activity.

“Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential. Until those powers are granted to state and local officials, the Biden Administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region to ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people.”

Residents and officials have been looking for answers after drones have been seen hovering in the sky in several locations, especially in central New Jersey, since mid-November. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and several members of Congress have also called for the federal government to investigate the sightings.

The White House downplayed some of the concerns of residents in a press briefing Thursday with national security communications adviser John Kirby saying “many” of the reported drone sightings appear to be lawfully operated manned aircraft.

He said they have been unable to “corroborate some of the reported sightings” using their detection techniques, but are still investigating.

In the meantime, the FAA and federal officials are taking precautions because of the drones.

The agency issued a temporary no-drone zone during Saturday afternoon’s Army-Navy Game taking place at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance are scheduled to attend the game.

The FAA has also imposed temporary drone flight restrictions in New Jersey over the Picatinny Arsenal military base in Morris County and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Somerset County in response to the reported drone activity.

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.

Amazon workers authorize strike at company’s first-ever unionized warehouse
(NEW YORK) — Thousands of Amazon workers at the company’s first-ever unionized warehouse voted to authorize a strike on Friday, claiming the tech giant has refused to recognize the union and negotiate a contract at the New York City facility.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing roughly 5,500 workers at the warehouse, said Amazon risks a strike if it does not begin negotiations by Sunday.

“Amazon is pushing its workers closer to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned,” Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told ABC News in a statement. “If these white-collar criminals want to keep breaking the law, they better get ready for a fight.”

A strike authorization vote affords union leadership the ability to declare a work stoppage if deemed appropriate. But the vote does not guarantee that a strike will take place.

The headline-grabbing union victory at the Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York, in 2022, accelerated an upsurge of labor organizing that took hold nationwide during the pandemic.

After the union victory, however, Amazon filed objections with the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, seeking to overturn the outcome, including allegations that NLRB officials showed a favorable bias toward the workers and that union leaders bribed colleagues in an effort to win their support.

So far, those legal challenges by Amazon have failed to overturn the union win. Months after the victory, a hearing officer for the NLRB recommended that the vote should stand. Soon afterward, the NLRB officially certified the union representing workers at the facility, putting Amazon under a legal obligation to bargain in good faith. Amazon appealed the ruling.

Workers have alleged that the company’s legal challenge amounts to an illegal effort to delay contract negotiations.

Amazon did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. In a previous statement to ABC News, Amazon Spokesperson Eileen Hards said the company respects workers’ right to unionize but it contests the results of the election at the Staten Island warehouse, also known as JFK8.

“Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union,” Hards said. “They always have.”

“We strongly disagree with the outcome, and as we showed throughout the JFK8 Objections Hearing with dozens of witnesses and hundreds of pages of documents, both the NLRB and the ALU improperly influenced the outcome of the election and we don’t believe it represents what the majority of our team wants,” she added.

Workers at the facility previously said a union contract should include minimum pay of $30 per hour and bolstered safety protections.

A delay is typical for a first union contract, but the passage of time in this case has extended beyond the norm.

The average length of time before a new union signs its first contract is 465 days, according to a Bloomberg Law analysis in 2022. Nearly 990 days have passed since Amazon workers in New York City voted to unionize the facility.

On Friday, the Teamsters said workers at a second facility in Queens had also voted to authorize a strike.

“Driving for Amazon is tough,” Luc Rene, a worker at the Queens facility, said in a statement. “What’s even tougher is fighting a mega-corporation that constantly breaks the law and games the system. But we won’t give up.”

New trial date set for Ralph Yarl shooting suspect pending mental health evaluation
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Andrew Lester, the man charged in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house, got a new trial date on Tuesday, pending the outcome of a mental health evaluation, ABC’s Kansas City affiliate KMBC reported.

A Clay County judge rescheduled Lester’s trial, which was initially set for Oct. 7, to begin on Feb. 18, 2025, according to KMBC.

Prior to Tuesday’s hearing, Lester’s trial had been delayed indefinitely after the judge ordered on Sept. 9 that Lester undergo a mental health check to determine if he is fit to stand trial in response to a motion filed by Lester’s attorney Steven Salmon.

Salmon filed a motion in the Clay County Circuit Court on Aug. 27, requesting a mental evaluation to determine if Lester is fit to stand trial, according to court documents obtained by ABC News, where he claimed that Lester is facing health conditions that could impair his ability to understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense at trial.

The judge said on Tuesday that Lester’s mental evaluation must be complete by Nov. 9 and his next hearing was set for Nov. 26, according to KMBC.

ABC News reached out to Lester’s attorney but a request for comment was not immediately returned.

Lester, a white man, was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the shooting of Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to Lester’s Kansas City home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date. Lester pleaded not guilty in April 2023 and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Yarl was shot in the head and in the right arm on the evening of April 13, 2023, by Lester, according to police. The 18-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, his family previously told ABC News.

Exclusive: Ralph Yarl, teen shot after mistakenly going to the wrong house, seeks ‘justice’ in civil lawsuit

According to court documents, Salmon said in the motion that Lester has lost more than 50 pounds, experienced issues with his memory and has exhibited confusion surrounding the details of the case.

“Over the course of this case, Counsel has noticed a significant decline in Defendant’s overall physical health, as well as his mental acuity,” Salmon said in the motion. “The frailty of Defendant’s physical health has, in part, been because of a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization he has suffered during the pendency of this matter.”

Salmon also noted that Lester has faced “stress” due to “overwhelming media attention, as well as death threats and other unwanted attention, making it difficult for him to interact socially with anyone.”

“The goal of the judicial system is never to hold white offenders accountable for the crimes committed against people of color,” Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, told ABC News in a statement on Sept. 9 after the trial was delayed indefinitely. “So, we wait to be proven wrong this time around, especially with a victim like Ralph.”

Andrew Lester, suspect in Ralph Yarl shooting, to undergo mental health check, judge rules

The trial was initially set after a Clay County judge ruled during an August 2023 preliminary hearing that there was enough probable cause that a felony has been committed.

“The binding over of a defendant from a preliminary hearing is fairly normal. The prosecutor simply needs to provide probable cause to bind the case over,” Salmon told ABC News after the August 2023 ruling.

7.0 magnitude earthquake reported off Northern California coast, tsunami warning canceled

(PETROLIA, Calif) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Northern California on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is off the coast near Petrolia, in Humboldt County, the USGS said.

Also, a tsunami warning that had been issued for coastal areas in California and Oregon, including San Francisco, was canceled just before noon local time.

“The tsunami Warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon,” the National Tsunami Warning Center wrote on X. “No tsunami danger presently exists for this area.”

The warning had been in effect from Davenport, California, to Douglas/Lane Line Oregon, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

Police in Berkeley, California, had issued an evacuation order for parts of the city “due to a tsunami coming to West Berkeley.”

“People in the Tsunami Zone are in IMMEDIATE DANGER and MUST EVACUATE NOW,” the police department said. “Stay east of 7th St. This is a lawful order to leave now.”

The earthquake was reported at 10:44 a.m. local time, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Subsequent earthquakes were reported in the region, including a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Petrolia, according to the USGS.

Shake alerts in the USGS’s earthquake early warning system were delivered as far north as Lincoln City, Oregon, and as far south as Salinas, California, the agency said.

“System was activated and performed as designed. Still trying to ascertain how much warning people received,” the USGS said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials with the state’s Office of Emergency Services are “actively responding to the earthquakes this morning in Northern California.”

“Californians should follow guidance from local emergency responders,” he said on social media.

Regarding aftershocks, there is currently a 5% chance of a magnitude 6 or larger earthquake occurring in the next week, and a 34% chance of a magnitude 5 quake occurring in that time frame, the USGS said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

