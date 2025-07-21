Drowning at Leesville Lake

The name hasn’t been released, but at around 7 p.m. last night, divers located the body of a man who drowned at Leesville Lake Dam in Pittsylvania County. Police say he was there with friends when he entered the lake and disappeared.
