Drowning at Leesville Lake

Drowning at Leesville Lake

The name hasn’t been released, but at around 7 p.m. last night, divers located the body of a man who drowned at Leesville Lake Dam in Pittsylvania County. Police say he was there with friends when he entered the lake and disappeared.

Related Posts

Missing juvenile located safe
Missing juvenile located safe

UPDATE (June 17, 2025): On the evening of June 17, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation that Brookelynn…