Drowning at SML

A drowning has been reported at Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a call about a missing person last seen in the Beech Drive Area of Union Hall. The body of 75-year-old Tom Stenson of McGaheysville was located in the water. Deputies say nothing appeared suspicious. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
