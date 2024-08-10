Drug arrest after vehicle stop

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Interdiction Unit along with other Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Irisburg Rd.

The vehicle was being operated by Charles Rydell Flood Jr. with one passenger, Elizabeth Taylor Mitchell. During the traffic stop, Flood and Mitchell exited the vehicle. Flood attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away by deputies. Mitchell was apprehended at the Dollar General store a short distance away. A Henry County Sheriff’s Office narcotics K9 assisted and alerted to the odor of narcotics being inside of the vehicle being operated by Flood and Mitchell.

During a search of the vehicle, multiple items were seized to include: a firearm, methamphetamine, and fentanyl with an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency. The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Charles Rydell Flood Jr, 33 years of age, 571 Figsboro Rd, Martinsville, VA was arrested on the following charges:

Probation Violation (Maliciously Shoot into Occupied Dwelling)

Probation Violation (Possess Firearm by Felon)

Probation Violation (Possess Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possess Firearm by a Convicted Felon) Franklin County

Possess firearm by a violent felon

Possess firearm while possessing schedule I or II drug

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)Obstruction/Resisting Arrest

Driving revoked

Elizabeth Taylor Mitchell, 20 years of age, 1055 Blackberry Rd. Bassett, VA was arrested on the following charges:

3 counts Assault & Batter on Law Enforcement Officer

Possess schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)

Obstruction

Charles Rydell Flood Jr. and Elizabeth Taylor Mitchell are both being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to eradicating our communities of illegal narcotics and drug dealing and will always continue to be proactive in pursuing these individuals to keep our county safe. And as always, anyone having information about narcotics trafficking is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 632-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500.00 for information related to crimes. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determines the amount of the reward.