Drug arrest made at Collinsville home

On October 26, 2025, Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located at 1210 Tahoe Drive in the Collinsville community. The search warrant was obtained following an increase in overdose incidents at this particular address within the past 24 hours, as well as reports of heavy foot and vehicle traffic at the residence.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division executed the warrant at approximately 1:39 p.m. Upon entry, multiple individuals were located inside the residence and detained while deputies conducted a search of the property.

During the search, deputies located suspected methamphetamine, various items of drug paraphernalia, and other evidence consistent with narcotics use. Based on the evidence and statements obtained at the scene, Roberto Gomez Telles, 31 years of age, 100 Woody Circle Bassett, Virginia, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Virginia Code §18.2-250).

Telles was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combating illegal drug activity and protecting our community’s safety.