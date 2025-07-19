Drug arrests made during traffic stop

On July 17, 2025, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop after observing Billy Joe Plaster as a passenger in a vehicle being operated by Kevin Devaughn Smith. Deputies were aware that Plaster had an outstanding capias for his arrest.

During the stop, K9 Zajo was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle, indicating the presence of illegal narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle and its occupants resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal substances and drug-related items.

Also, passenger Prince Eric Hanson was found to have a quantity of suspected fentanyl during the encounter. All suspected items of evidence will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

As a result of this investigation, a 2010 Mercedes was seized. The following individuals were taken into custody and charged with the following:

Billy Joe Plaster

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Distribute

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation

Kevin Devaughn Smith

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-250 – Possession of Methamphetamine

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Distribute

Prince Eric Hanson

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to disrupting the distribution of dangerous narcotics in our community. I commend the proactive work of our deputies and K9 unit in this case.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or submit tips anonymously through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in criminal activity.