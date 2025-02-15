Drug bust and vehicle pursuit ends with five arrested

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Executes Search Warrant and Makes Multiple Arrests Following Pursuit and Narcotics Investigation

On February 13, 2025, at approximately 4:00 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop for law enforcement, leading deputies on a vehicle pursuit spanning approximately three miles before ending on Stockton Road. The driver then fled on foot but was successfully tracked by a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) K-9 to a residenceon Willow Ct. Deputies arrested Donavan NIBBLETT at that location, where methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle which led up to the search warrant at 2145 Mt. Olivet Rd.

Following the arrest of NIBBLETT, Narcotics Investigators linked the incident to an ongoing narcotics investigation and surveillance operation at 2145 Mt. Olivet Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. Based on this intelligence, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence at approximately 8:15 PM.

During the search of the residence, deputies seized a quantity of suspected heroin along with multiple firearms and ammunition.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested four more individuals following the narcotics-related investigation. Some of the individuals were wanted on unrelated charges. The following subjects and their charges are listed below.

Donavon Andreaus NIBBLETT, 184 Willow Court Martinsville, VA (No Bond)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (felony) Henry County (4 counts)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (misdemeanor) Henry County (1 count)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-456 – Contempt of Court, City of Martinsville

Cameron Samuel SANTILLO, 268 Tanyard Rd. Martinsville, VA (No Bond)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (felony) Henry County (5 counts)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (felony) Patrick County (3 counts)

Anthony Samuel SANTILLO, 267 Tanyard Rd. Martinsville, VA (No Bond)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (felony) City of Martinsville.

Ronnie Lee PRILLAMAN, 2145 Mt. Olivet Rd. Martinsville, VA (No Bond)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-456 – Contempt of Court

James Anthony WOOTEN, 2145 Mt. Olivet Rd. Martinsville, VA ($2,000.00 secured bond)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.

These individuals are all incarcerated at the Henry County Adult Detention Center or the Martinsville City Jail.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), Martinsville Police Department, and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in this investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combating drug-related activity and ensuring the safety of our community. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Martinsville-Henry County Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.