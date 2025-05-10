Drug dealer goes to prison for 17 years

Bobby Ronell Helms, 46, of Martinsville, has been sent back to prison, this time for 17 years. Helms has arrests on record going back to 2002 involving drugs. In September of 2023, a drug bust at a family member’s home where he was staying in Fieldale, yielded 100 grams of fentanyl, over 40 grans of cocaine, and firearm and cash.
Related Posts
Stockholder offers to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of Martinsville Bulletin
In wake of loss reports, declining stock value, and a cyber attack, the largest owner of Lee Enterprises stock, Hoffmann…
Protest held in front of City Hall
On Saturday, a coordinated national protest against the Trump administration was held. Locally, about 65 protesters gather in front of…
Microporous on schedule
UPDATE: Company officials with Microporous, the battery company that’s coming to Pittsylvania County, said they are still on schedule despite…