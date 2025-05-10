Drug dealer goes to prison for 17 years

Bobby Ronell Helms, 46, of Martinsville, has been sent back to prison, this time for 17 years. Helms has arrests on record going back to 2002 involving drugs. In September of 2023, a drug bust at a family member’s home where he was staying in Fieldale, yielded 100 grams of fentanyl, over 40 grans of cocaine, and firearm and cash.