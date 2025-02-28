Drug lord accused of DEA agent’s murder appears in US court: ‘We have waited 40 years for this day’

Drug lord accused of DEA agent’s murder appears in US court: ‘We have waited 40 years for this day’
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 100 Drug Enforcement Administration agents packed a New York City federal courtroom Friday for the arraignment of the alleged mastermind behind the 1985 murder of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the first DEA agent killed on Mexican soil.

Rafael Caro Quintero, 72, was arraigned on multiple drug and weapons offenses in Brooklyn federal court following his extradition Thursday to the U.S. from Mexico.

“Today is a historic event,” Frank Tarentino, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s New York division, said at a press briefing outside the courthouse following the hearing. “We have waited 40 years for this day. This day, when justice would be served.”

Caro Quintero appeared in a bright orange tee shirt beneath a navy smock for his arraignment. He was shackled at the hands before he took his seat in court.

A DEA agent was allowed to join U.S. marshals in escorting Caro Quintero from the courtroom, a symbolic gesture. Forty years after the death of Camarena, the DEA finally has its man.

“After 40 years the man who murdered Enrique Camarena is finally facing justice in the United States,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Saritha Komatireddy said in court. “Justice never forgets.”

Komatireddy said Caro Quintero “pioneered Mexican drug trafficking” and the violent enforcement of his cartel’s turf.

His court-appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and did not contest pretrial detention.

Caro Quintero was among 29 top drug operatives Mexico who were expelled and transferred to the U.S. under pressure from the Trump administration.

He was convicted in Mexico in 1985 of the torture and murder of Camarena, one of the most notorious killings in the history of the Mexican narco wars. After serving 28 years of his 40-year sentence, he was released from prison in 2013 when a Mexican judge ruled that he had been improperly tried. Caro Quintero promptly went into hiding, as U.S. officials stridently condemned the release.

In 2018, he was added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list, with a $20 million reward available for information leading to his arrest or capture.

The criminal ringleader was once again detained in Mexico in 2022, nearly 10 years after his release. At the time, the FBI said that he was allegedly involved in the Sinaloa cartel and the Caro-Quintero drug trafficking organization in the region of Badiraguato in Sinaloa, Mexico, and warned that he should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Caro Quintero is charged in the Eastern District of New York with multiple drug and weapons offenses, including leading a continuing criminal enterprise, making him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

In his remarks outside the courthouse, Tarentino said Camarena “remains a symbol of strength, honor, courage, unity and determination.”

“Rafael Caro Quintero, the man responsible for Kiki’s kidnapping, torture and murder in 1985 in Guadalajara, Mexico, will answer for his crimes,” Tarentino said.

Camarena joined the DEA in 1974, the year after its founding.

For more than four years in Mexico, Camarena investigated the country’s biggest marijuana and cocaine traffickers.

In early 1985, reportedly close to unlocking a multibillion-dollar drug pipeline, Camarena was kidnapped while headed to meet his wife. The agent’s capture and subsequent murder were dramatized in Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

DOJ orders federally funded legal service providers to stop providing support at immigration courts
DOJ orders federally funded legal service providers to stop providing support at immigration courts
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice, under new leadership following the inauguration of Donald Trump, has told legal service providers who receive federal funding to stop providing legal orientation and other work intended to support immigrants at immigration courts.

In a memo obtained by ABC News, the DOJ ordered all such legal providers on Wednesday to “stop work immediately” in those areas.

“This email is to send you notification to stop work immediately pursuant to the Executive Order on the following task orders,” the memo said. The programs listed in the memo include the Legal Orientation Program; the Immigration Court Helpdesk; the Family Group Legal Orientation Program; and the Counsel for Children Initiative.

Legal service providers are usually present at immigration courts across the country to help individuals navigate immigration court proceedings and handle legal paperwork.

“The suspension of these longstanding programs could leave hundreds of thousands of vulnerable immigrants — including children and families — without access to basic legal information and representation,” a spokesperson for Acacia Center for Justice told ABC News in a statement.

The directive from the DOJ comes a day after ABC News reported that four top officials within the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review — the DOJ’s office that oversees immigration courts — were removed from their positions.

Experts and advocates told ABC News that, without a lawyer, migrants are left to navigate the different avenues of relief alone, filling out documents in a foreign language and arguing their case before a judge.

As ABC News previously reported, DOJ data from 2023 showed that only 56% of unaccompanied minors in immigration courts were represented by counsel, forcing thousands of unaccompanied young migrants to represent themselves before federal immigration judges.

One of the programs listed in the DOJ memo –The Counsel for Children Initiative — provides legal representation to children in immigration court proceedings.

The total immigration court backlog of children and adults has surged to a record high of 3.5 million cases.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Amber Alert issued for pregnant 16-year-old believed to be with the 40-year-old father
Amber Alert issued for pregnant 16-year-old believed to be with the 40-year-old father
Missingkids.org

(BEAVER DAM, Ark.) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a pregnant Wisconsin teen, who police believe is with the 40-year-old man who impregnated her.

Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, is three months pregnant, according to the alert, which was issued Monday.

Gary Day, 40, “is known to be the father of the unborn child,” according to the alert.

Franklin has a no-contact order against Day, according to the alert.

Day faces charges of child enticement and abduction, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Franklin previously told police she began speaking with Day online in April, according to the complaint, and later traveled with him to his home in Arkansas.

She was last seen at her home in Beaver Dam, located about an hour northwest of Milwaukee, on Sunday night, the complaint states.

Early Monday morning, Day was seen walking near the family’s home on surveillance footage, it states.

Day, who is believed to be driving a black Buick LaCrosse, is known to have used various license plates, according to the Beaver Dam Police Department. The vehicle has been seen with both Arkansas license plate number BBR20L and a Pennsylvania license plate of KGW5186.

Police are asking anyone with information on Sophia’s whereabouts to contact them at 920-887-4612 or the Amber Alert tip line at 888-304-3936.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Music brings New Orleans’ French Quarter back to life
Music brings New Orleans’ French Quarter back to life
A band plays in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Jan. 2, 2025. Via Ashley Riegle/ABC News.

(NEW ORLEANS) — The quiet in New Orleans’ famous French Quarter early Thursday morning was first cut by crews sweeping up trash — then power washing Bourbon Street.

The goal was to reopen it to pedestrians by the time the Sugar Bowl kicked off nearby, 36 hours after the New Year’s Day tragedy.

At 2 a.m. Thursday, mangled metal that once stood as barricades lay scattered on a Bourbon Street that otherwise looked like the aftermath of any other New Orleans celebration — littered with beads, confetti, takeout containers, and bottles of booze.

By 6 a.m., Bourbon Street was clean.

As the sun rose, businesses reopened, and a steady stream of tourists started filling the French Quarter.

Although it was a sunny 60-degree day, a cloud of anxiety weighed on the crowd, and the streets stayed relatively quiet.

Then, around 11 a.m., we heard our first trumpet.

Street musicians, known as buskers, are part of the fabric of New Orleans. Groups of people stopped to listen to The Ohlson Family Roadshow band as they played along Royal Street.

They thanked those who offered tips and implored all to donate to funds for the victims of the terror attack.

Aoleoin Broomfield was scheduled to play after The Ohlson Family Roadshow. Born and raised in New Orleans, she told ABC News she’s happy officials decided to reopen the French Quarter in just one day.

“I still feel like we’re reeling from the aftereffects of Katrina, and even COVID,” she said. “We lost a lot of tourism, and a lot of businesses closed down during COVID. I hate to see another thing happen.”

City and state officials also pushed for a swift return to everyday life in defiance of terrorism fears. Law enforcement deployed additional assets to the French Quarter and Caesars Superdome, according to Louisiana GOP Gov. Jeff Landry.

New barriers were put in place along Bourbon Street as reinforcements and, in a way, reminders.

After Georgia played Notre Dame for a spot in the college football semi-finals, fans would flock to he French Quarter after the final whistle, with a reason to celebrate once again.

A night that ends with street sweepers cleaning up Bourbon Street’s usual litter and a morning that begins with buskers playing in the streets would ensure an even greater victory for the city of New Orleans and its enduring resilience.

“[Music] takes your mind off everything going on, even though it’s temporary,” Broomfield said. “It’s healing,” she told us.

“I just want things to be normal even though it’s not normal. So, I like playing out here just so I can feel a little bit normal,” she said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.