Drugs and firearms seized in double drug bust

Members of the Martinsville Police Department Special Investigations Unit and a Special Agent with the Virginia State Police obtained search warrants for narcotics at two locations. Residents from both locations were working together in the illegal distribution of cocaine. The first location was an apartment at 1055 Rives Road, and the second was at 1705 Spruce Street Extension.

Both search warrants were executed simultaneously by the Martinsville Police SWAT Team at the Rives Road location and by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team at the Spruce Street Extension location. Items seized during the search warrants include 1.3 kilos of cocaine, three firearms, and over $6,000 cash (bottom photo).

As a result of the investigation, Samuel Keister Hairston (from left), age 37, of Spruce Street Extension, was arrested for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (2nd offense), Possession of a firearm while in possession of illegal narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additionally, arrest warrants for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine (3rd offense) have been issued on Christopher Orlando Martin (from right), age 35, of Rives Road.

The Martinsville Police Department would like to thank the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance and, more importantly, our continued partnership in combating crime in our communities.

If you have information about the investigation or information on the location of Mr. Martin, please call Lt. Eric Eggleston at 276-403-5300, 276-638-8751 or the anonymous tip line of Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to the arrest of Mr. Martin can result in a reward of up to $2,500.00.