‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson dies at age 79

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Duck Dynasty star and patriarch Phil Robertson has died, his family confirmed.

The reality star and businessman, who starred on the popular A&E series from 2012 to 2017, was 79.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Robertson’s family said in a statement Sunday, which was also shared to several family members’ social media pages. “He reminded us often of the words of Paul, that we ‘do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'”

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Robertson’s family announced in December 2024 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, among other health issues.

Duck Dynasty followed the family-owned Duck Commander business, which Robertson founded in 1972, as well as the day-to-day lives of the family’s members.

Robertson previously came under fire for comments he made about homosexuality in an interview with GQ in 2013 — for which he was briefly suspended from the show before A&E reversed the decision days later — as well as his controversial remarks at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference.

Ben Affleck on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez: ‘I have nothing but respect’
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ben Affleck has made his first public comments about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The actor spoke about the dissolution of his marriage in a recent cover story for GQ, which was published on Tuesday.

Affleck opened up about why he chose to be involved in the 2024 documentary about their marriage, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination,” Affleck said. “There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”

Affleck said he found the documentary to be interesting because it discussed how a couple is able to reconcile such a large difference in belief.

“I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that,” Affleck said. “You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, ‘Well, I don’t like going out in the water.’ You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.”

The actor said he was happy to open up about the relationship, as long as his actual feelings and intentions were accurately communicated.

“I hope I was clear that really this is somebody I have a lot of respect for. And I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life,” Affleck said. “But I really hope that whatever you use doesn’t suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
OvercompensatingCharli XCX serves as the executive music producer on the new comedy series.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The second season of the hit reality show premieres. 

Apple TV+
Deaf President Now!Nyle DiMarco co-directs the documentary about historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988.

MurderbotAlexander Skarsgård is a rogue security robot in the new action comedy series.

FX, Hulu
Welcome to Wrexham: The docuseries about the football club owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds returns for season 4.

Movie theaters
Final Destination: Bloodlines: The latest film in the horror franchise comes to the big screen.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Austin Butler is on the run in the ‘Caught Stealing’ official trailer
Niko Tavernise

Austin Butler is supposed to be cat-sitting in the official trailer for Caught Stealing.

Instead, he’s running for his life through the streets of New York. Sony Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film on Wednesday.

Butler plays Hank Thompson in the movie, a former high school baseball star who can no longer play. Zoë Kravitz co-stars as his girlfriend. When the pair agree to watch Hank’s punk-rock neighbor’s cat for a few days, Hank finds himself caught in the middle of a crew of gangsters.

“You run away from what you’re afraid of. Then it owns you,” Kravitz says to Butler in the trailer.

Charlie Huston wrote the screenplay for the film that’s based on his book of the same name.

Matt Smith, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Bad Bunny and Carol Kane also star in the action-comedy crime film.

Caught Stealing arrives in theaters on Aug. 29.

