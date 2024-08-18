Duckworth: ‘Momentum is continuing to build’ for Harris heading into DNC

Duckworth: ‘Momentum is continuing to build’ for Harris heading into DNC
ABC News

(CHICAGO) — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., whose home state is hosting the Democratic National Convention, said Vice President Kamala Harris is on the upswing heading into the major political gathering this week.

Speaking to “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Duckworth said “momentum is continuing to build” and that being “consistent with our messaging will be a big part of” gaining more support, particularly on the economy, as most polling suggests voters trust former President Donald Trump more than Harris on the economy and inflation.

“Here in Chicago, we’ve turned things around. We’ve had nine credit upgrades here. We’ve had balanced budgets for the last four years. And this is really the message that we’re sending when Democrats are in charge. We’re going to put the economy back on track,” Duckworth said Sunday.

“We’re going to continue the momentum that we started. Inflation is coming down, and I think that is what Kamala is going to be talking about when she’s going to be talking to those working families, those middle-income families, you’re our priority,” she added.

When pressed by Raddatz on the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos polling showing Harris on her back foot on the issue, Duckworth said she believes Harris can turn it around before the election. She cited Harris’ recent economic plan, which includes proposals to ban “price gouging” on food and groceries, expand the child tax credit and offer up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

Duckworth predicted Harris will “get into more details” this week but stressed that “the key is to talk about [how] we are going to put working families front and center in our economic plan.”

Trump, Duckworth said, is “on the side of corporations. He’s on the sides of people who make over a million dollars. Democrats [are] on the side of working families, and we’re going to put them front and center.”

The economy won’t be the only thing on Democrats’ minds in Chicago this week, however.

Thousands of demonstrators are anticipated to descend on the city, as well, to protest the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Gaza, threatening a distraction from Democrats’ party-like atmosphere in the United Center and sparking worries over security.

“I think we need to work hard on getting the cease-fire agreement,” Duckworth said Sunday when asked how Harris could differentiate herself from President Joe Biden on the issue. “And I think what she can push for is to talk about making sure that we get the humanitarian aid into Gaza, and I think she would lean more heavily toward the humanitarian side of things.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat who himself has a background as an activist, insisted Sunday that his city is prepared.

“We are ready for this convention,” Johnson told Raddatz in a separate interview on “This Week.”

“The part that’s actually most exciting, though, in this moment is that this is a party that can handle protests and protecting the First Amendment right, which is fundamental to our democracy, while also strengthening our democracy and speaking to the future of our country,” he said.

“Our local police department has worked with the Secret Service as well as other local agencies to ensure a safe, peaceful yet vibrant, exciting convention,” Johnson added.

Duckworth on Sunday also criticized Trump for recent comments referring to recipients of the Medal of Honor as “either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.” The Trump campaign said the former president was referring to the experience of giving the award, not denigrating the Medal of Honor or the actions of service members.

Herself an Iraq War veteran who had her legs amputated after being injured in a helicopter crash, Duckworth targeted Trump’s five draft deferments during the Vietnam War and reports that he purportedly called fallen service members “losers” during his time in office. (Trump has vehemently denied the reported remarks, which Biden repeated on the campaign trail before he dropped out of the race.)

“American voters have a chance to choose. Do they want a five-time draft dodger who denigrates military men and women and our veterans and calls us suckers and losers? Who doesn’t want to have his picture taken with amputee veterans of various conflicts to be the next commander in chief? Or are you going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz who care deeply about veterans?” Duckworth said.

She also praised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s own 24-year service in the Army National Guard, defending him against criticism over past comments saying he’d carried a weapon “in war” when he had not actually seen combat.

“We say, ‘when you speak, oftentimes, you say things.’ But remember, this man served 24 years in uniform. He was a, he’s a retired command sergeant major. I’m excited to have a retired command sergeant major in the vice president’s office, in the Situation Room. When we look at issues of conflicts around the world, it’s going to be great to have that experience,” she said.

While Walz was serving as a command sergeant major leading up to his retirement, he did not hold the position long enough to retire with the title. Walz repeatedly referred to himself as a “retired command sergeant major” for years, ABC News has reported, and a line in his bio on the Harris-Walz campaign website also described him that way but has since been edited.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Supreme Court sidesteps ruling on Florida, Texas social media laws and 1st Amendment
Supreme Court sidesteps ruling on Florida, Texas social media laws and 1st Amendment
Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped ruling whether Florida and Texas laws limiting how social media companies regulate content violate the First Amendment, sending the issue back to the lower courts for further review.

The opinion was authored by Justice Elena Kagan.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘We are the underdogs’: Harris introduces her running mate Tim Walz to fired-up Philadelphia crowd
‘We are the underdogs’: Harris introduces her running mate Tim Walz to fired-up Philadelphia crowd
Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event at Girard College, on Aug. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly announced presidential campaign running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, took the stage to a roaring crowd in Philadelphia Tuesday in their first joint public appearance where, together, they took aim at what they called Trump’s “backward agenda” for America.

Hundreds of supporters waited in lines outside the Liacouras Center at Temple University, which has a capacity of 10,000 people, for the event and packed the arena.

That crowd gave Walz and Harris a lengthy standing ovation as they took the stage to the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé.

Walz and Harris hit the stage touting an agenda of unifying the country, working for all Americans, and sharing their vision in comparison to the conservative policies being pushed by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance.

“We need to level set; we are the underdogs in this race, but we have the momentum, and I know exactly what we are up against,” she said.

Harris said her campaign is not just a fight against Trump but a “fight for the future.”

Harris talked up Walz to the crowd and told them about her decision to choose the Minnesota governor as her running mate.

“Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” she said. “So, Pennsylvania, I’m here today because I found such a leader.”

The vice president focused on Walz’s time as a high school teacher and football coach as she introduced him to supporters, repeatedly referring to him as “Coach Walz,” which prompted the crowd to repeat that title.

“The nation will know Coach Walz by another name, vice president of the United States,” she said.

Harris spoke about how Walz, while working as a teacher and coach, became a faculty advisor for his school’s student LGTBQ group and how his care for others has been a hallmark of his time in office.

The vice president reiterated that she and Walz are committed to protecting women’s reproductive rights and restoring rights that were taken away after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“With Tim Walz by my side when I am president of the United States, [and] we win majorities in the United States Congress, we will pass a bill to restore reproductive freedom, and I will proudly sign it into law,” she said.

Harris noted that she and Walz “may hail from different corners of our great country, but our values are the same, and we both believe in lifting people up, not knocking them down.”

“When we look at folks, we see in our fellow Americans neighbors, not enemies,” she said.

Walz touted Harris’ experience as a prosecutor, senator and vice president during his speech. stating that she “fought on the side of the American people.”

“She took on predators and fraudsters, took down transnational gangs, stood up against powerful corporate interests, she’s never hesitated to reach across the aisle if it meant improving people’s lives. And — she brings joy to everything she does,” he said.

The governor spoke highly about his time as a teacher and how that pushed him to run for office.

“It was my students. They encouraged me to run for office. They saw in me what I was hoping to instill in them – a commitment of common good, a belief that one person can make a difference,” he said.

“These same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students, I took to Congress and the state capital, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take them to the White House,” he added.

Walz took several shots at Trump, contending the former president’s policies while in office hurt Americans.

“He drove our economy into the ground. And make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That’s not even counting the crimes he committed,” he said.

“He never sat at that kitchen table, like the one I grew up at, wondering how we were going to pay the bills. He sat at his country club in Mar-a-Lago wondering how he can cut taxes for his rich friends,” Walz said.

Walz also took a few jabs at his opponent JD Vance, noting that the senator shares Trump’s “dangerous and backward agenda for this country.”

The governor contended that despite Vance’s talk about his rural upbringing, his career was funded by “Silicon Valley billionaires.”

“I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy, that is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” Walz said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was in the running for the vice presidential spot on the ticket before Walz was chosen, received a huge standing ovation from the crowd as he took the stage before Walz and Harris spoke.

“I want you to know I am going to continue to pour my heart and soul into serving you as your governor,” he told the crowd.

He also touted Harris’ record, contending she is “battle-tested and ready to go.”

Shapiro went on to criticize Trump for his role in dismantling reproductive rights and warned that if the former president is re-elected, more restrictions could come.

“Let me tell you something: I am not going back,” he said to the crowd.

Shapiro also lauded Walz, calling him a “great patriot” and “dear friend.”

“I think it is fitting and special for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to launch their campaign here in Philly, the city of brotherly love, and importantly, they chose to launch their campaign right here in the birthplace of real freedom,” he said.

Walz, during his speech, praised Shapiro as a “visionary leader” and a “guy who cares deeply about his family, a man with compassion [and] vision.”

“There is no one you would rather go to a Springsteen concert in Jersey with than him,” Walz said as the audience shouted, “Bruce.”

The rally ended with the candidates’ spouses, second gentleman Doug Emoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen, taking the stage and waving to the cheering crowd.

Tuesday’s Harris-Walz event kicks off a five-day campaign road trip that will visit seven crucial swing states.

The vice president and Walz are scheduled to visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas this week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Labor unions unite behind Kamala Harris but concern emerges about potential VP pick Mark Kelly
Labor unions unite behind Kamala Harris but concern emerges about potential VP pick Mark Kelly
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris has received a flurry of endorsements from many of the nation’s largest labor unions since she announced her candidacy for president.

Concern has emerged within the labor movement, however, over the potential selection of Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., as a running mate because he has not signed onto a key piece of labor reform legislation.

Current and former union officials told ABC News that the possible selection of Kelly sounds alarm bells due to his unwillingness to back the PRO Act, legislation that would ease the path toward forming unions and winning labor contracts. Some officials outright oppose the pick, while others say the policy position should be part of a wider assessment of Kelly.

At least one labor leader who backs Harris said Kelly’s position on the measure should not reflect on his support toward labor or deter his selection as vice president.

Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are the two leading candidates for the nod as vice president on a Harris-led ticket, a senior administration official told ABC News on Tuesday. Harris is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after receiving more than half of the party’s delegates.

“Why would the Democrats even consider a senator for the vice presidency if the senator doesn’t support the PRO Act?” John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union and an ally of President Joe Biden, told ABC News. “It’s the most important piece of national legislation workers have right now.”

The Transport Workers Union is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, a 12.5 million member union federation that endorsed Harris on Monday. Samuelson, who said he did not attend the meeting at which the AFL-CIO endorsed Harris, will not decide on his union’s endorsement of Harris until after she selects her vice presidential nominee.

Kelly, who took office in 2020, has declined to sign onto the PRO Act throughout his tenure. The latest version of the bill, known as the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act, boasts the support of 48 of the 51 U.S. Senators who caucus with Democrats.

Richard Bensinger, former organizing director at the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor organization, said in a post on X that he opposes Kelly due to his position on the PRO Act.

“Only 3 Democrats refused to sign on to the Pro Act, one of whom was Mark Kelly,” Bensinger said on Sunday, after Harris announced her candidacy. “The right to organize unions is the most important thing to labor so that’s a hard no.”

In a statement, Kelly’s office said the Arizona senator has robustly backed labor.

“Senator Kelly is the son of two union police officers and has been a strong supporter of workers throughout his time in the Senate,” Kelly spokesperson Jacob Peters told ABC News.

Peters pointed ABC News to a statement Kelly made to the Huffington Post in 2021 in which he said he supports “the overall goals” of the legislation while acknowledging that he had “some concerns.”

In 2022, Kelly’s Senate campaign was endorsed by the Arizona AFL-CIO and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, among other unions.

At least one labor leader whose union endorsed Harris told ABC News that the position taken by Kelly on the PRO Act should not reflect negatively on his perceived support for labor or deter Harris from selecting him for vice president.

The legislation has stood well short of passage in both chambers during Kelly’s tenure in office, the person said. In turn, the person added, Kelly has chosen to prioritize his standing among voters in the highly contested state that he represents. The labor leader requested that their name not be used due to the sensitivity surrounding the Harris campaign.

“I think that Kelly voted against the PRO Act when he felt his vote was not going to make a difference but might have been necessary in order to achieve labor’s bigger objective, which was to control the U.S. Senate,” the labor leader said.

“We don’t question his support for working people,” the labor leader added.

A union president who backs Harris, however, told ABC News they oppose the potential selection of Kelly on account of his position on the labor reform measure. The union president requested that their name not be used due to the sensitivity surrounding the Harris campaign.

“The Democrats cannot afford to have someone on the ticket who is identified as soft on labor,” the person said, referring to Kelly. “This is a huge problem.”

Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America, said Kelly’s position on the PRO Act raises concern but the primary consideration in assessing his selection as vice president should be whether he helps the Democratic ticket win in November.

“I wouldn’t rule out Mark Kelly but he certainly wasn’t quick to support what I would call moderate labor reform in a democracy near the bottom in terms of workers’ rights,” Cohen told ABC News.

MORE: Kamala Harris rallies new campaign to fight against Trump after Biden’s endorsement
“I would tend to go back to the issue of the swing states. Who can move the needle?” Cohen added, noting Arizona is a battleground state. “The number one goal is beating Trump.”

The AFL-CIO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the Service Employees International union, the nation’s largest private sector union, which endorsed Harris.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.