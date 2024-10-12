Due to security concerns, Trump likely won’t golf again until after election: Sources
(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump has not played golf since the apparent assassination attempt near one of his courses last month, and is not expected to hit the golf course again until a new security plan is in place — which sources tell ABC News is not expected to be in effect until after the election.
The Secret Service had previously expressed its concern to Trump over his golfing and told him during a briefing last month that additional planning and security procedures are needed for him to be able to continue his golf outings.
Trump, who owns several golf courses, typically plays on a regular basis.
Asked about the development, a Secret Service spokesperson referred questions to the Trump campaign.
“Since the attempted assassination of former President Trump on July 13, the U.S. Secret Service has made comprehensive changes and enhancements to our communications capabilities, resourcing, and protective operations,” said Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi. “Today, the former President is receiving heightened protection and we take the responsibility to ensure his safety and security very seriously.”
Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty on Sept. 30 to federal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to assassinate Trump at the former president’s golf club in Florida. On the day of the alleged attempted assassination, Trump was playing golf on the course when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun barrel poking out from the tree line near the sixth green, according to investigators.
Routh fled after the agent fired in his direction, and was subsequently apprehended. Trump was not harmed in the incident.
(LOS ANGELES) — Search warrants were being executed Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the murder of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Some suspects may be detained, the sources said.
Wactor was shot “without provocation” around 3:25 a.m. on May 25, after he ended his shift at a bar and walked to his car, according to police.
He was confronted by three people who had his car “raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter,” police said in a statement.
In a press conference Tuesday, Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, urged Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and District Attorney George Gascón to strengthen the criminal justice system.
“It needs to start with LA. People watch you from across the country. And this is where change needs to start,” Scarlett Wactor said.
Scarlett Wactor told reporters what the loss of her son has meant to her.
“I’m beginning to sound like a broken record, but grief is my constant companion,” she said.
Earlier in August, police released new images of the three suspects accused of killing Wactor and the car they fled in.
Police asked for public assistance in identifying the three suspects.
The suspect accused of shooting Wactor has a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, according to police.
The three individuals fled the scene in a black Infiniti Q50 Sedan, which police said was stolen.
In an emotional press conference in June, Wactor’s family and friends pushed for arrests to be made in the case.
“I’m here because one of the best men — if not the best man — I’ve ever known, was tragically and brutally taken from this earth,” Wactor’s friend, Micah Parker, said at the news conference. “He was taken from his mother, his brothers, his extended family, his friends and his fans.”‘
Just before he was shot, Wactor had been with a female co-worker, and he immediately stepped in front of her to try to protect her, according to his family and friends.
“They had a mask on and they pulled out a gun,” Wactor’s friend, Colin Flynn, told ABC News. “And from what I understand, Johnny literally stood in between himself and his colleague. And the shooter just pulled the trigger and ran away.”
In a message to the culprits, Parker vowed, “We are going to find you.”
“You do not get to terrorize our streets, stealing and killing with impunity anymore,” Parker said.
“To the LAPD, who are out there risking their lives every day, who are here with us today, I first want to say thank you,” Parker said. “But I also implore you to please — not rest, do not relent, until these three killers are brought to justice.”
Wactor played a recurring character in “General Hospital” from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in other TV series, including “Criminal Minds,” “Siberia” and “Westworld.” He was called “one of a kind” in a statement on the official Instagram account for “General Hospital.”
“The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing,” the statement read. “He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Wactor’s manager said in a statement to ABC News at the time that he was “still processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy.”
“Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others,” he said. “I am proud to say I was Johnny’s manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory.”
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that search warrants are being executed and some suspects may be detained. It initially said arrests were taking place in the case.
(NEW YORK) — The murder trial against Robert Telles — the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing journalist Jeff German in September 2022 — began with opening statements on Wednesday.
Telles, 47, has been accused of stabbing the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter to death outside his home after an investigation into corruption in his office destroyed his political career and marriage. German’s story detailed the alleged hostile work environment in Telles’ office, which included accusations of bullying, retaliation, and an “inappropriate relationship” between Telles and a staffer. Telles denied the allegations.
In her opening statement Wednesday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly walked through the timeline of the murder and how Telles came to be pinpointed as the suspect.
“In the end, this case isn’t about politics,” Weckerly said. “It’s not about alleged inappropriate relationships. It’s not about who’s a good boss or who’s a good supervisor or favoritism at work — it’s just about murder.”
Telles was arrested days after German was found dead outside his Las Vegas home. DNA evidence found in Telles’ home tied him to the crime scene, according to police, and a straw hat and sneakers — which the suspect was seen wearing in surveillance video — were found cut up in his home.
His DNA was also found on German’s hands and fingernails, police said.
Police took Telles into custody with what they said were non-life-threatening, self-inflicted stab wounds.
Telles’ attorney, Robert Draskovich, defended his client in his opening statement, suggesting he was framed for German’s death.
Draskovich said the “old guard” in the public administrator’s office was upset by Telles’ efforts to root out and eliminate internal corruption.
He also claimed that, due to German’s track record of reporting on corrupt figures, other people may have wanted him dead.
“There were others that had far more motive to make it look like [Telles] was the killer, and to conduct this killing because Jeff German was a good reporter — he would ultimately get to what the truth was,” Draskovich said.
Draskovich suggested Telles should be presumed innocent due to a lack of DNA evidence found in his car and on his clothing, and said police “never positively identified” a car present at the crime scene — which matched a description of Telles’ car — as his.
He also emphasized that Telles’ cellphone was not detected in the area at the time of the murder. Police have said they believe Telles left his phone at home during the alleged murder.
His suicide attempt, Draskovich contended, was not out of guilt, but because his “life was coming apart.”
Draskovich praised Telles, detailing his career and describing him as a “loving father and husband.”
“He’s a family man,” the defense attorney said.
Testimony in the case against Telles is now underway, and Draskovich has said Telles will testify during the trial.
Telles has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and could face life in prison if convicted.
German was the only journalist killed in the United States in 2022, with a total of at least 67 journalists killed worldwide that year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo previously described the case against Telles as “unusual,” and said that “the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”
“It is troublesome because it is a journalist. And we expect journalism to be open and transparent and the watchdog for government,” Lombardo said. “And when people take it upon themselves to create harm associated with that profession, I think it’s very important we put all eyes on and address the case appropriately such as we did in this case.”
(LOS ANGELES) — Three rapidly growing Southern California wildfires have burned more than 100,000 acres in less than a week and continued to threaten homes in multiple communities as the state mobilized an all-hands-on-deck response to bolster front-line fire crews battling the raging flames.
Nearly 6,000 National Guard members, law enforcement officers and other first responders have been sent to the firelines. Additionally, a squadron of 51 firefighting helicopters, nine fixed-wing aircraft, including two National Guard C-130 airplanes, 520 fire engines, 75 bulldozers and 141 water tankers were being used in an attempt to tame the blazes, two of which were out of control Wednesday.
The biggest blaze is the Bridge Fire, which ignited Sunday in the Angeles National Forest about 31 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and exploded overnight from about 4,000 acres on Tuesday to nearly 48,000 acres by Wednesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The fire remained out of control with 0% containment after spreading across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, destroying the Mountain High Ski Resort where images emerged of the chairlift going up in flames. The fire is also threatening the small mountain communities of Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy, officials said.
At least 33 homes in Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy have been destroyed and another 2,500 structures in the area are being threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
During a news conference Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said three people, including an off-duty sheriff sergeant, were trapped by the Bridge Fire about 5 miles west of Mt. Baldy in Los Angeles County. Luna said efforts are underway to rescue the people, who are unable to access roads and need to be airlifted out of the remote area. Luna said heavy smoke in the area was preventing a helicopter from reaching the trapped people and the Los Angeles County Fire Department was attempting to get to them by vehicle.
“It’s just a nightmare,” Candace Lace, a homeowner in Lake Elsinore, a town being threatened by the Bridge Fire, told ABC News. “My girlfriend lost her home and I had to call her and tell her she’s losing her home. I could see it on fire.”
By Wednesday morning, the Bridge Fire had consumed 47,904 acres and prompted numerous evacuation orders and warnings, according to Cal Fire.
Stephanie Beck, a resident of Wrightwood, told ABC News that she has never seen a blaze move as quickly as the Bridge Fire.
“We really didn’t even have time to think,” Beck said of evacuating the fire zone. “It was just throw everything in the car and go.”
The Line Fire
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the Line Fire ravaging areas east of Los Angeles since Sept. 5.
Justin Wayne Halstenberg, a 34-year-old man from Norco, California, was identified “as the suspect who started a fire in the area of Baseline Road and Alpin Street in the city of Highland, also known as the Line Fire,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Halstenberg was being held on suspicion of arson with his bail set at $80,000, officials said.
As of Wednesday, the Line Fire had burned 34,659 and was at 14% contained, according to Cal Fire. The sprawling fire is threatening more than 65,600 structures, including homes and commercial property, according to the latest update.
Authorities issued evacuation orders for 13,300 structures with another 52,300 under evacuation warnings. Evacuation orders were issued for 9,200 structures in the area, with another 56,400 structures under evacuation warnings, Cal Fire said.
No structures are confirmed damaged or destroyed. Three firefighters have been injured in the effort to contain the blaze, fire officials said.
“Today elevated winds and continued dry conditions will allow the fire to grow,” Cal Fire said in a statement. “Smoke from fires across the region will help moderate fire activity unless the skies clear and the smoke thins. That would allow for more slope and vegetation aligned runs.
More than 3,100 firefighting personnel were battling the blaze.
Gov. Gavin Newsom requested Federal Emergency Management Agency aid Tuesday evening to “secure vital resources to suppress the Bridge and Airport fires.”
The Airport Fire
The Airport Fire — which broke out on Monday in an unincorporated area of Orange County and spread to Riverside County — had burned 22,376 acres as of Wednesday, growing by 3,348 acres overnight, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is 0% contained.
The blaze is threatening 10,500 structures, including homes and businesses, and has so far injured five firefighters and two civilians, Cal Fire said.
The Airport Fire began around 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, sparked by county public works crews working on a fire prevention project by trying to move boulders to prevent public access — mostly by motorcyclists — to an area of the canyon with a lot of dry vegetation that could ignite easily, officials told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.
At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, officials said 1,400 homes in Robinson Ranch in Rancho Santa Margarita were under mandatory evacuation due to the fire moving south toward communities like Lake Elsinore and Dove Canyon.
A total of 16 active wildfires were scorching California on Wednesday and have burned 613,819 acres, according to a statement Gov. Newsom released Tuesday.
So far this fire season, 6,045 wildfires have erupted in California and consumed more than 900,000 acres, Newsom said.
ABC News’ Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.