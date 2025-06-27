‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars pay tribute to co-star Rick Hurst, who has died at 79

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ stars pay tribute to co-star Rick Hurst, who has died at 79
CBS via Getty Images

Dukes of Hazzard stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat have responded to reports that their former co-star Rick Hurst has passed away at the age of 79. Hurst played Cletus Hogg on the popular series.

Schneider wrote on Facebook, “You were [a] remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it.”

He added, “We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again!”

Wopat called Hurst a “true friend, a fine actor and an all around good guy” in his tribute on Instagram.

“He was handed the unenviable task of replacing Sonny Shroyer as Sheriff Rosco’s sidekick,” Wopat continued. “He did an amazing job of accomplishing this with panache and characteristic humility. Rick will be deeply missed.”

Hurst’s death was first announced by Dukes of Hazzard co-star Ben Jones. He shared the news on the Facebook page of his Dukes of Hazzard museum, Cooter’s Place, named after his character.

“It doesn’t seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon,” Jones wrote on Thursday. “When something so unexpected happens, it is ‘harder to process’, as the current expression goes.”

He added, “We have always thought of our Cooter’s friends as ‘Hazzard Nation’, Well, Hazzard Nation is sure going to miss Rick Hurst down here around ‘Cooters’, but his presence will always be near us. Rest in Peace, old friend!”

Dukes of Hazzard, which ran on CBS from 1979 to 1985, followed cousins Bo and Luke Duke, played by Schneider and Wopat, respectively, who live in rural Georgia and drive a customized 1969 Dodge Charger nicknamed the General Lee. Hurst’s character, Cletus, was a deputy and the cousin of the town’s corrupt county commissioner Boss Hogg, played by Sorrell Booke.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts its young Haymitch
‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts its young Haymitch
Lionsgate

May the odds be ever in their favor: The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its two leads.

Joseph Zada has been cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original films. Whitney Peak will be playing Haymitch’s love interest, Lenore Dove.

Zada, a relative newcomer, has roles in the upcoming Prime Video series We Were Liars and the upcoming Netflix limited series East of Eden. Peak is known for her roles in Hocus Pocus 2, the Gossip Girl reboot and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” says Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

“Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise,” Westerman continues. “His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

The film is based on the recently released novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, which takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. It follows a 16-year-old Haymitch as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise says he will make movies ‘into my 100s’: ‘I will never stop’
Tom Cruise says he will make movies ‘into my 100s’: ‘I will never stop’
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Tom Cruise may be closing the book on the Mission: Impossible franchise, but the actor says he isn’t finished making movies.

“I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s. Actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s,” Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter at the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning premiere in New York City on Sunday night.

He continued, “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”

Cruise has starred in the Mission: Impossible franchise since the first film in 1996. The actor portrays Ethan Hunt, a highly skilled field agent and operative for the Impossible Missions Force, a secret government agency that handles dangerous and high-stakes missions.

The final installment in the series follows Hunt as he takes on “a new, and particularly formidable, enemy: an AI called ‘The Entity,'” according to a description for the film.

Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Hannah Waddingham, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Henry Czerny star alongside Cruise in the film.

Last week, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning had its world premiere in Cannes, France.

Looking back on his time with the iconic franchise, Cruise said at the New York premiere that “there’s been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I’ve collaborated with — the crews, the people, the cultures that we’ve worked in, everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect about filmmaking — and it’s been exceptional.”

He added, “I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make, and I love it,” he said. “I just, I love making movies.”

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters May 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega to star in David O. Russell film ‘Shutout’
Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega to star in David O. Russell film ‘Shutout’
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are set to act together in the upcoming film Shutout.

The duo will star in the film that director David O. Russell will helm, Variety reports. Shutout will be based on a screenplay written by Alejandro Adams.

The film follows a pool hustler named Jake Kejeune, who will be played by De Niro.

“Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished,” according to the official synopsis.

Jake senses a rare opportunity to shape a legend in the craft, so he takes Mia under his wing in the high-stakes world of pool.

The film will be produced by Russell, as well as Joe Roth and Judd Kirschenbaum of RK Films.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” Kirschenbaum said. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.