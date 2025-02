On Oct. 4, 43-year-old Daniel Elwood Duncan was arrested and charged with the murders of Vicky Purdy and Ricky Dodson of Henry County. The arrest happened more than a decade after the murders.

On Monday, a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury handed down four indictments against Duncan: two counts of first-degree-murder, willfully defiling a dead body, and transporting a firearm by a felon.