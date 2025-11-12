‘Dune: Prophecy’ season 2 begins production, adds three to cast
Dune: Prophecy season 2 has officially started production, and its brought some new faces along for the ride.
HBO Max has announced that the second season of the drama series set in the same universe as DenisVilleneuve‘s Dune films has starting filming. The streaming service has also announced new cast members TomHollander, Ashley Walters and Indira Varma have joined for the sophomore season.
“Keep the spice flowing,” HBO Max captioned an Instagram video of the cast on set of the new season. “#DuneProphecy Season 2 is in production with new cast members Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander.”
The eight-episode second season comes from showrunner Alison Schapker and will film in Hungary, Jordan and Spain.
Season 1 of the series took place 10,000 year before Paul Atreides’ ascension. It followed two “Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled order that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” according to its official logline.
Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, ChloeLea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, ShalomBrune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten and Tessa Bonham Jones are all returning for season 2.
Mel Owens regrets the ageist comments he made on a podcast over the summer.
The 66-year-old star of ABC’S The Golden Bachelor apologized on the show’s premiere episode Wednesday night for comments he made in June about his preferred age range for the female contestants on his season.
At the time, Owens said he would be “cutting them” if they were over 60.
The comments, which Owens said on the In the Trenches podcast, were met with criticism by many.
“I messed up,” Owens said on Wednesday night’s episode. “I was wrong. I replay it in my head a lot. I have regrets and I’m sorry for all the things I said in the podcast.”
He continued, “I know what a lot of people are thinking about me, but that’s not who I am.”
On the show’s premiere episode, a handful of the women who stepped out of the limo to meet Owens for the first time questioned him right away about the comments he made.
Diane, 71, a librarian and hockey player from Wasilla, AK, asked him, “What the puck was that interview on that podcast?”
Owens apologized to her and asked for a second chance. She replied and said, “Stick with me, I’ll keep you out of the penalty box.”
Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, said that she’s “here to break all of your stereotypes about women over 60.”
Owens gave the first impression rose to Gerri, 64, from Rockville, Maryland.
Owens said he was touched by the story she told about her family and a letter she shared with him from her daughter.
Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.
Giorgio Armani, the famed Italian fashion designer, has died at age 91, his company announced on Thursday.
“With infinite condolences, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the company said. “Mr. Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by his employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-changing projects underway and in progress.”
The company did not provide further details on Armani’s death.
The designer was absent from three Armani fashion shows over the summer due to illness.
Armani founded the luxury fashion house that bore his name in 1975 in Milan, Italy, with his partner Sergio Galeotti. Later this month, 50th anniversary celebrations for his company are expected to take place during fashion week in Milan.
At the time of his death, Armani remained the CEO and sole shareholder of his company, according to the Financial Times, which published what would be the final interview with the designer on Aug. 29.
“My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything,” Armani told the publication, adding that his greatest strength is his “ability to believe in my ideas and the determination – sometimes the stubbornness – to carry them through.”
After working as a buyer and a menswear designer, Armani, who was born just outside of Milan, used $10,000 to start his own fashion house, according to the Financial Times.
In the following years, his designs not only graced runways but also Hollywood celebrities, who wore his clothes on red carpets and in movies including American Gigolo, The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas.
Describing his legacy, Armani said he went onto build not only a fashion house but a lifestyle.
“My initial goal was to dress people but from thereI moved naturally into other areas, because I wanted to offer those entering the Armani world a unique experience,” he told the Financial Times. “I have in fact created a lifestyle that I would define as a world of natural sophistication, in which nothing is over the top but everything finds a balance that, while whispered, is rich in personality.”
Given his role leading the Armani Group until his death, who will succeed Armani is not immediately clear.
Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves on Tuesday evening after his late-night show was preempted for nearly a week.
In a more than 15-minute monologue at the top of the show, Kimmel gave an impassioned defense of free speech, needled the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and President Donald Trump and explained his comments about the response to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said, his voice choking up with emotion. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”
Nor, he said, was it his intention to blame any specific group, saying he understood that, to some, that’s what it sounded like.
“That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make,” Kimmel said. “But to some, that felt ill-timed or unclear or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I would have felt the same way.”
“I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This was a sick person who believed violence was a solution. And it isn’t — ever,” Kimmel continued.
Kimmel criticized statements from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, calling them efforts at “un-American” censorship and thanked his supporters, fellow late-night comics and even conservatives, such as Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz, for speaking out.
“This show is not important,” Kimmel said. “What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”
He closed his monologue on another emotional note, referring to the remarks made by Erika Kirk at her late husband’s memorial service on Sunday, in which she said she forgave his suspected killer.
“If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was — that’s it. A selfless act of grace. Forgiveness from a grieving widow, and it touched me deeply,” he said. “And if there’s anything we should take from this tragedy to carry forward, I hope it can be that — and not this.”
After returning from the first commercial break, Robert DeNiro appeared via satellite for a skit in which he played the FCC commissioner, and Kimmel later continued with his traditional monologue, cracking jokes about the faulty escalator at the United Nations headquarters that stopped working as Trump and first lady Melania Trump were ascending it Tuesday morning.
The Walt Disney Co., the parent company of ABC, announced the return of the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a statement on Monday, saying they had engaged in “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel during the break.
“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” Disney said in a statement. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”
Before Tuesday’s show aired, President Donald Trump criticized Kimmel and ABC.
“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump posted on his social media platform.
“Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny,” he added.
ABC previously announced on Sept. 17 that Kimmel’s show would be preempted “indefinitely” after comments Kimmel made last week regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Before the network’s decision was announced last week, Carr suggested that Kimmel should be suspended over the comments.
“There’s calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think, you know, you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this and again, you know, the FCC is going to have remedies that we could look at,” Carr said on a podcast with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.
Unions that represent entertainment professionals and TV writers condemned the move.
Nexstar and Sinclair broadcast groups both released statements this week announcing their intention to continue to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the companies’ ABC affiliate stations.
“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” read a statement from Sinclair.
Nexstar stated, “We made a decision last week to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”
“In the meantime, we note that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets,” Nexstar added.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! can also be viewed on a variety of streamers including Hulu + Live TV. Full episodes of the show are available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+, and clips of Jimmy Kimmel Live! are posted to the show’s YouTube page.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.