‘Dust Bunny’ confronts the monster under the bed

The scariest monsters may not be from your imagination in the new film Dust Bunny. It stars MadsMikkelsen, who plays a contract killer who takes a job from a young girl (Sophie Sloan) who believes her parents were eaten by a monster under her bed.
Dust Bunny, which also stars Sigourney Weaver and David Dastmalchian, takes place in a world of ultra-stylish street gangs. Mikkelsen says the film’s heightened world allowed him more freedom as a performer.
“I’m being enlightened every day, and I’m learning something new about my character every day,” Mikkelsen tells ABC Audio.
The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Bryan Fuller, who previously worked on the show Hannibal with Mikkelsen. Fuller says he enjoyed working in a different medium because it allowed him to be closer to the cast and crew.
“And what was wonderful about doing the movie for the first time I got to be present in the experience with the cast and the department heads in a way that felt so much more intimate,” Fuller said.
Mikkelsen also says the trust he formed with Fuller over Hannibal’s three-season run was crucial.
“You have to rely on, obviously on what Bryan’s doing,” says Mikkelsen. “Like, OK, I’m wearing weird pajamas in this fighting scene — so be it!”
Dust Bunny exists in a world of both real and imagined monsters, and Fuller and Mikkelsen say both types of experiences contributed to the creative process.
“The scariest thing for me as a kid was my dad, honestly, so that’s hard to beat in terms of childhood fears,” says Fuller.
“I got to see [John Carpenter’s Halloween] a little too early for my age,” says Mikkelsen. “So that haunted me for a while.”
Eric Dane is opening up about his future in acting while living with ALS.
During a panel hosted by the I Am ALS organization on Tuesday night, the Euphoria star said that moving forward, he plans to focus his acting career on roles that involve ALS.
“I’m fairly limited in what I can do physically as an actor, but I still have my brain, and I still have my speech,” Dane said from the stage, which he shared with the I Am ALS founders and his colleagues from the series Brilliant Minds.
“I’m willing to do just about anything. I’ll take on any role, but I think from here on out, it’s going to have to be, you know, ALS-centric,” he said.
“It’s gonna be very difficult for me to play any other role where, you know … look at the 800-pound gorilla in the room. And I’m fine with that,” he continued. “I’m fine with that. I’m grateful that I can still work in any capacity.”
Dane also discussed his experience acting in Brilliant Minds, in which he plays a firefighter living with ALS.
“I’ve never played a character who’s going through something … I’m dealing with in real time, in real life as well,” he said. “It was hard, and there were moments where it was very difficult for me to even get the lines out, but I overall, I was really grateful for the experience. I found it to be a bit cathartic.”
Dane said his condition can be disheartening, saying that though he has “no reason to be in a good spirit at any time” he still manages to find joy.
“It’s encouraging for me to know that I actually can have, like, a buoyant spirit in the face of something so horrible,” he added.
Dane also said he felt it was important to speak out about his ALS journey.
“It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can, because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore,” he said.
The former Grey’s Anatomy star announced in April that he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
In an interview that aired in June on Good Morning America, Dane told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer he was “fighting as much as I can.”
“There’s so much about it that’s out of my control,” he added at the time.
Dane, a father of two daughters, went on to describe himself as “resilient” in both his fight against ALS and his fight to stay optimistic.
“I’m very hopeful … I don’t think this is the end of my story,” he said, speaking with Sawyer. “And whether it is or it isn’t, I’m gonna carry that idea with me.”
ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The NIH states that ALS causes motor neurons — a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord — to deteriorate, causing the muscles to weaken, and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.
There is currently no known cure for ALS, but some treatments, and physical and speech therapies, may slow down the progression of the disorder and improve an ALS patient’s quality of life.
The NIH states that the average prognosis for ALS patients is two to five years of survival from the time of first symptoms, but there is a range: 10% of people with the condition live 10 years or more.
(SPOILER ALERT) A huge secret about Selena Gomez‘s character, Alex Russo, was revealed in the season 2 finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
All season 2 episodes of the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series arrived on Disney+ on Wednesday. This includes the two-part finale, which revealed Alex is the mother of the young wizard and star of the sequel series, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown).
Brown and David Henrie, who stars as Justin Russo, spoke to ABC Audio about the emotional finale.
The truth of Billie’s parentage is revealed after Alex cries while seeing Billie in pain. Her tears cause the spell that wiped the Russo family’s memory to break, allowing everyone to remember Billie is Alex’s daughter.
“Very emotional thing to film for me,” Brown said. “Ms. Selena was so great, so it was really easy to feed off of her. She was such a great scene partner, and I’m just so excited for everyone to see the lore. I myself was shocked.”
Henrie says Brown “and Selena brought Emmy-worthy performances. Seriously, like, I think we’re gonna win an Emmy this season. And if we do, it’s in large thanks to you and Selena’s performance at the end there.”
The actor said watching Gomez perform the emotional scene was a full-circle moment going back to the 2009 film Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.
“There’s an end scene in that movie where she has to get very emotional because she realizes that my character forgot who she is. It’s a tear-jerking moment and she couldn’t get the tears going on set,” Henrie said. “She got it eventually, but [it] was difficult. And now, present day, the script said her tear had to be a certain place on her cheek, and she is now so good, and her talent is so honed in, that she got the tear on the place where it was written to be on her cheeks. That’s how good she was.”
George Clooney and Adam Sandler play star and manager in a new trailer released Monday for the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly.
The two actors star side-by-side in the new look at the film, with Clooney as a curious celebrity working to explore his own life on a trip to Europe with Sandler, his manager.
Starring alongside Clooney and Sandler are Laura Dern and Billy Crudup.
Netflix released the full trailer on Monday along with a short synopsis, reading, “Famous movie actor Jay Kelly embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting his past and present with his devoted manager Ron. Poignant and humor-filled, pitched at the intersection of regrets and glories.”
“Look at you, you’re the American dream. The last of the old movie stars,” Sandler as Ron says to a frustrated Clooney as Kelly.
Later in the trailer, Kelly’s daughter tells him she is leaving for Paris, after which Ron gets a call from Kelly’s publicist, played by Dern, begging him to meet Kelly and join him as he suffers a “nervous breakdown.” Upon meeting, Ron learns he’ll be traveling with Kelly to France, with Dern’s Liz joining as well. On the trip, Kelly’s celebrity follows him, as he encounters tourists cheering him on and calling his name.
“Lately I feel like my life doesn’t really feel real,” says Kelly midway through the trailer. “I’m suddenly remembering things,” he continues. “It’s like a movie where I’m playing myself.”
Ron shares his perspective later in the trailer, asking, “Does none of this mean anything to you? Cause it means something to me.”
Jay Kelly will be out in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be released on Netflix on Dec. 5.