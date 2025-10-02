Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘The Smashing Machine’ transformation

Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘The Smashing Machine’ transformation

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt appear on ‘Good Morning America’ on Oct. 2, 2025. (ABC News)

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his transformation in the upcoming A24 film The Smashing Machine.

Johnson portrays mixed martial artist and UFC fighter Mark Kerr in the movie, and he wore a wig and put on 30 pounds for the lead role.

“For me, the transformation was 22 prosthetics, over 30 pounds that I had to put on, which is a lot of weight,” Johnson said in an interview on Good Morning America Thursday.

Alongside his physical transformation, Johnson had to flex his acting chops and said he spent a significant amount of time getting to know the real-life Kerr.

“No one can really relate to what it’s like to be the greatest fighter on the planet. At one time, Mark Kerr was the greatest fighter on the planet and undefeated, dominant, and feared. But we can all relate to pressure, what that’s like, and having to deliver day in and day out in relationships and jobs,” said Johnson. “And a lot of us, some don’t deal with pressure that well, and some deal with it decently. But Mark, again, is that reflection of all of us.”

Johnson’s co-star Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s ex-wife Dawn Staples in the movie, called Johnson’s work in the film “astonishing.”

“I just felt he had this reservoir of incredible life experience that could be funneled into a role that demanded all of him,” Blunt said of cheering on her co-star. “And I just thought he was astonishing.”

When The Smashing Machine premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, Johnson teared up while receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

“It’s just incredibly surreal to get this kind of feedback,” Johnson said. “That ovation in Venice, as you see, I’m very emotional. That was special. And this film, The Smashing Machine, and this role and what it represents, it changed my life.”

The Smashing Machine is written, directed, co-produced and edited by Benny Safdie. It arrives in theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to return Sept. 29
Kelly Clarkson’s talk show to return Sept. 29
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (NBC Universal)

Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show’s New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season’s guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.

While Kelly’s show has been off for the summer, she hasn’t been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.

Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Golden Bachelor’: In season 2 premiere, Mel Owens apologizes for past ageist comments
‘Golden Bachelor’: In season 2 premiere, Mel Owens apologizes for past ageist comments
Mel Owens in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ season 2, episode 1. (John Fleenor/Disney)

Mel Owens regrets the ageist comments he made on a podcast over the summer.

The 66-year-old star of ABC’S The Golden Bachelor apologized on the show’s premiere episode Wednesday night for comments he made in June about his preferred age range for the female contestants on his season.

At the time, Owens said he would be “cutting them” if they were over 60.

The comments, which Owens said on the In the Trenches podcast, were met with criticism by many.

“I messed up,” Owens said on Wednesday night’s episode. “I was wrong. I replay it in my head a lot. I have regrets and I’m sorry for all the things I said in the podcast.”

He continued, “I know what a lot of people are thinking about me, but that’s not who I am.”

On the show’s premiere episode, a handful of the women who stepped out of the limo to meet Owens for the first time questioned him right away about the comments he made.

Diane, 71, a librarian and hockey player from Wasilla, AK, asked him, “What the puck was that interview on that podcast?”

Owens apologized to her and asked for a second chance. She replied and said, “Stick with me, I’ll keep you out of the penalty box.”

Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, said that she’s “here to break all of your stereotypes about women over 60.”

Owens gave the first impression rose to Gerri, 64, from Rockville, Maryland.

Owens said he was touched by the story she told about her family and a letter she shared with him from her daughter.

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor airs Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood unpack season 1 of ‘Are You My First?’
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood unpack season 1 of ‘Are You My First?’
Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting ‘Are You My First?’ (Disney/Jeff Daly)

Are You My First?, a dating show about helping single virgins find “the one,” is now available to stream on Hulu.

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood host the one-of-a-kind series, which released all of its 10 episodes on Monday.

Bristowe said so many of her preconceptions about who the contestants were changed as the season started. Specifically, it was Rachael Staudt who really surprised her.

“I maybe had a preconceived notion of what she would be like, and she even said it. ‘I’m a bottle service girl, I work at a club, everyone assumes I’m this,'” Bristowe said. “She’s a beautiful human inside and out … we get to see her depth and that was really nice.”

Underwood agreed, saying he adores Staudt, before calling her brave for how she approached the show.

Staudt spoke about having vaginismus, a condition in which involuntary muscle spasms interfere with inserting things into the vagina, according to Medline Plus, during her time on the show.

Underwood said he was excited for the contestants to get to speak about the reasons for their virginity on their own terms.

“When my virgin storyline came up on Becca [Kufrin]’s season [of The Bachelorette], one, I didn’t want it to come up, and two, I was still working through when people would be like, ‘Well, why are you a virgin?’ And there really isn’t always just one answer. It’s so layered and there’s so much depth to it,” Underwood said. “I feel like these people came in with the, ‘I’m a virgin because X, Y, and Z,’ and they left with a whole new perspective of why they really are virgins. And they got to work through that in a safe environment, safe place with people who they shared that with.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.