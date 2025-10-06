Dwayne Johnson reacts to ‘The Smashing Machine’ opening weekend

Dwayne Johnson in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ (A24)

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about the opening weekend box office performance of his latest movie, The Smashing Machine.

The film, which was directed by Benny Safdie, tells the story of two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr. Johnson plays the legendary mixed martial artist and fighter in the sports biopic, which earned $6 million during its opening weekend. This makes it the lowest box office debut of Johnson’s acting career.

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to share his appreciation for every person who went to see the movie in theaters despite the box office performance.

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched ‘The Smashing Machine,'” Johnson wrote. “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity.”

The actor thanked Benny for believing in him and wrote it was his honor to transform into Kerr for the role.

“Truth is this film has changed my life,” Johnson wrote. “With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy, dj.”

Benny Safdie won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival for helming The Smashing Machine. The film marks his solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother, Josh Safdie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Roku Channel

Tracee Ellis Ross will continue to bring fans along her solo travels. Her Roku Originals series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, has been greenlit for a second season, which promises “even more meaningful moments and scenic escapes as Ross sets off to new destinations,” according to a press release.

The news arrives after a successful first season that made history as the most-watched unscripted Roku Originals series within its first two weeks in terms of unique viewers.

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is the #1 unscripted show in Roku history, and now we get to do it all again with a Season 2!” Tracee said in a statement. “Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible. But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys.”

“The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection… my cup runneth over,” she continued. “So here’s to all the solo travelers out there, the aspiring solo travelers, those who share in the joy of solo travel by watching me do it and, of course, to my fellow over-packers! There’s so much more to see and do—the world is our oyster! I can’t wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”

Season 1 of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is now streaming on The Roku Channel.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.

In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.

Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman had another super weekend at the box office with a $57.3 million haul in its second week of release.

The James Gunn film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, has now made $235 million total domestically and $407 million worldwide.

Jurassic World: Rebirth held steady in the #2 spot with $23.4 million, while the weekend’s new releases I Know What You Did Last Summer and Smurfs came in third and fourth with $13 million and $11 million, respectively.

The weekend’s other new release, Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, landed at #7 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this week:

1. Superman – $57.3 million
2. Jurassic Park: Rebirth – $23.4 million
3. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $13 million
4. Smurfs – $11 million
5. F1: The Movie – $9.6 million
6. How to Train Your Dragon – $5.4 million
7. Eddington – $4.3 million
8. Elio – $2 million
9. Lilo & Stitch – $1.5 million
10. 28 Years Later – $1.3 million

