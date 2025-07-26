Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remembers Hulk Hogan, calling him ‘a childhood hero’

Hulk Hogan and The Rock at Wrestlemania X8 (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is paying tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday, according to Clearwater, Florida, police and WWE. He was 71.

On Friday, Johnson, also a professional wrestler and actor, took to Instagram to remember Hogan, calling him “a childhood hero” to millions of little kids, including him.

Johnson also recalled the moment that Hogan gifted him a headband as a kid after Johnson had returned the one he caught from Hogan in the crowd at Madison Square Garden in 1984.

“You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband, and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again,” Johnson wrote. “You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift.”

He continued, “A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid’. And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy.”

Johnson also recalled the moment he faced off with Hogan at Wrestlemania X8 in 2002. While Johnson won the match and Hogan passed him the torch that night, the actor said that Hogan “drew the house.”

“You sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way to becoming the greatest of all time,” he said. “From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever, thank you for the house, brother… thank you, for the house.”

Johnson was among the many celebrities and figures in the wrestling world who shared tributes to Hogan on social media following Hogan’s death.

It’s their year: On the ‘TIME’ red carpet with the ‘World’s Most Influential People’
It’s their year: On the ‘TIME’ red carpet with the ‘World’s Most Influential People’
Getty Images

On May 4, ABC will air TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People, filmed at a star-studded gala in New York City honoring those named to TIME‘s annual list. Snoop Dogg was an honoree, but he also serves as host of the special. He told reporters on the red carpet what being “influential” means to him.

“Being responsible and having people who want to be like you and following the things that you’ve done,” he said. “And also being vulnerable.” As for how he’s managed to remain influential for decades, Snoop said it’s simple: “I just do me.”

The TIME100 list includes everyone from actors like Demi Moore and singers like Ed Sheeran to CEOs, politicians, athletes and activists. TIME CEO Jessica Sibley told ABC Audio, “The newsroom works on this all year, and they think and talk and debate about who are the most important, influential people that are having the biggest impact, with one question in mind: ‘Is it their year?'” 

Honoree and Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser certainly qualifies, though she finds it hard to believe she made the list.

As she told reporters, “As someone with imposter syndrome … this is one of those moments where it’s like, ‘Oh, I guess it’s kind of undeniable. Maybe I don’t feel this way about myself, but other people whose taste I trust do, so maybe I should let it in a little bit.'”

ABC News anchor David Muir, also an honoree, told ABC Audio how he tries to use the influence he has as a journalist to reflect this particular moment in history:

“I think that all we can do is to make sure that every single night we’re asking the questions that people at home want asked. And I mean everyone, at all ends of the political spectrum in this country,” he said. 

TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People will air Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Pedro Pascal on J.K. Rowling criticism: ‘Bullies make me f****** sick’
Pedro Pascal on J.K. Rowling criticism: ‘Bullies make me f****** sick’
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images for Disney

Pedro Pascal is doubling down on his criticism of J.K. Rowling.

The actor looked back on how he called out the Harry Potter creator for her anti-trans views in a new Vanity Fair cover story published Tuesday.

Back in April, Pascal responded to a social post criticizing Rowling for celebrating the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom’s ruling that trans women should not be recognized as women and that the term “sex” should legally refer to biological sex.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Rowling wrote in response to the ruling.

“Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior,” Pascal commented on Rowling’s behavior at the time.

His comment grew into a larger story that attracted headlines and attention. It made him feel like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, ‘What’d I do?’” Pascal told Vanity Fair.

The actor questioned whether commenting on the situation helped in any way.

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f****** helping?’” Pascal said. “It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f****** sick.”

Pascal’s sister Lux Pascal is a trans woman. She came out in 2021.

Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong on the power of ohana in ‘Lilo & Stitch’
Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong on the power of ohana in ‘Lilo & Stitch’
(L-R) Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Sydney Agudong as Nani in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong may play on-screen siblings, but off screen, they say they’ve become sisters as well.

The duo, who portray Lilo and Nani Pelekai, respectively, in the reimagined live-action version of the iconic 2002 Disney animated film, said they built a special bond as sisters in the film, but also in real life.

“I think we both felt a very special bond,” Agudong, 24, told Good Morning America. “We just loved each other, which was really huge.”

Maia, 8, added, “There’s nothing that we don’t like about each other. As soon as we met, we felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she my long-lost sister?'”

Like the animated film, the updated 2025 movie centers around Lilo and Nani, who lose their parents in a car accident. 

When Nani overhears Lilo wishing for a friend, she lets her sister adopt a dog. The dog happens to be Stitch, an alien from planet Turo, who crash lands into Earth.

At its core, the film centers around the importance of ohana, a Hawaiian term meaning family, and that family means “nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

When it came to casting Nani and Lilo, director Dean Fleischer Camp said chemistry was the most important part, and that Agudong and Maia had that.

“They have an undeniable sisterly chemistry,” he said. “When we read Maia with Sydney, it was just so clear from the jump that these two had a spark, and they felt like sisters immediately, and that only continued to grow and deepen.” 

Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters May 23.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

