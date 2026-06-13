DWI charge dismissed for woman who had been missing

The decadeslong mystery surrounding Michele Hundley Smith took another turn this week when a North Carolina court dismissed a DWI charge that had remained unresolved since shortly before her 2001 disappearance. Smith vanished after leaving her Stoneville home for a Christmas shopping trip to Martinsville and was found alive in February after more than 24 years. Authorities say she left because of a domestic dispute. Many questions about her years away remain unanswered.
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(NEW YORK) –Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot his wife, Cerina, in their home before taking his own life, police said Thursday.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters that there was an “ongoing domestic dispute surrounding a complicated, messy divorce.”
Police responded to a domestic call at the couple’s Annandale, Virginia, home in January, Davis said, but no charges were filed from that incident. The couple were separated but still living together inside the house, according to Davis.
“Former Lt Gov Fairfax was recently served some paperwork associated with an upcoming court proceeding that apparently led to this incident last night,” he said.
Davis said that the shooting took place around midnight and the couple’s two teenage children were inside the home.
Their son, the eldest child, called 911, according to Davis.
“[It’s] a traumatic event for those children to live through,” he said.
Fairfax served as the state’s lieutenant governor between 2018 and 2022.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
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