Dylan O’Brien on playing identical twins in new film ‘Twinless’

Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney in ‘Twinless.’ (Lionsgate)

Dylan O’Brien plays identical twin brothers in Twinless.

The new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by James Sweeney, who also co-stars. O’Brien told ABC Audio the idea of playing identical twins wasn’t something he would have been drawn to if it wasn’t for Sweeney’s script.

It was “a concept that I was really emotionally struck by, telling the story of such a unique experience on this earth and a unique loss on this earth I really found compelling,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien knew he had to be a part of Twinless because he felt like “this could be something so special” where he could really “go on the journey with these characters that I felt such a connectivity to in hands that I trusted so much,” referring to Sweeney.

Sweeney himself is not a twin, though he says, “I am still waiting to be running into a forest one day and bump into it.”

The writer-director-actor said he was always fascinated by the idea of having a twin.

“I think it does represent the soulmate ideal of a best friend who wants to do all the things you want to do, can share the mundanities of life together,” Sweeney said. “Now, having done a lot more research, I understand twin relationships can be very complicated. No twins are alike. It’s not a monolithic experience, but I think there is an inherent beauty in being able to share your life with somebody.”

The first wave of Golden contestants announced for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Disney/Sami Drasin

Age is just a number in paradise.

ABC has announced the first group of Golden contestants headed to season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise. This marks the first time cast members from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette have appeared on the show.

The first four Golden women hitting the beach are April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, Leslie Fhima and Natascha Hardee. They all appeared on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Cast members from season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette taking part on the season include Charles “CK” King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike and Ralph “RJ” Johnson.

Additionally, Gary Levingston, also from The Golden Bachelorette season 1, will appear on the beach later on in the season.

They join the previously announced younger cast members, which include Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Dale Moss, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jess Edwards, Jonathon Johnson, Justin Glaze, Kat Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Ricky Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley and Zoe McGrady.

This landmark 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise takes place in Costa Rica. Jesse Palmer returns to host, with bartender Wells Adams also back for another season. Hannah Brown joins the show as the head of Paradise Relations and to introduce an all-new Champagne Lounge.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres July 7 on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day.

Ariana Grande to star in animated adaptation of ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’
Disney/Randy Holmes

Ariana Grande is reuniting with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, for the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Grande and Frozen star Josh Gad are on board for the film, which will feature original songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A photo posted to social media shows Grande and Gad in the recording booth, peeking out from behind their script binders.

“I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are),” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am so thrilled to be a part of this one…it is [very special]! What a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course @jonmchu.”

Grande will next be seen reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, out this November. She’ll also star in Meet the Parents 4 opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Gad is set to star in and produce Spaceballs 2, as well as reprise his role as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen 3.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! will be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028.

Michael Jackson biopic release delayed until 2026
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson fans who’ve been anxiously waiting for the biopic on the singer’s life will be waiting a little longer.

Lionsgate just announced that the film, Michael, has been pushed back, and will now hit theaters and IMAX on April 24, 2026.

This is the second time the film’s release has been delayed. The movie, which has the support of MJ’s estate, was originally supposed to open April 18, 2025, and was later pushed to Oct. 3, 2025.

Michael stars Jackson’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua, director of films like Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

According to the description, Michael will follow the Grammy-winning singer’s journey to becoming a superstar, and will present “an intimate look at the life and enduring legacy of one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

