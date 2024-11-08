Early season snowstorm pounding New Mexico, Colorado

(SANTA FE, NM) — A major storm system is bringing a historic early season snowstorm to New Mexico and Colorado.

Some areas could see up to 3 to 4 feet of snow, as the storm system moves out of the Southwest and into the western Plains.

A blizzard warning has been issued for parts of northern New Mexico, where a combination of strong winds and snow could reduce visibility to near zero.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued two statewide emergency declarations this week in response to the storm.

“This declaration gives the state more resources to continue supporting local responders as this major snowstorm persists,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement on Thursday. “I thank every single responder who has been out in the cold since Wednesday clearing roads, escorting people to safety, and doing what needs to be done to support New Mexicans challenged by this storm.”

Since Wednesday, New Mexico State Police officers have responded to “multiple calls” to assist stranded motorists, the governor’s office said.

The state’s Department of Transportation and New Mexico National Guard have been working to clear roads.

In Colorado, several locations, from Pueblo to Colorado Springs, have already gotten 12 to 18 inches of snow as of the late morning Friday, as snow continues to fall.

A winter storm warning is in effect Friday for Denver, which could see 8 to 16 inches of snow.

Schools were canceled Friday in Denver due to the storm.

“Major” weather impacts are expected in eastern Colorado starting Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

“Conditions will worsen through the day and evening as heavy snow spreads northwest across the area,” the National Weather Service in Boulder said on social media. “Impossible travel east and southeast of Denver!”

The same storm system is also expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Texas and Oklahoma, where there is a flash flood threat Friday. Locally, at least 5 inches of rain is possible.

As the storm system moves north and east on Saturday, the heavy rain threat will move into the Mississippi River Valley, from Tennessee to Louisiana.

ABC News’ Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Helene live updates: Track path as storm nears Florida landfall
Helene live updates: Track path as storm nears Florida landfall
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A new storm — which will strengthen into Hurricane Helene — is taking aim at Florida, where it’s forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area as a hurricane on Thursday.

Here’s how the news is developing:

State of emergency declared in 61 Florida counties

Helene is forecast to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall Thursday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Monday.

A state of emergency has been declared in 61 of Florida’s 67 counties, DeSantis said.

“The Big Bend and Panhandle should be especially prepared for a direct impact,” the governor said, and he urged residents to know their evacuation zone.

“You have time to be able to put this place into place,” DeSantis said, noting Helene’s impacts could begin Wednesday.

Latest forecast

Helene will strengthen to a hurricane Tuesday night, and rain is expected to begin in Florida Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

On Thursday evening, Helene will make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area, located between Tallahassee and Gainesville.

Storm surge could reach up to 15 feet in the Big Bend area.

Heavy rain and strong winds are also major threats.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Florida’s Gulf Coast and a tropical storm watch was issued from Orlando to the Florida Keys.

By Thursday night into Friday, the storm will quickly push into Georgia with very heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flash flooding.

This weekend, the storm will stall over the Mid-South, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the Tennessee, Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys.

A flood watch has been issued in Florida from Fort Myers to Tampa to Tallahassee, as well as in southern Georgia and Alabama.

2 killed, several hurt in Halloween night shooting in Orlando, mayor announces local state of emergency
2 killed, several hurt in Halloween night shooting in Orlando, mayor announces local state of emergency
WFTV

(ORLANDO, Fl) — The mayor of Orlando, Florida, is cracking down in the city’s entertainment district after two people were killed and several others injured in a Halloween night shooting.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar, has been taken into custody, Orlando police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 a.m. Friday, and within minutes, the officers witnessed a second shooting, police said.

One person was killed at the first scene and the second victim was killed at the second scene, police said.

Nine people, aged 18 to 39, were injured, some critically, police said.

The suspect walked by more than 10 officers just before opening fire, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said.

Surveillance video captured the chaos of people fleeing the scene as officers apprehended the suspect.

Edgar has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

A motive is unknown, Smith said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he’s issuing a local state of emergency for establishments in the downtown entertainment area, which will ban alcohol sales after midnight and implement a curfew from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“It’s unfortunate that the changes in the state concealed weapons laws [in 2023] have made it even easier for people to carry guns,” Dyer said at a news conference.

“You can legally carry a firearm unless you fall into a certain kind of category: underage, convicted felon,” Smith explained. “For most people, it allows them, without getting a concealed weapons permit, to carry a gun concealed.”

ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this report.

Landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.) — An ongoing crisis stemming from a widening landslide is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in the Southern California city of Rancho Palos Verdes.

The landslide grew worse over the weekend and prompted an evacuation warning for more than 100 homes in the oceanside community, officials said.

Residents in the growing landslide zone, which has spread about 680 acres over the past year the community has been dealing with the issue, were advised Sunday to leave the area after the Southern California Edison (SCE) utility company shut off power to 140 homes and said another 105 residents were poised to lose electricity by Monday night.

“SCE has determined there is a public safety threat,” the utility company said in a statement. “Electricity service will be discontinued in these zones effective Sunday, September 1 at 12 p.m. PST. DO NOT USE WATER OR PLUMBING AFTER THE POWER IS SHUT OFF — THIS COULD RESULT IN A SEWER SPILL.”

Rancho Palos Verdes is located about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

City officials said homes, roads and infrastructure have already been damaged by the landslide, which has been shifting for decades, but began to accelerate following heavy rains in the spring of 2023.

“There is no playbook for an emergency like this one,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said at a news conference Sunday. “We’re sparing no expense. This is bigger than Rancho Palos Verdes. This land movement is so gigantic and so damaging, that one city should not have to bear the burden alone.”

Hahn said the county has committed $5 million to respond to the disaster.

Hahn called on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit the area in hopes he will declare a state of emergency.

“Yes, this landslide has been moving for decades, but the acceleration that’s happening currently is beyond what any of us could have foretold, and it demands more response from the state, more response from the federal government,” Hahn said.

Officials said the shifting land has caused water and gas pipes to leak and the city has been forced to red-tag at least two homes that have been made uninhabitable by damage.

Officials said that earlier this month the landslide caused a 10,000-gallon sewer spill on private property.

“It’s just kind of mind-blowing,” one resident told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. “It doesn’t feel legal.”

