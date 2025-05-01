Early voting begins Friday

Early voting begins tomorrow. There is no primary for Governor as Republican Winsome Earl-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger are running unopposed. Jason Miyares is the only Republican running for Attorney General, but Democrats will choose between Jerrauld Jones and Shannon Taylor. John Reid is the only Republican running for Lieutenant Governor while Democrats have six candidates on the ticket. Early voting runs until June 14 and the Primary Election is June 17.
