Eddie Munson will not appear in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, creators say

Eddie Munson will not appear in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5, creators say

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4. (Netflix)

Sorry, Eddie Munson superfans.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed that the fan-favorite character, who was introduced and died in season 4 of the popular sci-fi series, will not appear in the fifth and final season of the show.

Joseph Quinn portrayed the heavy metal rocker and leader of the Hellfire Club. His performance in the fourth season of Stranger Things set his career off, and landed him high-profile projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the upcoming Sam Mendes Beatles films.

There were rumors that Quinn’s time as Munson wasn’t quite over, but the Duffers put them to rest in a recent interview with Empire.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” Matt Duffer said. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26. Volume II releases on Dec. 25, while the series finale debuts on Dec. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mark Duplass on AI anxiety in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4
Mark Duplass on AI anxiety in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4
Mark Duplass in ‘The Morning Show’ season 4. (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show is back for another season.

Season 4 picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, with the UBA-NBN merger fully complete and the newsroom grappling with truth in an increasingly polarized America.

Mark Duplass plays Chip, the former executive producer of the fictional news program The Morning Show. He told ABC Audio this new season reflects what is happening in the real world, just like the three seasons that came before it.

“We’re experiencing an incredible amount of anxiety about what’s real and what’s not with the advent of AI into the news world,” Duplass said.

He cited deepfake celebrity videos — like “those early deepfake videos of Bill Hader as he turned into Tom Cruise” and artificial intelligence-generated advertisements as real-life inspiration for season 4.

“How are we going to know what is real and what is not? And the disruptors are gonna be able to manipulate this in an incredible way,” Duplass said. “That was one storyline when I saw it in the opening episode where I thought, ‘Well, this is really interesting,’ because this is gonna be a major issue for us as we look at journalistic integrity and who can we trust in the next few years.”

As for his character, Chip is out of the newsroom this season with “a chance to live a more well-balanced life” when Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) brings him a story that he can’t get out of his head, he said.

“I think that Chip misses being stressed out,” Duplass said. “Chip misses being under the gun, and Chip misses fighting for something that he thinks is important and that he believes in, and that being the truth and journalistic integrity.”

The Morning Show season 4 premieres Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
Loot: The third season of the Maya Rudolph-starring comedy series premieres.

Mr. Scorsese: Watch the five-part documentary series about the legendary director.

Netflix
The Diplomat: The third season of the political thriller series arrives.

Hulu
Murdaugh: Death in the Family: The new true crime drama series follows one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties.

Peacock
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy: This new limited series follows the life of the notorious serial killer.

Movie theaters
Black Phone 2: Head to the cinema to see Ethan Hawke star in the horror sequel film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kerry Washington says she ‘learned so much from’ Ben Affleck while working with him on ‘Animals’
Kerry Washington says she ‘learned so much from’ Ben Affleck while working with him on ‘Animals’
Chrisean Rose/InStyle

Kerry Washington has a few projects on the horizon, one of which is the upcoming movie Animals, directed by Ben Affleck. In an interview exclusive to InStyle, she talks about her role in the film and what it was like to work alongside the actor.

“I play Ben’s wife. I’m a mom and he’s running for mayor, and we have some unfortunate events unfold in our life with our kid,” she says of the plot, before praising Ben’s approach to directing. “[He is] a real actor’s director. He understands what it takes. We did a full week of rehearsal before filming even began, which is unheard of. It was so wonderful to really dig into these characters.”

Though she says she’s known Ben “in a Hollywood-casual way,” it wasn’t until she worked with him that she realized his height.

“He never seemed tall to me. Anytime I had ever been in a room with him, I was in heels at some fancy event. All of a sudden, I was six inches shorter than I normally am with him,” she shares of Ben, who she enjoyed getting to know.

“I learned so much from him as an actor and as a director,” the actress says. “I love the opportunities I’ve had to direct television. I’m open to—and kind of looking for—a feature. I was like, ‘I want to spend some time in the edit with you just to observe,’ because he is such an extraordinary talent.” 

Animals is just an example of the projects Kerry’s taking on her in this new chapter of her life, where she’s focused on accepting roles she’s creatively drawn to.

“I’m in a place where I’m more comfortable saying no for my inner artistry,” she says. “I want to be ambitious for things other than professional success: Ambitious for my kids, ambitious for my marriage, ambitious for life.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.